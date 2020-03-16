Sandy Lane Resort
About Sandy Lane ResortKnown in the golf world as the place where Tiger Woods got married, Sandy Lane offers exceptional amenities from your residence to your round of golf. Guests can choice from rooms, suites and penthouses with stunning ocean views, private balconies and elegant living areas. There are three courses, including two 18-hole courses designed by Tom Fazio, as well as a nine-hole track. Sandy Lane's spa has been voted No. 1 in the Caribbean, Bermuda and Bahamas with 47,000 square feet of relaxation to bask in. The Treehouse Club offers activities for children. There's also a full list of exquisite dining options, tennis, and beach activities available during your stay.
Golf courses at Sandy Lane Resort
Fast Greens
My son was married at Sandy Lane and I had the privilege to play The Green Monkey. The caddies were excellent with execution of distance to the flag and also the knowledge of the deceptive greens. If you looked at the green and planned to break right, it would break left. An up hill putt would actually be a down hill putt. The caddies played a big role with this course. Excellent and beautifully challenging. Occasionally had to scare the monkeys off the tee box!
Did not match expectations
When you have a world wide reputation for excellence , it puts pressure on you to deliver an exceptional experience and we fou d it sadly lacking . For some reason they don't have many golf carts available so you have to carry or use a trolley . We only had small bags so needed space to carry extras so had to opt for the trolley. These were terrible , old rusty and constantly tipped over which was infuriating, surely sandy lane can afford a few decent golf carts. .? I would add that the course involves walking up a steep hill soif you have trouble walking you would really struggle .
Other problems were that two ladies' tees were not marked , out of 9 ,again really slack .
The course is well kept and very pretty but greens were disappointing .
Strange facilities, you walk into a cavernous locker room only to find the toilet cubicles are so small you can't fit in them , I am a size 4, and then they didn't lock anyway which is ridiculous.
Expensive but a must see.
This course will put a good notch in your wallet but is worth it to see the views, the well manicured gardens and the beautiful clubhouse. Everything from the entrance to the locker rooms to the restaurant is top notch. There is no detail overlooked. I would play it again (despite the cost) just to be pampered for the day.
Immaculate bur pricey
Like everything else in Barbados, this course is expensive, over top expensive some might say. They do offer a 7-day pass that lets you play 7 rounds over 10 days which eases the pain a bit. Adding in the caddy fee (40 US$) and tip makes it cost even more. Having said that, if you're holidaying in Barbados then money is probably not an issue in which case this is a great golf course. Beautifully maintained, the golf course and the entire golf experience is first class from arrival to departure. Friendly staff, fantastic clubhouse, gorgeous scenery and good caddies, it all adds up to a great round of golf. Remember, this is the place (Sandy Lane Hotel) that Tiger Woods took over for his wedding, and the golf club terrace is where they had the reception. Beautiful facility. Unfortunately, over the years the food has become a bit hit and miss , especially considering the price.