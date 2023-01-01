Bahamas Golf Resorts
The Bahamas rival the Hawaiian islands for America's favorite island getaway. The chain of islands off the coast of Florida are known for their pristine, sandy beaches and turquoise blue waters, but golf is also a big draw. There are six golf resorts spread among five different islands - Grand Lucayan on Grand Bahama; Sandals Emerald Bay on Great Exuma; The Abaco Club on Winding Bay in Great Abaco; Albany and Baha Mar on New Providence and The Ocean Club on Paradise Island. The LPGA Tour spent several years competing at The Ocean Club, while the Korn Ferry Tour has teed it up on Great Exuma's Sandals Emerald Bay course and The Abaco Club.
With balmy weather year-round, and air-services making it possible for you to leave the States in the morning and be on the first tee in early afternoon, Grand Bahama is ideal for those who want a quick golf fix. Or a longer one with time to savor the laid-back lifestyle the island offers.3 Min Read
If you haven't been to Grand Bahama Island for a few years, you are in for a surprise. If you haven't been there at all, it's time. It's polished, upbeat, with great golf, sparkling new hotels and a thriving market center.5 Min Read
Plan your Grand Bahama golf trip with travel writer Katharine Dyson's help. Our FAQ will help you choose the best hotel for golfers, find a great native meal, choose the best beach, locate the best watering holes and more.2 Min Read
There are several island getaways with only one regulation golf course. We ranked them to help you decide that age-old question: Should I bring the sticks?5 Min Read
The two premier tournament hosts in the Bahamas -- The Abaco Club and Sandals Emerald Bay -- are the perfect winter golf escape.6 Min Read
Due to its private nature, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay in the Bahamas is one of the Caribbean's less-known getaways. But non-members can (and should) visit on a limited basis. Here's why.7 Min Read
The swanky, brand new Baha Mar development in Bahamas has officially opened. The Jack Nicklaus-designed Royal Blue Golf Club experience features such perks as 'freeform teeing' and PXG rental clubs.5 Min Read
Here are a few notable news items for fans of the PGA Tour, plus some news and package specials from across the network this fall for golf travelers.3 Min Read
Considered one of the best courses in the Bahamas, the Tom Weiskopf-designed Ocean Club sits on a sliver of lush land known as Paradise Island. It's not a golf destination as much as a vacation hotspot that just so happens to have a championship-caliber course to go with its beautiful beaches and array of water activities. The Ocean Club boasts a postcard-like setting and a challenging layout, although not so tough that you'll wish you were swimming instead.3 Min Read
Greg Norman has been coming to the Exuma Islands in the Bahamas since long before he designed Emerald Reef Golf Club, which opened in 2003. Since Sandals purchased the property at the beginning of 2010, he's been here several times to oversee the course's restoration back to his original plan. Brandon Tucker has more on the Shark and the bright future of the club at Sandals Emerald Bay.3 Min Read
Few courses in the Caribbean have been designed for the wind as well as The Abaco Club, a Donald Steel/Tom Mackenzie course located in a remote but beautiful section of Abaco, a narrow island northeast of Miami.12 Images
Located on Bahamas' Great Exuma Island, Sandals Emerald Reef Golf Club is one of the Caribbean's top golf courses. The Greg Norman signature design overlooks the clear, blue waters that are famous in this part of the world for fishing and scuba diving. Formerly a Four Seasons property before Sandals Resort bought it in 2010 and made enhancements to both the golf course and resort grounds, Emerald Reef features many oceanfront villas and ocean-view guest rooms.11 Images
Sandals Emerald Reef Golf Club at Sandals Emerald Bay resort offers up a memorable round of golf that rates among the best in the Caribbean.12 Images