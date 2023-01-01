Facebook
Google Plus
Bookmark
Instagram
Mail To
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Tumblr
Twitter
Youtube
magnify
Bookmark
Favorite
greater than
Quote
Download
Close
Facebook
Pinterest
Google Plus
Mail To
LinkedIn
Twitter
Burger Menu Icon
GP-badge-mobile
Golf Channel
GolfNow
Golf Pick Em
Log In
START FREE TRIAL
PLAY
GolfPass Perks
GolfNow
Member Benefits
LEARN
Daily Video Tips
The Golf Fix
Breaking Series
Driving
Iron Play
Chipping
Bunker Play
Putting
Fitness
Instructors
Tour Player Instruction
Lessons with a Champion Golfer
Top 100 Instruction Tips
WATCH
Better Off with Hally Leadbetter
Home Course Advantage
My Roots
On Tour/On Course
My Daily Routine
Feherty
Ultimate Itinerary
TRAVEL
Write A Review
Golf Packages
Golf Trips
Gear
News
Golfers' Choice
Destinations
Courses Near Me
Course Directory
Private Clubs
Golf Resorts
Member Exclusives
GET DAILY TIPS
Log In
START FREE TRIAL
Golf Channel
GolfNow
Golf Pick Em
Log In
START FREE TRIAL
PLAY
GolfPass Perks
GolfNow
Member Benefits
LEARN
Daily Video Tips
The Golf Fix
Breaking Series
Driving
Iron Play
Chipping
Bunker Play
Putting
Fitness
Instructors
Tour Player Instruction
Lessons with a Champion Golfer
Top 100 Instruction Tips
WATCH
Better Off with Hally Leadbetter
Home Course Advantage
My Roots
On Tour/On Course
My Daily Routine
Feherty
Ultimate Itinerary
TRAVEL
Write A Review
Golf Packages
Golf Trips
Gear
News
Golfers' Choice
Destinations
Courses Near Me
Course Directory
Private Clubs
Golf Resorts
Member Exclusives
GET DAILY TIPS
Log In
START FREE TRIAL
Search
Heinz Fehring
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Born
Sep 12, 1940
Review Statistics
Average Rating
0
Average Rating
0
1 Featured Reviews
Rating Breakdown
1 Reviews
4-5 stars
0
3-4 stars
0
2-3 stars
0
1-2 stars
0
Unrated
1
Avg. Course Layout
0
Avg. Off-Course Amenities
0
Avg. Value for the Money
0
Avg. Pace of Play
0
Avg. Friendliness
0
Avg. Course Conditions
0
Heinz Fehring Designed Courses Map
Heinz Fehring Designed Courses
Sort:
Course Name - A to Z
Course Name - Z to A
Overall Rating - Highest
Overall Rating - Lowest
Number of Reviews - Most
Number of Reviews - Least
Last Review Time - Most Recent
Last Review Time - Least Recent
Duesseldorf-Grafenberg Golf Club
Düsseldorf, Nordrhein-Westfalen
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Recent Articles
How to watch the U.S. Open on Peacock, NBC, USA Network and GOLF Channel
Our Local Advisor's 10 best public golf courses in Connecticut
How golf bonds fathers and sons like no other sport
Trip dispatch: One little golf course changes the complexion of Florida's PGA National Resort
Big Cedar Lodge building a third par-3 golf course
A brighter future for Maggie Hathaway Golf Course and junior golf in Los Angeles
Now Reading
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Clear Search
Search
Search Near Me