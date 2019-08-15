Home / Caribbean Golf Resorts / Dominican Republic Golf Resorts

Amanera at Playa Grande

The stunning setting of the Amanera Resort in the Dominican Republic.
About Amanera at Playa Grande

Set along the north coast beaches of the Dominican Republic, Amanera at Playa Grande offers sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and island jungle. Stay at one of their luxury casitas with private pools, lofty ceilings and expansive outdoor terraces. Enjoy a variety of water sports, take a guided jungle nature walk or explore the fishing villages near Playa Grande. The spa and 18-hole Rees Jones designed golf course both dance along the cliffs.
Articles
Rees Jones makes Playa Grande in the Dominican Republic even better
The new version of Playa Grande Golf Course has been completely redesigned by Rees Jones, and it's spectacular. "People are going to be stunned," he says.
5 Min Read
By Mike Bailey
The Phoenician
Articles
Secrets From the World of Golf Travel: Horseshoe Bay Resort's upgrades; Playa Grande reopens; and The Phoenician debuts its redesigned course
In the Texas Hill Country, Horseshoe Bay Resort, the only hideaway in the U.S. with three 18-hole Robert Trent Jones Sr. designs, often flies under the radar. Located a little over an hour northwest of Austin, this former Marriott property continues to inch closer to the finish line of a purported $60 million enhancement project.
4 Min Read
By Golf Odyssey

Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres2000
Year Opened2015
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesVillas/Casitas
PoolOutdoor
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Amanera at Playa Grande

Reviews

5.0
3 Reviews (3)
Playa Grande Golf Course
atze12o
Played On
Reviews 9
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Playa Grande Golf Course
Samwagner2000
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

STUNNING!!!

Gorgeous course along the coast with unbelievable views. The course is perfectly maintained and a great challenge. The caddy was extremely knowledgeable, friendly, and courteous. It's not a cheap course however, one of the most expensive I've ever played but well worth the money. Amanera is an amazing resort and I can't wait to go back again. Don't miss out on this course if you get the opportunity.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Playa Grande Golf Course
MikeBaileyGolf
Played On
Reviews 378
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 10 Contributor
First Time Playing
Used cart

Rees Jones does his father proud with redo

Somewhat reminiscent of Pebble Beach, the new Playa Grande is certainly worth the trouble of flying to the Dominican Republic and driving an hour and a half to the new Amanera Resort. While the routing on the front nine remained largely the same, Rees Jones completely rerouted the back nine, reversing some of the holes to provide more dramatic views of the Atlantic ocean and surf pounding against the rocks. On several holes,, you have to cross a piece of the ocean, at least from the back tees. And the ocean is visible from every hole. Every hole is memorable, the fairways are generous and there are plenty or risk-reward opportunities. In short., Playa Grande is a blast to play, and if you're like most, you'll want to play it several times.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
