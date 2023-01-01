Bermuda Golf Resorts

While not a Caribbean island, Bermuda belongs on a short list of golf islands to visit all year long. While its climate will be a bit cooler and wetter in winter than any other Caribbean golf escape, the weather is still good enough for golf. This small, hook-shaped island sits nearly 650 miles east of North Carolina. Its foursome of golf resorts are all unique and luxurious. The Fairmont Southampton boasts the biggest hotel, yet smallest golf course - the 18-hole, par-3 called Turtle Hill. Golfers who stay at Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort & Spa get complimentary access to the nearby course. The Rosewood Bermuda shares grounds with Tucker’s Point and is very close to the island's most famous course, The Mid-Ocean Club, which offers limited public access on certain days. The St Regis Bermuda Resort is the island's newest resort with an entirely rebuilt golf course. The best part about golf in Bermuda? Every course boasts scenic ocean views. Although not at a resort, the scenic Port Royal Golf Course, an annual PGA Tour host, is worth a tee time.