About Royal Westmoreland Royal Westmoreland introduces Caribbean living with purchase, rental and fractional ownership options to those looking for an extended stay in Barbados thanks to a variety of apartments, villas, homes, golf cottages and townhouses. Royal Westmoreland is a par 72 private course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. available to villa owners and rental guests with limited tee times available to the public. The Beach Club at Mullins Beach offers members and their guests beachfront dining, bar and bell service on private sun loungers. Both fine and casual dining is available to residents and guests, influenced by cultures around the globe. Guests may also enjoy a fully-equipped gym, tennis, a wellness spa and Limegrove Shopping Centre, which is a short drive from the resort.

Facts Price Range $$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 250 Year Opened 1995 Number of Units 100-300 Amenities Restaurants Fine, Casual Room Types Villas/Casitas, Cabins/Home Rental, Fractional Ownership Pool Outdoor Beach Access Yes Fitness Center Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Practice Facility Yes Spa Yes Tennis Yes Services Concierge Yes Kids Program Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No