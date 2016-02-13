Blue Bay Golf and Beach Resort

I played in Blue Bay 4 Years ago. at that time the course was in a bad condition. That has changed dramatically. The Fairways, Roughs and Cart Paths have improved to a much better level. Especially the wind makes the golf course a tough but fun challenge The new holes #14 and 17 are spectacular. And of course Hole #6. Simply a dream to play inn the caribbean!

The first nine holes are a challenge, especially holes #7,8 and 9. The second nine is little more relaxing.

The Course is a Cart only Golf course so you can not walk. The Range Staff are friendly guys and pick your bag up on the Parking Lot and bring it to the Driving Range. Titleist Range Balls are also pretty nice :)