Bermuda Golf Resorts

View of the 10th green at Five Forts Golf Club.

While not a Caribbean island, Bermuda belongs on a short list of golf islands to visit all year long. While its climate will be a bit cooler and wetter in winter than any other Caribbean golf escape, the weather is still good enough for golf. This small, hook-shaped island sits nearly 650 miles east of North Carolina. Its foursome of golf resorts are all unique and luxurious. The Fairmont Southampton boasts the biggest hotel, yet smallest golf course - the 18-hole, par-3 called Turtle Hill. Golfers who stay at Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort & Spa get complimentary access to the nearby course. The Rosewood Bermuda shares grounds with Tucker’s Point and is very close to the island's most famous course, The Mid-Ocean Club, which offers limited public access on certain days. The St Regis Bermuda Resort is the island's newest resort with an entirely rebuilt golf course. The best part about golf in Bermuda? Every course boasts scenic ocean views. Although not at a resort, the scenic Port Royal Golf Course, an annual PGA Tour host, is worth a tee time.

Fairmont Southampton Resort
Articles
Bermuda's golf courses back online after Hurricane Nicole
Despite taking the brunt of Hurricane Nicole, which landed as a Category 3 storm on Oct. 13, Bermuda's golf courses are already back in business.
1 Min Read
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey
Turtle Hill Golf Club
Articles
Turtle Hill in Bermuda: A short course worth the long trip
Golfers who've never had a hole-in-one should take a trip to beautiful Turtle Hill Golf Club in Bermuda which consists of 18 par-3 holes. If you're thinking "pitch-and-putt" or an undemanding "executive par 3," think again.
3 Min Read
By Clive Agran
Port Royal Golf Club - 16th hole
Articles
East Coast island hop: Nearby Bermuda is home to diverse golf courses and pleasures
Bermuda -- long lauded for its pink sand beaches and beatific, crystalline blue waters -- boasts the world's most courses per square mile. Don't be fooled by the island's diminutive size, it has a wealth of golf culture.
4 Min Read
By Judd Spicer
Port Royal Golf Course - No. 13
Articles
Bermuda's supreme test: Take on PGA Grand Slam of Golf host Port Royal Golf Course
When major championship-winning golfers are struck by a course's setting -- as is the case each fall during the PGA Grand Slam of Golf at Port Royal Golf Course -- it's quite a statement. With its updated, championship-caliber design and conditions highlighted by smooth, fast TifEagle greens worthy for major champions, Port Royal is Bermuda's supreme test of golf. Like everywhere in Bermuda, it's a scenic walk at every turn, even on the more-inland front nine.
2 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker
Tucker's Point Club golf course in Bermuda - hole 11
Articles
Five centuries in the making: Bask in scenic, luxurious Bermuda golf at Tucker's Point Club
Redesigned by Roger Rulewich in 2002, the Tucker's Point Club golf course plays 6,491 yards from the championship tees and 4,840 yards from the front. The maximum distance may be shorter than Port Royal and the Mid Ocean Club, but it's still challenging enough to be one of Bermuda's signature golf courses, Brandon Tucker writes.
2 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker
Riddell's Bay Golf & Country Club - 8th
Articles
Riddell's Bay closes, but Bermuda still offers good plays
Riddell's Bay Golf and C.C. has closed. Still, with its pink-sand beaches and year-round temperate climate, Bermuda remains a premier island getaway.
2 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
mid-ocean-17-tucker.jpeg
Articles
Golf in Bermuda: A colorful array of challenging courses and island scenery
SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — I hadn't been in Bermuda longer than a day before realizing I'd packed for my golf trip entirely wrong.
3 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker
Tucker's Point Golf Course - No. 11
Articles
Winding roads and scenic drives: A golfer's guide to the best courses on Bermuda
Bermuda is just 21 square miles large, and a lot of its land mass is covered by golf courses. Not only is the game abundant, its roots are deep here, dating back to the age of steam ships that roared across the Atlantic Ocean. Bermuda's severe landscape, with few flat spots, mean that most golf courses are pretty tough. Courses such as Tucker's Point, Mid Ocean Club and Port Royal help golf on the island shine.
5 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker
The Mid Ocean Club - hole 5
Articles
The best of Bermuda: Five scenic places to play
Bermuda, contrary to the misconceptions of most people, isn't a Caribbean island. This tiny fish-hook-shaped British territory sits isolated in the middle of the Atlantic, off the coast of North Carolina. Bermuda is so cramped for space that none of its seven courses are regulation par 72s, yet several of them rank among the best in the world. Its five top combine to create a unique mix of experiences, from an exclusive private club to a professional tournament venue and a wildly scenic par 3.
3 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Port Royal Golf Club - 16th
Photo Galleries
A scenic tour of Bermuda's best golf courses
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship shines a spotlight on this tiny, charming island.
8 Images
By Jason Scott Deegan
Tucker's Point Club - hole 17
Galleries
Photo gallery: Old English charm comes to life at Rosewood Tucker's Point resort in Bermuda
Rosewood Tucker's Point, an 88-room resort that opened in 2009, is the first "new" resort on the island of Bermuda in nearly 40 years. The resort, which boasts Bermuda's longest private pink-sand beach as well as a 12,000-square-foot spa, also gives you access to great golf with the Tucker's Point Club and The Mid Ocean Club next door.
8 Images
By Jason Scott Deegan
Port Royal Golf Club - no. 16
Galleries
Bermuda: A top-flight island getaway in the Atlantic
With the highest concentration of golf courses per square mile in the world, Bermuda has become known as a superb golf destination.
12 Images
By My Nguyen
Fairmont Southampton Golf Course - ocean views
Galleries
Photo gallery: The Fairmont Southampton is a golf-and-beach resort paradise in Bermuda
Even though there's no regulation-length golf course on property, the Fairmont Southampton resort in Bermuda is a perfect golfer's getaway. The spacious resort features comfortable rooms and all sorts of resort amenities to enjoy off the course. The pink hotel sits on a hillside overlooking the south shore of the island.
8 Images
By Jason Scott Deegan
Rosewood Tucker's Point - beach club
Galleries
Fun golf and luxurious accommodations await at Rosewood Tucker's Point in Bermuda
Located in Bermuda's upscale Tucker's Town, Rosewood Tucker's Point is a luxury club and resort overlooking the ocean. This 88-room luxury resort, also has a beach club, tennis, spa and fine dining. The 18-hole golf course, which plays next door to the prestigious Mid Ocean Club, was originally a 1930s design by Charles Banks that was redesigned and enhanced by Roger Rulewich in 2002.
13 Images
By Brandon Tucker
Now Reading
Search Near Me