Apes Hill Barbados

About Apes Hill BarbadosApes Hill Barbados is a golf resort community situated 1,000 feet above sea level with rare panoramic ocean views. Home to a community for golf lovers and thrill-seekers, Apes Hill offers amenities such as cycling, Tiger Turf tennis courts, hiking trails, croquet and fishing. A spa is coming soon. The Apes Hill Club is an environmentally-friendly challenge with natural coral cave backdrops and Barbados Green monkeys roaming around. The course also features a unique 19th hole and is in the process of building an additional nine-hole course. Enjoy casual dining at restaurants and bars serving fresh produce from the 17 acres of farmland that's on site. Guests may choose from private villas and residences with private pools and views of the golf course and Caribbean Sea.
Closed for renovations
Spectacular course and layout. Conditioning was not perfect due to equipment issues. Course now closed and is undergoing renovations, hopefully restoring to its original beauty.
Amenity Failure
This course is one of the most frustrating I have been to: excellent track with the least amount of amenities. There is a new clubhouse being constructed and is slated to open in August 2016. The current clubhouse is woefully lacking. The course had weeds on tee boxes and the greens were just top-dressed although we were not told this. I had never played here before. The costs was $220 American dollars. There were no pin sheets, no yardage books, and no caddies. The sky caddie hooked to the cart died on the 12th hole. We played the rest of the way blind (non-reflective pins). As I said, a beautiful layout that is very challenging with the least attention to detail for the cost I have ever experienced. On the plus side the employees were very friendly and supportive and understood our frustration. We did get to see lots of monkeys. I don't know if I would play this course again, until the clubhouse is done and the amenities increased.
Excellent !
I had the chance to play the course, on a warm sunny day, I was alone on the course. The design is very different of the others courses on the island, quality of the course was perfect, very nice scenery.
This course is extremely private, if you got the chance, go for it. I would rate it 9.5/10,