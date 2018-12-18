Home / Caribbean Golf Resorts / Barbados Golf Resorts

Apes Hill Barbados

Apes Hill Club's reopening is especially noteworthy to aficionados of Caribbean golf.
Apes Hill, Holetown, Barbados
(246) 538-0590
Location Map

About Apes Hill Barbados

Apes Hill Barbados is a golf resort community situated 1,000 feet above sea level with rare panoramic ocean views. Home to a community for golf lovers and thrill-seekers, Apes Hill offers amenities such as cycling, Tiger Turf tennis courts, hiking trails, croquet and fishing. A spa is coming soon. The Apes Hill Club is an environmentally-friendly challenge with natural coral cave backdrops and Barbados Green monkeys roaming around. The course also features a unique 19th hole and is in the process of building an additional nine-hole course. Enjoy casual dining at restaurants and bars serving fresh produce from the 17 acres of farmland that's on site. Guests may choose from private villas and residences with private pools and views of the golf course and Caribbean Sea.
Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres475
Year Opened2022
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsCasual, Bar
Room TypesVillas/Casitas, Cabins/Home Rental
PoolOutdoor
Short CourseYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
Spa
Yes
TennisYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Apes Hill Barbados

Reviews

4.3
3 Reviews (3)
Apes Hill Club
Default User Avatar
Mcvijan
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Closed for renovations

Spectacular course and layout. Conditioning was not perfect due to equipment issues. Course now closed and is undergoing renovations, hopefully restoring to its original beauty.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Apes Hill Club
Default User Avatar
steven9937291
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

Amenity Failure

This course is one of the most frustrating I have been to: excellent track with the least amount of amenities. There is a new clubhouse being constructed and is slated to open in August 2016. The current clubhouse is woefully lacking. The course had weeds on tee boxes and the greens were just top-dressed although we were not told this. I had never played here before. The costs was $220 American dollars. There were no pin sheets, no yardage books, and no caddies. The sky caddie hooked to the cart died on the 12th hole. We played the rest of the way blind (non-reflective pins). As I said, a beautiful layout that is very challenging with the least attention to detail for the cost I have ever experienced. On the plus side the employees were very friendly and supportive and understood our frustration. We did get to see lots of monkeys. I don't know if I would play this course again, until the clubhouse is done and the amenities increased.

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Apes Hill Club
Default User Avatar
capitaine1979
Played On
Reviews 21
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Walked

Excellent !

I had the chance to play the course, on a warm sunny day, I was alone on the course. The design is very different of the others courses on the island, quality of the course was perfect, very nice scenery.

This course is extremely private, if you got the chance, go for it. I would rate it 9.5/10,

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
