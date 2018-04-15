Xanadu Mansion at Varadero Golf Club

If you are looking for a Winter/Spring golf getaway to a warm destination this is a great choice. Unfortunately for our American cousins your relationship with this island country still restricts open and free travel. However for those fortunate to travel to Cuba this is a great and inexpensive beach holiday/golf vacay. Bear in mind there is only 1 golf course in Cuba and this is it so your choices are rather limited.

I have been here 3 times now and I like to stay in one of the resorts which are adjacent to the course. Depending on which hotel you stay at you may be able to arrange a golf package. I stayed at the Bella Costa for a week this time and received 5 rounds included in my package. (Note** Bella Costa is being taken over by the Iberostar chain as of July 1 so their golf policy may or may not change). Not included was the cost for a power cart, which is mandatory and somewhat steep at 33 CUC pp (CUC=USD 1to1). A somewhat steep price but it is what it is. You can also store your clubs SAFELY at the club house for the duration of your stay for an additional 5 CUC and once you have paid this fee it is good no matter how many times you return.

The staff is awesome; from the lovely Mujeres in the pro shop (make sure you bring some chocolate to sweeten them up a little lol), to Ernesto and his crew to Eduardo the starter, to Avelino- my almost private pick up and drop off driver. (My hotel was across the street from the 7th tee and I could arrange to be picked up there every morning and dropped off after my round.) Every one of the employees more accommodating than the next. For me Cubans are of the warmest, friendliest and inviting people you can meet in the Caribbean. And they are grateful for anything they receive, monetarily or otherwise.

The golf course itself is a treat. Relatively flat with s few holes playing along the ocean. Surprising are the number of elevation changes, not Colorado-esque changes but more than one would expect on an island course. This a par 72 which plays a little over 6300 yards from the blue tees and just under 5800 from whites. The gold tees (tips) play almost 6900 yards however as a 10+ handicap the blue tees were plenty challenging for me. I played the whites for one round (and managed an almost career low 75-thank you very much).

The Varadero area is on a narrow peninsula so water buffers the course on a few holes. The holes virtually play one way out and one way back 0n both 9s. 2 of the holes back-to-back on the back 9 have to cross water; once on a par 4 and twice on a par 5. These are considered 2 of the hardest holes on the course. There are signs posted indicating yards to water however because the fairways play firm and fast be wary about your club selection. The grass is Bermuda throughout and there is not much 'rough' however there are patches of thin grassy areas. The greens are kept very well however they played extremely slowly. And then on days 3&4 the greens were shaved and top dressed which actually sped them up. There are plenty of bunkers, in which the sand is a fluffy beach type but easy to hit out of. At home we have to contend with impediments like little rocks in the sand. Here however these pebbles are replaced by seashells. Rakes are provided on the back of your cart so make sure you keep it with you at all times as a-there are none in the bunkers themselves and b-you may get dinged if you don't come back with it. (It would be nice if people actually used them after hitting out of a bunker BTW)

So all in all have fun. Habanos, ron, cerveza, la sol, musica and grest golf. TODO EXCELENTE!!