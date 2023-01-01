Royal Westmoreland
Royal Westmoreland Holetown, St. James, BB24017, Barbados
(246) 419-7299
About Royal WestmorelandRoyal Westmoreland introduces Caribbean living with purchase, rental and fractional ownership options to those looking for an extended stay in Barbados thanks to a variety of apartments, villas, homes, golf cottages and townhouses. Royal Westmoreland is a par 72 private course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. available to villa owners and rental guests with limited tee times available to the public. The Beach Club at Mullins Beach offers members and their guests beachfront dining, bar and bell service on private sun loungers. Both fine and casual dining is available to residents and guests, influenced by cultures around the globe. Guests may also enjoy a fully-equipped gym, tennis, a wellness spa and Limegrove Shopping Centre, which is a short drive from the resort.
If you could play golf this winter, which island would you tee it up on? Hawaii? The Bahamas? Jamaica? Bermuda? Jason Scott Deegan reveals a dozen of his favorite island escapes in winter.7 Min Read
Facts
Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres250
Year Opened1995
Number of Units100-300
Amenities
RestaurantsFine, Casual
Room TypesVillas/Casitas, Cabins/Home Rental, Fractional Ownership
PoolOutdoor
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
Services
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?
No