Xanadu Mansion at Varadero Golf Club
About Xanadu Mansion at Varadero Golf ClubXanadu Mansion is a boutique hotel rich in history, maintained and restored from its original construction in 1930. Offering less than a dozen rooms, the property is just 3 stories with bars and restaurants on the third floor. Guests staying at Xanadu Mansion may enjoy an extremely affordable package, with unlimited golf at Varadero Golf Club as well as 3-course meals included. Views from your private balcony or the on-site restaurants of the 18-hole course and sea are unmatched, as the property is an extremely short walk to Varadero Beach.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Xanadu Mansion at Varadero Golf Club
Images from Xanadu Mansion at Varadero Golf Club
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
18th Fairway Monument. Photo submitted by mikesherman on 04/15/2018
-
Some holes run along the ocean. Photo submitted by mikesherman on 04/15/2018
-
Photo submitted by mikesherman on 04/15/2018
-
Moi, with 18 and clubhouse in the background Photo submitted by mikesherman on 04/15/2018
-
Photo submitted by Jkamanu on 08/28/2017
-
Photo submitted by Jkamanu on 08/28/2017
-
Photo submitted by Jkamanu on 08/28/2017
-
Photo submitted by Jkamanu on 08/28/2017
-
Photo submitted by Jkamanu on 08/28/2017
-
Photo submitted by Jkamanu on 08/28/2017
-
Photo submitted by MarcFev on 10/11/2015
-
Photo submitted by MarcFev on 10/11/2015
-
Photo submitted by MarcFev on 10/11/2015
Varadero golf
We played 5 rounds over 7 days. Not enough golf carts so played around 11:30 each day. One day we were given a beat up work cart with our golf bags thrown in the back. $88 American for two people in the cart.
Staff were rude, beer was warm and everyone expected a tip. We would not recommend it or play it again ourselves. Picked our location and hotel around the golf knowing it wouldn’t be very good but we did expect the greens would be mowed which they were not. Furry doesn’t do it justice, tee boxes were like bunkers, fairways had little grass. That said my wife and I had fun together. I’m a 0.7 and my wife shoots a 100.
Fun golf course!!
My last visit to Cuba was February 2016, and I only had the chance to play 2 rounds here that week. I would love to play here everyday of my vacation. It a fun course, with a pretty good layout, practice facility and great views. This is a must play for me whenever visiting Varadero!
I do recommend bringing your own clubs, they are free to bring on the plane, as the rentals are pricy and def older and a bit war torn. The views of the ocean are amazing, and you can enjoy them from the balcony of the clubhouse after your round while enjoying a Cuban bevy or 2!
Looking forward to being able to travel again, because Im way overdue for a visit!
Always enjoy playing here
This was my second trip and just as enjoyable as the first. The course layout provides a great challenge while it's the wind that changes every day, making each day, each shot different from the last. The greens are slow, but straightforward and once u get used to them , it's great. Fairways are wide enough for the average player, making it very enjoyable. Weather in cuba is always warm and perfect for golfing . Yes you can lose a few balls, but if you look hard enough you'll find just as many..
The added $33CUC for the cart is over the golf package cost, but is for the whole day. So feel free to go back to hotel for lunch and come back in the later PM. Packages are available at each resort, with melia les Americana being the closest. I did not bring my clubs this trip and stayed at Melia International and paid $130 CUC for golf, cart and rentals through the Air Trsnsat agent. . Will surely be back again.
Fun Caribbean golf
If you are looking for a Winter/Spring golf getaway to a warm destination this is a great choice. Unfortunately for our American cousins your relationship with this island country still restricts open and free travel. However for those fortunate to travel to Cuba this is a great and inexpensive beach holiday/golf vacay. Bear in mind there is only 1 golf course in Cuba and this is it so your choices are rather limited.
I have been here 3 times now and I like to stay in one of the resorts which are adjacent to the course. Depending on which hotel you stay at you may be able to arrange a golf package. I stayed at the Bella Costa for a week this time and received 5 rounds included in my package. (Note** Bella Costa is being taken over by the Iberostar chain as of July 1 so their golf policy may or may not change). Not included was the cost for a power cart, which is mandatory and somewhat steep at 33 CUC pp (CUC=USD 1to1). A somewhat steep price but it is what it is. You can also store your clubs SAFELY at the club house for the duration of your stay for an additional 5 CUC and once you have paid this fee it is good no matter how many times you return.
The staff is awesome; from the lovely Mujeres in the pro shop (make sure you bring some chocolate to sweeten them up a little lol), to Ernesto and his crew to Eduardo the starter, to Avelino- my almost private pick up and drop off driver. (My hotel was across the street from the 7th tee and I could arrange to be picked up there every morning and dropped off after my round.) Every one of the employees more accommodating than the next. For me Cubans are of the warmest, friendliest and inviting people you can meet in the Caribbean. And they are grateful for anything they receive, monetarily or otherwise.
The golf course itself is a treat. Relatively flat with s few holes playing along the ocean. Surprising are the number of elevation changes, not Colorado-esque changes but more than one would expect on an island course. This a par 72 which plays a little over 6300 yards from the blue tees and just under 5800 from whites. The gold tees (tips) play almost 6900 yards however as a 10+ handicap the blue tees were plenty challenging for me. I played the whites for one round (and managed an almost career low 75-thank you very much).
The Varadero area is on a narrow peninsula so water buffers the course on a few holes. The holes virtually play one way out and one way back 0n both 9s. 2 of the holes back-to-back on the back 9 have to cross water; once on a par 4 and twice on a par 5. These are considered 2 of the hardest holes on the course. There are signs posted indicating yards to water however because the fairways play firm and fast be wary about your club selection. The grass is Bermuda throughout and there is not much 'rough' however there are patches of thin grassy areas. The greens are kept very well however they played extremely slowly. And then on days 3&4 the greens were shaved and top dressed which actually sped them up. There are plenty of bunkers, in which the sand is a fluffy beach type but easy to hit out of. At home we have to contend with impediments like little rocks in the sand. Here however these pebbles are replaced by seashells. Rakes are provided on the back of your cart so make sure you keep it with you at all times as a-there are none in the bunkers themselves and b-you may get dinged if you don't come back with it. (It would be nice if people actually used them after hitting out of a bunker BTW)
So all in all have fun. Habanos, ron, cerveza, la sol, musica and grest golf. TODO EXCELENTE!!
A great surprise in Cuba!
This was our first time in Cuba and we found only a handful of golf courses there. Varadero is a beach resort located about a 2 hr drive east of Havana.
We stayed at the Melia las Americas. This is an all-inclusive resort which also includes the green fees to this course. However, the $60 cart fee is not included and is cash only. One word of advice, if you want an early tee time, you have to book through the golf concierge at the hotel the day before from 9am-5pm. You cannot call and book through the pro shop. We found that if you try to book something outside of the concierge hours, no one else will help you.
There is practice area that includes a driving range, putting and chipping area. They also have plenty of Taylormade rental sets for both men and women which are included in the green fees. We took our own clubs and had no issues with transporting them around the Caribbean.
We’ve played a lot of golf all over. This course at first glance looks like a muni course anywhere in America. The greens are rough and the bunkers were a little hard. However, the layout has a great back 9 with some challenging holes and gorgeous ocean views from the 9th and 18th holes. There was only 1 other single playing the same day we were so we finished really fast. The 16th-18th holes are a great ending. The finishing 18th is one of the best and most memorable we’ve ever played.
It was more than what we expected and we would definitely play it again.
Dear Golfer,
Thank you very much for your comments about the layout with a great back 9 with some challenging holes and gorgeous ocean views from the 9th and 18th holes and the great ending of 16th-18th holes!
Thanks also for your opinion regarding the finishing 18th as one of the best and most memorable you have ever played!
I would like to make clear that the price of golf cart is 33.00 CUC per client per day and golf clubs are 22.00 CUC per client per day. You can also pay credit card Visa and MasterCard but never fron an American Bank´s Branch.The use of golf cart is mandatory for the course. Clients can also bring their own clubs. We also have storage but you should pay for bag tack, its cost is 5.50 CUC. Bag Tack is a distinctive badge, if you get one, once you have paid this fee, it is good no matter how many times you return to Varadero Golf Club.
There are several hotels with green fee included in the accommodation such as:
Melia Las Américas. Unlimited green fee included in accommodation.
• All Canadian golfers with a minimum of 7 nights
• Clients who pay Luxury rooms(minimum of 7 nights) such as Grand Suite, Grand Suite Vista Mar, Grand Suite Golf View, Presidential Suite, Bungalow Suite and Bungalow with 2 bedrooms.
• Clients who pay Bungalow with 1 bedroom (minimum of 7 nights).
Melia Las Américas 3 green fees per person included in accommodation. Clients who book through Melia web site:
• Luxury rooms (such as Grand Suite, Grand Suite Vista Mar, Grand Suite Golf View, Presidential Suite, Bungalow Suite, Bungalow with 2 bedrooms and Bungalow with 1 bedroom).
• Classic rooms such as: Classic Ocean View, Junior Suite (minimum of 7 nights).
Meliá Varadero at The Level (Clients should present 3 green fee golf ticket vouchers from hotel at PROSHOP)
Bella Costa, Balcony Room with Sunwing, Hola Sun ,Transat-no bungalows (Clients should present 5 green fee golf ticket vouchers from hotel at PROSHOP)
Los Cactus from Canada (Clients should present 3 green fee golf ticket vouchers from hotel at PROSHOP)
Paradisus Varadero. For Canadian golfers at Royal Service (Clients should present 3 green fee golf ticket vouchers from hotel at PROSHOP)
Paradisus Princesa del Mar. For Canadian golfers at Royal Service (Clients should present 3 green fee golf ticket vouchers from hotel at PROSHOP)
Meliá Marina Varadero. The Level (Clients should present 3 green fees golf ticket vouchers from hotel at PROSHOP)
Iberostar Varadero at Presidential Suite and Junior Suite (Clients should present 3 green fee golf ticket vouchers from hotel at PROSHOP)
Iberostar Bella Vista at Suite and Swim out (Clients should present 3 green fee golf ticket vouchers from hotel at PROSHOP)
NEW!!! Royalton Hicacos. Diamond Club Golf Rooms with a minimum of 7 nights, 3 green fees included by person (Clients should present 3 green fee golf ticket vouchers from hotel at PROSHOP)
NEW!!! Blau Varadero. Select rooms, Suites and Suites Select rooms (minimum 7 nights), for Canada, Germany and United Kingdom (Clients should present 3 green fee golf ticket vouchers from hotel at PROSHOP)
If you want an early tee time according to availability, you can also book through Varadero Golf Club at comercial1@varaderogolfclub.co.cu or +5345668482.
We are looking forward to your next round!
Kind regards
A liitle known gem
Given the number of Canadian visitors to Cuba, we have had this little gem to ourselves for years. Canada never had any embargo against Cuba and Canadians are free to travel there.
Varadero Golf Club
This course heads in land first, then through salt marshes and ends along the cliffs overlooking the Caribbean. You can see the turquoise sea from 4- 5 holes. Water on another 4-5 holes. Refreshments cart and really great a staff.
We played 5 rounds over our 7 day visit. "Alex" picked us at the gate to course adjoining our hotel, in a stretch golf cart up every morning at 800am. He brought us back after every round as well.
Conditions are average to good (like a muni....with turquoise water and a sea breeze). Greens OK and some interesting holes. Greens fees were included in our package, but paid $30. cart fee per player. Golf carts are like Cuban cars, kept running with ingenuity. It was fun buying Pro Vs from the grounds staff..."pssst pssst wanna Pro Vs"
We encouraged them and were generous, a few bucks goes along way for the folks.
With US tourism coming to the island, more courses will surely be built. In the meantime this is a little gem.
I am heading back before Christmas for a week.
http://www.varaderogolfclub.com/en/home.asp
Dear Golfer,
Thank you very much for your comments about the little gem to yourselves for years!
Thanks also for your opinion regarding the really great a staff, the greens OK and some interesting holes!
We are looking forward to your next round!
Kind regards
Varadero Golf Club
Dear Golfer,
Thank you very much for your comments about our warm destination as a great choice,
the great and inexpensive beach holiday/golf vacay and the awesome staff, the warmest, friendliest and inviting people you can meet in the Caribbean!
Tanks for your opinion regarding the very well kept greens. We apologize for the inconvenience of some extremely slowly greens. We are going to keep working in order to improve them.
I would like to make clear that there is another 9 holes Golf Course in Havana.
There are several hotels with green fee included in the accommodation! Xanadú Mansion and Melia Las Américas could offer unlimited green fee included in accomodation, Meliá Varadero at The Level (3 green fees); Bella Costa, Balcony Room with Sunwing, Hola Sun and Transat-not bungalow (5 green fees); Los Cactus from Canada (3 green fees) Iberostar Bella Vista at Suite and Swim out (3 green fees) Iberostar Varadero at Presidential Swite and Junior Suite (3 green fees); Paradisus Varadero at Royal Service (3 green fees); Paradisus Princesa del Mar at Royal Service (3 green fees) Meliá Marina Varadero at The Level Room Category (3 green fees). Blau Varadero, minimum 7 nights at Select rooms (3 green fees), Suites and Suites Select rooms (5 green fees), for Canada, Germany and United Kingdom (Clients should present green fee golf ticket vouchers from hotel at PROSHOP. If you get green fee included in your accommodation, you should present the Hotel´s golf ticket for green fee and pay cash or credit card for shared powered golf cart and golf clubs upon arrival at the Pro Shop. The price of golf cart is 33.00 CUC per client per day and golf clubs are 22.00 CUC per client per day.The use of golf cart is mandatory for the course. Clients can also bring their own clubs.
You are right, Bella Costa is being taken over by the Iberostar chain and their golf policy won´t be changed because we already have golf contracts with Iberostar.
There is a also a good tournament named Cuba Golf Grand Tournament from October 25th to 27th.
You are welcome! We are looking forward to your next round!
Kind regards