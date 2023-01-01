Grand Lucayan
1 Royal Palm Way, Freeport, Bahamas
(242) 373-1333
About Grand LucayanGrand Lucayan is a Bahamian seaside retreat with an all-inclusive option. Located within a tropical paradise, there's countless amenities at your disposal, from water sports to cave diving and even horseback riding. The links-style championship Reef Course is a features deceptive bunkering and water views. Rejuvenate at the resort's Senses Spa or elevate your workout with unique group fitness classes, while you stay in your choice of stylish and spacious rooms and suites at Lighthouse Pointe.
With balmy weather year-round, and air-services making it possible for you to leave the States in the morning and be on the first tee in early afternoon, Grand Bahama is ideal for those who want a quick golf fix. Or a longer one with time to savor the laid-back lifestyle the island offers.3 Min Read
If you haven't been to Grand Bahama Island for a few years, you are in for a surprise. If you haven't been there at all, it's time. It's polished, upbeat, with great golf, sparkling new hotels and a thriving market center.5 Min Read
Plan your Grand Bahama golf trip with travel writer Katharine Dyson's help. Our FAQ will help you choose the best hotel for golfers, find a great native meal, choose the best beach, locate the best watering holes and more.2 Min Read
Facts
Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres7
Year Opened2000
Number of Units100-300
Amenities
RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolOutdoor
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
MarinaYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
Banquet SpaceYes
Services
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No