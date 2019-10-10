Rosewood Bermuda
About Rosewood BermudaRosewood Bermuda is 200 acres of charm, sitting on the pink sand beaches of Castle Harbour. Whether you're traveling in a small or large group, Rosewood offers expansive rooms and suites, as well as event spaces for your special occasion. With a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa, Rosewood is committed to making the guests feel their absolute best. Tucker's Point Golf Club is located on a panoramic hilltop and includes GPS-guided carts as well as an Italian dining experience for after your round. Just minutes away by shuttle, The Beach Club is a private beach for resort guests and members to bask in the amenities and events the beach has to offer.
-
Photo submitted by u636952657 on 10/10/2019
-
A look back to the terraced tee boxes at Tucker's Point's par-3 4th. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 10/27/2017
-
The par-3 8th is one of Tucker's Point's strongest holes. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 10/27/2017
-
The par-3 11th would fairly be called Tucker's Point's most scenic hole. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 10/27/2017
-
The logo emblazoned on the hillside above Tucker's Point's 18th green is a nice touch. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 10/27/2017
-
Photo submitted by JoeBDA on 06/05/2015
-
Photo submitted by TedMcNabb on 05/26/2015
-
Photo submitted by TedMcNabb on 05/26/2015
-
Photo submitted by TedMcNabb on 05/26/2015
-
Photo submitted by TedMcNabb on 05/26/2015
-
Photo submitted by TedMcNabb on 05/26/2015
-
View from #17 tee Photo submitted by SecondMortgage on 08/27/2014
-
Photo submitted by Ed7769104 on 02/25/2014
-
Views of Castle Harbour will delight golfers at the Tucker's Point Club. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 02/06/2014
quick round
Here on business fourth time. Loved this course. I am a woman fairly good golfer. Great condition. Fun course. The only challenge is it is very hilly.
Worth it
Just a wonderful mid-October round. The greens were in excellent conditions, rolled true and were of decent speed. The fairways were well defined and well kept. The rough was challenging. The course layout had changed since I last played Castle Harbor all those years ago - to the benefit of the player. We went out about noon - and were done in 3.5 hours. It might take longer with more players on the course, but everyone seemed to play ready golf. If you are and 18 or higher ... bring a lot of balls and do not plan to look for them once lost. Otherwise easy to keep in play. Excellent.
Love this layout
Excellent golf in every way. Highly recommend.
Tucker's Point - A must play for golf architecture aficionados
A Charles Banks design with all of the template holes you have grown to love (Biarritz, Punch Bowl, Redan, Short, Eden, etc).
So much fun course to play with lots of challenging angles and approaches to the greens.
Staff is very accommodating and made in a pleasure to enjoy the day.
Will be back here again when back in Bermuda.
A quiet, scenic round
The best way to describer Tucker's Point is "sporty." "Idiosyncratic" works, too. There are a number of solid holes and wonderful views, but it would have been better if original architect Charles Banks' original work and style had been better adhered to when the course was renovated back in 2002. A couple holes feel awkward and shoehorned in - no doubt out of necessity in the wake of real estate development - but overall the course is pleasant, and the vibe is relaxed.
Great Course with a few minor issues
This was my first time playing Tuckers Point as I have played other courses in Bermuda. Course was in very good condition and the pace of play was excellent. Only issue was that the entire course is cart path only and the carts will shut down if you enter the fairway. Also, there were issues with the carts struggling to make it up the hill and would rock back and forth when trying to do so. We received a replacement cart and it did the same thing. Overall it was a great round and the conditions were great.
Spectacular
Had to cancel previous day due to weather. Absolutely no issue. Staff were awesome, friendly, helpful beyond expectations. Course was amazing, views were incredible, conditions were great. Challenging layout with all the elevation changes and raised greens. Would not want to walk it! Would be expensive without golfnow hotdeal but worth every cent!
Amazing!
The course was in excellent condition. Beautiful layout for a challenging game. Having the GPS course monitor helped me have the lowest score this season for me on a wild course I had never played before made it an even more monumental memory. But at the same time it would die on you if you rolled too close to the greens or if went to areas of the course that they did not want you to drive the cart to. It should have an audible warning before it happens to avoid these areas.
My negative comment is the prices of merchandise and course memorabilia which was exorbitant. I left the course without a souvenir bag tag because I could not justify paying $40 for one.
I would definitely make another tee time if I ever make it back to Bermuda!
Awesome
This was our first trip to Bermuda and we couldn't have picked a better course to play. Was so glad we dragged our own clubs with us to really appreciate how much fun this course was to play and how difficult with the terrain and elevation changes. There were a few blind shots and could have used a fore caddy but really only on #12. Send someone ahead to watch your shot. We didn't hit them too long, hit them well, but never found our balls. Can't wait to go back and play it again. 19th hole had a terrace overlooking the course with views of the water. Glad we played on such a beautiful day and the course provided bottle water and GPS. Everyone was so friendly.
Tucker Virginia Commentary
Service Director that has been on the job 40 years is exceptional and made you feel very welcome
Course was okay, nicely manicured but did not create a "wow" factor. Compared to Port Royal it was well taken care of.
Cart GPS system our major complaint. Carts shut down in the fairway, made you back-up to get to a better position to go forward. This occurred many times to the point of major irritation and disruptive to the game of golf. Upon return and mentioning this, Service Director said he could over-ride the system by using the handicap function. Suggest others ask about this when you start as this was only mentioned once we completed a very disruptive round of golf. Would not play again if this system in place.
Food as everywhere in Bermuda, very expensive but not that good.
Don't waste your money
The greens had either several bare spots or were sanded. The "fairways" had long grass on them. It looked like a cow pasture. The layout of the holes were poorly designed. The cart was old, the rain shield kept falling down. Useless man in the pro shop in getting us a cab. He shrugged and said the taxi service on the island was poor. We ended up calling ourselves. Port Royal was far superior and we were told the opposite before our trip. Incredible waste of money.
One of the best
Great course, great views & hilly.
The back 9 offers some stunning views and some challenges. The front is not as scenic (except 1 & 9 tee boxes) but over all 18 quality holes and worth the play if in Bermuda.
17th tee box is an amazing view
Great Course, poor luck
I've played Tucker's several times over the months I've worked here. I friend was in town. Wanted him to experience it. The "poor luck" came in the form of a "GPS cart" that had not been correctly calibrated and told us "stay on the cart path", killing the cart if we got off the path more than a few feet. Unless you are young and in extremely good shape you do not want to walk most Bermuda courses....it's an old volcano so golf here is essentially "mountain" golf. Lots of steep ups and downs. Flat gorgeous ...but "cart path only" was for us older fellows close to the Bataan Death March. We were surprised after 3 hole still cart path, concerned after 4th, irritated after 5th, and "done in" after 6th. Didn't play the 9th, came in, no money refunded even though it was their error, got a "rain check" for one round which I'll have to give away. Had I gotten the money back I'd give the course great ratings. It's a very pretty layout.
Beautiful even in the wind!
This is a challenging but fair course with spectacular views. The holes are varied and interesting - good practice aiming especially while reading the wind!
Tremendous value
Golf Now rate made this outstanding course affordable to play. From blue tees, the course is a monster - fair but difficult. Bring good supply of balls. For 1st timers, it is important to drive up to see green for blind shots from fairways. Stunning views on many holes. Scheduled to play on day of club tournament so course was closed despite scheduled tee time. Starter allowed us to play and made arrangement for free round the following day. 1st rate customer service!
Delighful
A great course in every way, stunning scenery, well maintained fairways and greens, a variety of interesting and challenging holes, friendly and helpful staff. I'm so glad I chose this course for my last day in Bermuda. Played as a single in three hours.
Simply the best experience on the island
Having booked at the fantastic price offered through "Golf Now" this golfing experience was without doubt the "icing on the cake". The course is stunning, challenging of course, but with notable advantages in distance for my wife off the Reds it made for the most perfect day and a great match. Something any golfer will love. We played 18 holes in 3hrs 40mins which is just fantastic.
Undulations!
Very hilly course. Long par 4s on front 9 and shorter ones on back 9. Good mix of length on par3s. Par 5s on shorter side. Conditions were very good considering recent hurricane. Greens faster than expected.
$160 saved
We had looked at Tuckers own web site and the cost was $260 we booked through golfnow.com and we had a choice of tee times and a price of $99 incl buggie.
The course is a fantastic layout, with Mid Ocean next door and Port Royal on the island this course was fantastic value.
All 3 of the above are must plays if you visit Bermuda although Mid Ocean can be difficult to get on and expensive.
Staff at Tuckers were great, but there seems to be a a lot of them about, only criticism is the buggies sat nav, it makes you stick to the cart path and cuts out if you don't, can be a bit of a pain at times, but overall a great experience and value for money