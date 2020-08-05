Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort & Spa

Thankfully only paid $59 per person to play as it wasn’t worth that. They also ripped us off for club rentals at another $50 per person.

Rental clubs were awful - very very old and a mix of women and men’s in my bag.

No practice facility.

Course is well laid out but condition is not good. Described to me as a goat track and that was a fair assessment. Fairways incredibly patchy and greens were very inconsistent pace.

Relatively narrow and pretty short.

If you have your own clubs and can get on for cheap it’s only ok. Don’t pay the full price as it is not worth it.