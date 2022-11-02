Baha Mar
About Baha MarBaha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas offers everything under the sun when looking for a perfect island retreat. Experience world-class golf, wildlife encounters, a casino, spas, a variety of pools, and a beautiful beach all at your fingertips, among countless other amenities. The Jack Nicklaus-designed Royal Blue course is the most acclaimed in the Bahamas. Baha Mar's culinary experience offers world-class chefs to satisfy every craving. Choose from three spectacular hotels, the Rosewood, SLS and Grand Hyatt, each offering their own unique style and luxury services.
Photo submitted by LICC on 04/22/2023
Photo submitted by LICC on 04/22/2023
Photo submitted by LICC on 04/22/2023
Photo submitted by LICC on 04/22/2023
Photo submitted by LICC on 04/22/2023
Photo submitted by LICC on 04/22/2023
Photo submitted by alececkmayer on 02/11/2022
Photo submitted by alececkmayer on 02/11/2022
Photo submitted by sicinvesting on 05/14/2018
Photo submitted by JayCoffinGC on 11/29/2017
Photo submitted by JayCoffinGC on 11/29/2017
Photo submitted by JayCoffinGC on 11/29/2017
Par-4 first at Royal Blue (Nick Menta/Golf Advisor) Photo submitted by NickMentaGC on 07/08/2017
View from short of the 17th green of the 13th green at Royal Blue (Nick Menta/Golf Advisor) Photo submitted by NickMentaGC on 07/08/2017
Par-3 16th at Royal Blue. (Nick Menta/Golf Advisor) Photo submitted by NickMentaGC on 07/08/2017
High end, second shot course
This is a beautiful course with a high-end, luxury feel and excellent conditioning. Mostly wide off the tees and strategically well placed hazards for approach shots. It's not on the water but there are lots of ponds. They don't choke the holes however. Many greens are nicely placed beside rock formations. There are nice variety of hole lengths and fairway movement. The greens have some movement and slope but nothing excessive. Carts are a must as there are long distances from greens to tees. Overall, a good fun course.
Bring your own sticks
Great course , Greens very slow.
Decided to rent clubs instead of the hassle of bringing our own. After reading Royal Blue would provide a quick club fitting. That was a mistake , there was no Club Fitting just a bag on the back of our four carts. Not easy hitting a 9 degree driver if you never hit one before. You would think for what they charge you would get more than 15 range balls to hit
Bring your own sticks…
Best course in the Bahamas!
Played 3 rounds at Royal Blue Golf Club while vacationing in the Bahamas at the Baha Mar. Challenging but very fair course that keeps you wanting to come back and play it again the next day. Overall conditions of the course were outstanding from tee to green.
I have played at many resort courses and this was hands down the best customer service I have ever seen from a golf staff. From the time you pull up the course the staff is extremely friendly and wants you to have a great day at the facility. Can't say enough good things about the course and the staff and I look forward to going back to play again.
Be Aware of Greens Conditions
Beautiful Course BUT Very Disappointed that we weren’t informed that the greens were being Verticutt and then dressed with sand afterwards. The conditions on 4 greens was so bad with ridges of grass and sand that we picked up on 4 greens. We did contact the director of golf and he said he would look into it but a week has gone by with no reply from him. Not what I expect from a high end golf course. Discounted rate of $341 for golf, club rental and all taxes AFTER 12pm. Check course conditions before you play.
Nice golf course
Great layout, course in a good conditions.
I honestly think it’s little to much money for a round.
Beautiful course, perfect weather, unbelievable staff
What a perfect day. This course is such a treat. Challenging enough, beautiful weather, cool breeze all day. Front 9 is has a little more shade on hot days but 16 alone is worth every penny.
Spend a little extra on a caddy they are helpful and really entertaining.
They even have an amazing rental club selection. Don't bother bringing yours. One less bag. Stayed at Baha Mar and came out to the course every morning.
You won't regret it!
Great course conditions, layout and staff
The course is in pristine condition from tee to green. The staff are friendly and the beverage cart is very regular if you need it.
Amazing Course
The facilities were all 1st-rate, and all of the staff were courteous and professional. They made the club fitting for rental painless. The caddy was very knowledgeable and kept track of our wayward shots (of which there were many).
The course itself is immaculate. The front 9 you see a lot of the surrounding area and ocean. The back 9 is completely different experience. Holes built into blasted rock and jungle. The signature hole was a gorgeous sight. Highly recommended for the $300ish greens fee.
Perfect round at Royal Blue!
From the moment we were picked up at the Baha Mar resort and dropped off at the clubhouse at Royal Blue you know that you're somewhere special.
You are greeted by course staff, brought to the pro-shop to check in, then straight to the range to get fitted with clubs for the round. The range and practice facility was great - Royal Blue had Titleist, PXG, Itoberi, Taylor Made, Callaway clubs to try out and use for the round.
After the practice session was completed, we were shuttled to the starter and introduced to our forecaddie Alex, who was cordial, witty, knowledgeable and very helpful around the course (especially with the elevation changes on the back 9 holes).
The course was in perfect condition during the round - from the tee boxes all the way to the greens our group had no complains for Royal Blue. Like other resort courses, there are multiple risk/reward holes that you can take advantage off the tee.
The front 9 had views of the Baha Mar resort and the Atlantic ocean. Getting off the tee safety was the challenge as the undulating fairways, rolling white sand dunes came into play on many of the tee shots. The back 9 however was completely different - you are set through dense jungle and elevated terrain that was breathtaking.
The island green on the par 3 16th hole was a fun challenge - especially with the downhill elevation change, make sure to go down a club (as Alex recommended).
After the round, we enjoyed lunch and drinks at the tavern to end the day. I fully recommend the Royal Blue Golf Club and want to personally thank Sean Cracraft and the staff for the great experience!
Absolutely Beautiful!
Certainly, among one of the most beautiful resorts and golf courses in the world!
A splendid afternoon
In town to cover the Hero World Challenge and was able to take an afternoon to get over to Royal Blue. Thrilled that I did.
For starters, the place was absolutely pristine. Every blade of grass was manicured to perfection and the greens were fabulous.
The whole layout was fun, particularly the back nine. Everything was memorable and I particularly liked being able to hit a different club into each of the par-3 holes.
The Baha Mar area is great and we were able to have a few drinks afterward staring over a beautiful setting. Can't wait to get back there.
"All-in" at Baha Mar
Royal Blue offers a first-class golf experience from the second you arrive at the clubhouse. The $275 green fee is plenty high on its own, incentivizing you to spring for the $325 all-in package, which comes with your choice of rental clubs — PXG, Itobori, Titleist, TaylorMade, Callaway — ProV1 golf balls, an engraved bag tag, and a drink in a take-home thermos. The club would prefer you to take advantage of the all-in experience, and it's absolutely worth the moderate up-charge if you were already willing to pay the greens fee. Bottom line: if you're willing to spend the money, go for the full package. It's a substantially better value.
The Jack Nicklaus design features two unique nines, with the back nine coming out head and shoulders above the front, although both sides are impeccably maintained by Sean Cracraft and his staff.
The freeform teeing concept is highly enjoyable if you're willing and able to play the course multiple times, but otherwise wouldn't make an impact if you're only playing once.
The resort is expected to open in full in Spring 2018. Baha Mar is certainly an expensive destination, but the all-in package at Royal Blue is a unique, resort experience.
One final note: If your short game is in a state of disrepair, chipping off Paspalum will absolutely boost your confidence.
Par-4 first at Royal Blue (Nick Menta/Golf Advisor) Photo submitted by NickMentaGC on 07/08/2017
View from short of the 17th green of the 13th green at Royal Blue (Nick Menta/Golf Advisor) Photo submitted by NickMentaGC on 07/08/2017
Par-3 16th at Royal Blue. (Nick Menta/Golf Advisor) Photo submitted by NickMentaGC on 07/08/2017
UPDATE
Wanted all of you to know that the Director of golf contacted us and said he was going to give us a refund. Still a great course and we’ll definitely play it again.