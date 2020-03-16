Sandy Lane Resort

When you have a world wide reputation for excellence , it puts pressure on you to deliver an exceptional experience and we fou d it sadly lacking . For some reason they don't have many golf carts available so you have to carry or use a trolley . We only had small bags so needed space to carry extras so had to opt for the trolley. These were terrible , old rusty and constantly tipped over which was infuriating, surely sandy lane can afford a few decent golf carts. .? I would add that the course involves walking up a steep hill soif you have trouble walking you would really struggle .

Other problems were that two ladies' tees were not marked , out of 9 ,again really slack .

The course is well kept and very pretty but greens were disappointing .

Strange facilities, you walk into a cavernous locker room only to find the toilet cubicles are so small you can't fit in them , I am a size 4, and then they didn't lock anyway which is ridiculous.