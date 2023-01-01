Bahamas Golf Resorts

The Bahamas rival the Hawaiian islands for America's favorite island getaway. The chain of islands off the coast of Florida are known for their pristine, sandy beaches and turquoise blue waters, but golf is also a big draw. There are six golf resorts spread among five different islands - Grand Lucayan on Grand Bahama; Sandals Emerald Bay on Great Exuma; The Abaco Club on Winding Bay in Great Abaco; Albany and Baha Mar on New Providence and The Ocean Club on Paradise Island. The LPGA Tour spent several years competing at The Ocean Club, while the Korn Ferry Tour has teed it up on Great Exuma's Sandals Emerald Bay course and The Abaco Club.