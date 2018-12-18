Apes Hill Barbados

This course is one of the most frustrating I have been to: excellent track with the least amount of amenities. There is a new clubhouse being constructed and is slated to open in August 2016. The current clubhouse is woefully lacking. The course had weeds on tee boxes and the greens were just top-dressed although we were not told this. I had never played here before. The costs was $220 American dollars. There were no pin sheets, no yardage books, and no caddies. The sky caddie hooked to the cart died on the 12th hole. We played the rest of the way blind (non-reflective pins). As I said, a beautiful layout that is very challenging with the least attention to detail for the cost I have ever experienced. On the plus side the employees were very friendly and supportive and understood our frustration. We did get to see lots of monkeys. I don't know if I would play this course again, until the clubhouse is done and the amenities increased.