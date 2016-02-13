Home / Caribbean Golf Resorts / Curacao Golf Resorts

Blue Bay Golf and Beach Resort

A view of the signature hole #5 at Blue Bay Golf & Beach Resort Curacao
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
Landhuis Blaauw z/n, Willemstad, Curacao
+599 9 888 8800
Visit Website
Location Map

About Blue Bay Golf and Beach Resort

Blue Bay Golf and Beach Resort provides affordable luxury in the Caribbean. Offering beautiful apartments, villas and bungalows, each accommodation has either direct beach access or golf course, pool, and garden views, plus private terraces. When staying at the resort, guests may enjoy complimentary 18-hole greens fees per person at Blue Bay Golf Course. There's always something to do at Blue Bay, with other outdoor activities available such as diving, sailing, fishing, kayaking and wakeboarding. Blue Bay Beach also offers casual dining options and bars with gorgeous tropical ambiance to complete a fun day in the sun.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres220
Year Opened1999
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsCasual, Bar
Room TypesVillas/Casitas, Cabins/Home Rental
PoolOutdoor
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Blue Bay Golf and Beach Resort

Reviews

3.8
5 Reviews (5)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Blue Bay Golf & Beach Resort Curacao
Default User Avatar
6R0FsW4KijfAT30W2ity
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

My favorite Course in Curacao

This course is beautiful und challenging at the same time. I played a couple of rounds and it’s never getting boring. You can choose between four different teeboxes, depends how difficult you would like to have it.
The stuff is very friendly and always smiling.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Blue Bay Golf & Beach Resort Curacao
Default User Avatar
XBQDYGAxjAQA860YNFop
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Great Layout and Course Conditions

I played in Blue Bay 4 Years ago. at that time the course was in a bad condition. That has changed dramatically. The Fairways, Roughs and Cart Paths have improved to a much better level. Especially the wind makes the golf course a tough but fun challenge The new holes #14 and 17 are spectacular. And of course Hole #6. Simply a dream to play inn the caribbean!
The first nine holes are a challenge, especially holes #7,8 and 9. The second nine is little more relaxing.
The Course is a Cart only Golf course so you can not walk. The Range Staff are friendly guys and pick your bag up on the Parking Lot and bring it to the Driving Range. Titleist Range Balls are also pretty nice :)

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Blue Bay Golf & Beach Resort Curacao
Default User Avatar
Stevensiu
Played On
Reviews 22
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
4.0
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Good resort course with some nice ocean views

I played this course a dozen times over two vacation stays in 2018. This course offers some great ocean views. it is not very difficult but quite challenging. The first and last holes have some beautiful flamingoes in the water lining the fairway. The number 5 par 3 has a view to die for. the tee is over 100 feet above the green. tee balls have to fly over water from one side of the cove to the other. Beauty. Conditions are average. The bunkers need raking. Staff are friendly. Good pace of play. Food is good.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Blue Bay Golf & Beach Resort Curacao
Default User Avatar
Terry333333
Played On
Reviews 9
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
First Time Playing
Good weather
Used cart

Blue Bay Golf Course

This course is beautifully laid out and has some very scenic holes along the ocean. The staff were very friendly and helpful. Pro chop and adjoining buildings were clean and had all the amenities. That is the good news. The bad news was that the fairways and greens during February 2016 were in very bad condition. We had to move our ball on just about every hole just to hit off some grass. The greens were 50% grass at best and made it tough to put on.
Definitely not your moneys worth. I think buy the end of the day with club rentals it may have cost $175.00 USD per player . Sorry but if I'm paying that kind of money to play I would expect better conditions.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Blue Bay Golf & Beach Resort Curacao
Default User Avatar
jws21
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
First Time Playing
Fair weather
Used cart

Blue Bay

We think the course is under repair at this moment but still open. The price should be lowerd as long as the repairs are beeing proceed. The location off the course is fabulous, the greens are good. The fairways are awfull on some of the holes.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Moderate
Now Reading
Search Near Me