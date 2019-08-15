Amanera at Playa Grande

Somewhat reminiscent of Pebble Beach, the new Playa Grande is certainly worth the trouble of flying to the Dominican Republic and driving an hour and a half to the new Amanera Resort. While the routing on the front nine remained largely the same, Rees Jones completely rerouted the back nine, reversing some of the holes to provide more dramatic views of the Atlantic ocean and surf pounding against the rocks. On several holes,, you have to cross a piece of the ocean, at least from the back tees. And the ocean is visible from every hole. Every hole is memorable, the fairways are generous and there are plenty or risk-reward opportunities. In short., Playa Grande is a blast to play, and if you're like most, you'll want to play it several times.