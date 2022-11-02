From the moment we were picked up at the Baha Mar resort and dropped off at the clubhouse at Royal Blue you know that you're somewhere special.

You are greeted by course staff, brought to the pro-shop to check in, then straight to the range to get fitted with clubs for the round. The range and practice facility was great - Royal Blue had Titleist, PXG, Itoberi, Taylor Made, Callaway clubs to try out and use for the round.

After the practice session was completed, we were shuttled to the starter and introduced to our forecaddie Alex, who was cordial, witty, knowledgeable and very helpful around the course (especially with the elevation changes on the back 9 holes).

The course was in perfect condition during the round - from the tee boxes all the way to the greens our group had no complains for Royal Blue. Like other resort courses, there are multiple risk/reward holes that you can take advantage off the tee.

The front 9 had views of the Baha Mar resort and the Atlantic ocean. Getting off the tee safety was the challenge as the undulating fairways, rolling white sand dunes came into play on many of the tee shots. The back 9 however was completely different - you are set through dense jungle and elevated terrain that was breathtaking.

The island green on the par 3 16th hole was a fun challenge - especially with the downhill elevation change, make sure to go down a club (as Alex recommended).

After the round, we enjoyed lunch and drinks at the tavern to end the day. I fully recommend the Royal Blue Golf Club and want to personally thank Sean Cracraft and the staff for the great experience!