Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort & Spa
About Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort & SpaNewstead Belmont Hills is one of Bermuda's premier luxury resorts in a prime location. All major attractions are within 20 minutes of the property, with complimentary transportation services available. Spacious suites give you more room to relax while you bask in the waterfront views from your private balcony during your stay. Guests staying at the resort may enjoy one complimentary round at Belmont Hills Golf Course, which encompasses the island's natural beauty. Both fine and casual dining options are available on-site, as well as an Asian-inspired spa offering a full menu of services.
Golf courses at Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort & Spa
Images from Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort & Spa
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
A wide, meandering double green serves holes 1 and 10 at Belmont Hills. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 10/26/2017
The awkward, scary tee shot at Belmont Hills' second hole is one of the quirkiest in the world. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 10/26/2017
Belmont Hills best view comes at the par-3 17th. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 10/26/2017
Photo submitted by HaistaVitttu on 01/23/2017
17th Hole Photo submitted by HollisCross on 05/08/2015
18th Green Photo submitted by HollisCross on 05/08/2015
Photo submitted by HollisCross on 05/08/2015
Photo submitted by HollisCross on 05/08/2015
Belmont
Nice course, a few too many short holes but a lot of decent holes too. Definitely be back
Perfect day of Bermuda Golf
Staff at Belmont were extremely friendly and helpful. Course was in excellent shape Greens fast. Food delicious. Hard to find a better place to play this time of year.
Love Belmont and greens in lovely condition , properly running out
Pity the third hole was out of play as we were trying to keep a card . The starter might have told us this before we started .
Otherwise, I’ll be back .
Played several times before, including yesterday , and love it , but , wanting to card a score , was very disappointed that the third (?) hole was out of play , and that the bunker by the side of the 7th hole (?) was empty of sand and yet still in play . It would have been useful to have been told of these course changes.
Having started on the 10th , our son was posting his best ever round, having parred our first 6 holes . To find the third out of play messed it all up . Shame . Give us a replacement free round !!
It’s a lovely place to play .
4th visit
Very happy . Greens superb and ‘ran out’ and fairway condition immaculate. Thankyou
Overpriced and run down
Thankfully only paid $59 per person to play as it wasn’t worth that. They also ripped us off for club rentals at another $50 per person.
Rental clubs were awful - very very old and a mix of women and men’s in my bag.
No practice facility.
Course is well laid out but condition is not good. Described to me as a goat track and that was a fair assessment. Fairways incredibly patchy and greens were very inconsistent pace.
Relatively narrow and pretty short.
If you have your own clubs and can get on for cheap it’s only ok. Don’t pay the full price as it is not worth it.
Great time
I enjoyed this course very much. The greens are a little bumpy due to aeration, but better than most of the courses I play in NJ. The layout is very fair but challenging. Some holes provide great views of the sound and all are aesthetically pleasing. The one thing that really detracted from my day was the cart path only rule. I think it was unnecessary and very annoying. It results in slower play and aggravation. The staff was very friendly and we had a good meal afterwards. Thank you for a great time.
Amazing!
The weather was perfect, the staff was very friendly and also the golf course is in a perfect condition!
quit after 12 holes
I arrived around 8:30am for a 9 am tee time and was sent off the back nine as a single. I breezed along and enjoyed the course alot. I set out on the front nine and caught a threesome on the second hole. They graciously let me play through. I then caught up to a foursome on four and they informed me they were part of a senior residents tournament and there were five groups ahead of them. I waited 20 minutes to play the fourth hole and quit. I have no idea why the pro shop sent me off the back knowing they had a tournament that I was sure to run into. I mentioned it to them and they offered to let me play at another time, however I was leaving that afternoon on a cruise ship and unable to accept.
why start me on the back nine?
I was sent off the back nine as a single player riding and breezed along fairly quickly without necessarily rushing. I made the turn and on the third hole caught up to a senior resident tournament consisting of six foursomes. After waiting for 20 minutes to play the third hole I gave up and headed in. Had I started on the first hole I would have been on the back nine before the tournament started and would have played all 18 holes instead of 12. I mentioned it to the pro shop staff and they apologized but said the course was busy that day. They asked if I would be able to play another time but I was on my last day of a cruise and obviously couldn't accept. I still don't get the logic of sending me off the back knowing a tournament was scheduled that morning. What I saw of the course was somewhat interesting albeit fairly easy.
Good warmup good value
On my recent trip to Bermuda, I decided to play Belmont Hills first. I got a great hot deal rate and an early tee time. When I got to the course I found three dozen senior golfers waiting to start a shotgun outing. I was worried this was going to be a 5 hour round. Fortunately, the starter grabbed me and drove me directly out to the 3rd hole to get ahead of the outing. I only encountered one other elderly twosome who happily let me play through. Everyone was super friendly including the grounds crew. On the fourth or fifth hole there was a local selling used golf balls for great prices. Like 3 ProVs for $5! I didn’t need any, but now I know for the future.
As for the course, it was narrow and the layout presented a fair challenge. The greens were a little slow, but it had rained the day before. I over-read a lot of greens, I definitely was overthinking putts that should have been played straight up. In fact, the entire course can be played straight up. Every time I tried to cut a corner or get too cute with a shot, I was punished. Had I just kept the ball in the obvious safe places I could have saved a few strokes.
Ultimately, this course is a great warm up if you are going to play Port Royal or Mid Ocean club.
Another lovely day out
Some parts of the course are in need of attention - for instance the bunker sand is hard and compressed, but the greens are in great condition and it's a fun place to play.
Most enjoyable
My wife plays holiday golf and this is just the kind of course and conditions which she really enjoys. Good pace of play and good fun.
not nice
Nice Layout but terrible conditions and cart paths only staff at baggage drop and clean clubs call me a taxi before I got done was fantastic
I'm a member, but purchased a round for my son. It's a good course for all skill levels, but it desperately needs watering. Everything is very dry at this time, so it's hard to find grass to place your ball on. All of the grass is very yellow and dry.