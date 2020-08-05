Home / Caribbean Golf Resorts / Bermuda Golf Resorts

Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort & Spa

A sunny day view of a hole at Belmont Hills Golf Club.
27 Harbour Road, Paget, PG 02, Bermuda
(441) 236-6060
About Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort & Spa

Newstead Belmont Hills is one of Bermuda's premier luxury resorts in a prime location. All major attractions are within 20 minutes of the property, with complimentary transportation services available. Spacious suites give you more room to relax while you bask in the waterfront views from your private balcony during your stay. Guests staying at the resort may enjoy one complimentary round at Belmont Hills Golf Course, which encompasses the island's natural beauty. Both fine and casual dining options are available on-site, as well as an Asian-inspired spa offering a full menu of services.
Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened2008
Number of UnitsLess than 100

PoolOutdoor
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
MarinaYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

3.7
60 Reviews (60)

Brivant
Brivant
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Belmont

Nice course, a few too many short holes but a lot of decent holes too. Definitely be back

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Belmont Hills Golf Club
u4033943
u4033943
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Perfect day of Bermuda Golf

Staff at Belmont were extremely friendly and helpful. Course was in excellent shape Greens fast. Food delicious. Hard to find a better place to play this time of year.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Belmont Hills Golf Club
u293614477
u293614477
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Love Belmont and greens in lovely condition , properly running out
Pity the third hole was out of play as we were trying to keep a card . The starter might have told us this before we started .
Otherwise, I’ll be back .

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Belmont Hills Golf Club
u293614477
u293614477
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Played several times before, including yesterday , and love it , but , wanting to card a score , was very disappointed that the third (?) hole was out of play , and that the bunker by the side of the 7th hole (?) was empty of sand and yet still in play . It would have been useful to have been told of these course changes.
Having started on the 10th , our son was posting his best ever round, having parred our first 6 holes . To find the third out of play messed it all up . Shame . Give us a replacement free round !!
It’s a lovely place to play .

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Belmont Hills Golf Club
u293614477
u293614477
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

4th visit

Very happy . Greens superb and ‘ran out’ and fairway condition immaculate. Thankyou

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Belmont Hills Golf Club
EF6FXaEMYOXoFxsspJaP
EF6FXaEMYOXoFxsspJaP
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
First Time Playing

Overpriced and run down

Thankfully only paid $59 per person to play as it wasn’t worth that. They also ripped us off for club rentals at another $50 per person.

Rental clubs were awful - very very old and a mix of women and men’s in my bag.

No practice facility.

Course is well laid out but condition is not good. Described to me as a goat track and that was a fair assessment. Fairways incredibly patchy and greens were very inconsistent pace.

Relatively narrow and pretty short.

If you have your own clubs and can get on for cheap it’s only ok. Don’t pay the full price as it is not worth it.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Belmont Hills Golf Club
barberda
barberda
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great time

I enjoyed this course very much. The greens are a little bumpy due to aeration, but better than most of the courses I play in NJ. The layout is very fair but challenging. Some holes provide great views of the sound and all are aesthetically pleasing. The one thing that really detracted from my day was the cart path only rule. I think it was unnecessary and very annoying. It results in slower play and aggravation. The staff was very friendly and we had a good meal afterwards. Thank you for a great time.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Belmont Hills Golf Club
juremalgaj
juremalgaj
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Amazing!

The weather was perfect, the staff was very friendly and also the golf course is in a perfect condition!

Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Belmont Hills Golf Club
VanDeursen
VanDeursen
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Belmont Hills Golf Club
rapclinton
rapclinton
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

quit after 12 holes

I arrived around 8:30am for a 9 am tee time and was sent off the back nine as a single. I breezed along and enjoyed the course alot. I set out on the front nine and caught a threesome on the second hole. They graciously let me play through. I then caught up to a foursome on four and they informed me they were part of a senior residents tournament and there were five groups ahead of them. I waited 20 minutes to play the fourth hole and quit. I have no idea why the pro shop sent me off the back knowing they had a tournament that I was sure to run into. I mentioned it to them and they offered to let me play at another time, however I was leaving that afternoon on a cruise ship and unable to accept.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Belmont Hills Golf Club
rapclinton
rapclinton
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

why start me on the back nine?

I was sent off the back nine as a single player riding and breezed along fairly quickly without necessarily rushing. I made the turn and on the third hole caught up to a senior resident tournament consisting of six foursomes. After waiting for 20 minutes to play the third hole I gave up and headed in. Had I started on the first hole I would have been on the back nine before the tournament started and would have played all 18 holes instead of 12. I mentioned it to the pro shop staff and they apologized but said the course was busy that day. They asked if I would be able to play another time but I was on my last day of a cruise and obviously couldn't accept. I still don't get the logic of sending me off the back knowing a tournament was scheduled that morning. What I saw of the course was somewhat interesting albeit fairly easy.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Belmont Hills Golf Club
shandog31
shandog31
Played On
Reviews 34
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Good warmup good value

On my recent trip to Bermuda, I decided to play Belmont Hills first. I got a great hot deal rate and an early tee time. When I got to the course I found three dozen senior golfers waiting to start a shotgun outing. I was worried this was going to be a 5 hour round. Fortunately, the starter grabbed me and drove me directly out to the 3rd hole to get ahead of the outing. I only encountered one other elderly twosome who happily let me play through. Everyone was super friendly including the grounds crew. On the fourth or fifth hole there was a local selling used golf balls for great prices. Like 3 ProVs for $5! I didn’t need any, but now I know for the future.

As for the course, it was narrow and the layout presented a fair challenge. The greens were a little slow, but it had rained the day before. I over-read a lot of greens, I definitely was overthinking putts that should have been played straight up. In fact, the entire course can be played straight up. Every time I tried to cut a corner or get too cute with a shot, I was punished. Had I just kept the ball in the obvious safe places I could have saved a few strokes.

Ultimately, this course is a great warm up if you are going to play Port Royal or Mid Ocean club.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Belmont Hills Golf Club
rmderoy
rmderoy
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Belmont Hills Golf Club
juremalgaj
juremalgaj
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Belmont Hills Golf Club
John7893209
John7893209
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Another lovely day out

Some parts of the course are in need of attention - for instance the bunker sand is hard and compressed, but the greens are in great condition and it's a fun place to play.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Belmont Hills Golf Club
John7893209
John7893209
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Most enjoyable

My wife plays holiday golf and this is just the kind of course and conditions which she really enjoys. Good pace of play and good fun.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Belmont Hills Golf Club
u8115742
u8115742
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Belmont Hills Golf Club
u370230533
u370230533
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap Don't know
Skill Beginner
Plays Twice a year
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Belmont Hills Golf Club
rwilhide
rwilhide
Played On
Reviews 12
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Used cart

not nice

Nice Layout but terrible conditions and cart paths only staff at baggage drop and clean clubs call me a taxi before I got done was fantastic

Conditions Poor
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Belmont Hills Golf Club
uVHOO8297VH
uVHOO8297VH
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Walked

I'm a member, but purchased a round for my son. It's a good course for all skill levels, but it desperately needs watering. Everything is very dry at this time, so it's hard to find grass to place your ball on. All of the grass is very yellow and dry.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
