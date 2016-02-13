Blue Bay Golf and Beach Resort
About Blue Bay Golf and Beach ResortBlue Bay Golf and Beach Resort provides affordable luxury in the Caribbean. Offering beautiful apartments, villas and bungalows, each accommodation has either direct beach access or golf course, pool, and garden views, plus private terraces. When staying at the resort, guests may enjoy complimentary 18-hole greens fees per person at Blue Bay Golf Course. There's always something to do at Blue Bay, with other outdoor activities available such as diving, sailing, fishing, kayaking and wakeboarding. Blue Bay Beach also offers casual dining options and bars with gorgeous tropical ambiance to complete a fun day in the sun.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Blue Bay Golf and Beach Resort
Images from Blue Bay Golf and Beach Resort
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
View from the par 3 5th Photo submitted by Stevensiu on 11/21/2019
-
Photo submitted by XBQDYGAxjAQA860YNFop on 01/03/2019
-
Photo submitted by XBQDYGAxjAQA860YNFop on 01/03/2019
-
Photo submitted by XBQDYGAxjAQA860YNFop on 01/03/2019
-
Photo submitted by XBQDYGAxjAQA860YNFop on 01/03/2019
-
Photo submitted by Terry333333 on 02/13/2016
-
Photo submitted by jws21 on 09/01/2014
My favorite Course in Curacao
This course is beautiful und challenging at the same time. I played a couple of rounds and it’s never getting boring. You can choose between four different teeboxes, depends how difficult you would like to have it.
The stuff is very friendly and always smiling.
Great Layout and Course Conditions
I played in Blue Bay 4 Years ago. at that time the course was in a bad condition. That has changed dramatically. The Fairways, Roughs and Cart Paths have improved to a much better level. Especially the wind makes the golf course a tough but fun challenge The new holes #14 and 17 are spectacular. And of course Hole #6. Simply a dream to play inn the caribbean!
The first nine holes are a challenge, especially holes #7,8 and 9. The second nine is little more relaxing.
The Course is a Cart only Golf course so you can not walk. The Range Staff are friendly guys and pick your bag up on the Parking Lot and bring it to the Driving Range. Titleist Range Balls are also pretty nice :)
Good resort course with some nice ocean views
I played this course a dozen times over two vacation stays in 2018. This course offers some great ocean views. it is not very difficult but quite challenging. The first and last holes have some beautiful flamingoes in the water lining the fairway. The number 5 par 3 has a view to die for. the tee is over 100 feet above the green. tee balls have to fly over water from one side of the cove to the other. Beauty. Conditions are average. The bunkers need raking. Staff are friendly. Good pace of play. Food is good.
Blue Bay Golf Course
This course is beautifully laid out and has some very scenic holes along the ocean. The staff were very friendly and helpful. Pro chop and adjoining buildings were clean and had all the amenities. That is the good news. The bad news was that the fairways and greens during February 2016 were in very bad condition. We had to move our ball on just about every hole just to hit off some grass. The greens were 50% grass at best and made it tough to put on.
Definitely not your moneys worth. I think buy the end of the day with club rentals it may have cost $175.00 USD per player . Sorry but if I'm paying that kind of money to play I would expect better conditions.
Blue Bay
We think the course is under repair at this moment but still open. The price should be lowerd as long as the repairs are beeing proceed. The location off the course is fabulous, the greens are good. The fairways are awfull on some of the holes.