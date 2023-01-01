Barbados Golf Resorts

A view from Royal Westmoreland Golf & Country Club

Barbados has a built a reputation as the most exclusive Caribbean island getaway. Three of its golf resorts are highly coveted for their courses and their luxury. Sandy Lane Resort is where Tiger Woods got married. Royal Westmoreland and Apes Hill Barbados are golf resort communities where guests can rent villas, homes and more to gain access to their private courses.

