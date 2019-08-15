Amanera at Playa Grande
About Amanera at Playa GrandeSet along the north coast beaches of the Dominican Republic, Amanera at Playa Grande offers sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and island jungle. Stay at one of their luxury casitas with private pools, lofty ceilings and expansive outdoor terraces. Enjoy a variety of water sports, take a guided jungle nature walk or explore the fishing villages near Playa Grande. The spa and 18-hole Rees Jones designed golf course both dance along the cliffs.
Reviews
STUNNING!!!
Gorgeous course along the coast with unbelievable views. The course is perfectly maintained and a great challenge. The caddy was extremely knowledgeable, friendly, and courteous. It's not a cheap course however, one of the most expensive I've ever played but well worth the money. Amanera is an amazing resort and I can't wait to go back again. Don't miss out on this course if you get the opportunity.
Rees Jones does his father proud with redo
Somewhat reminiscent of Pebble Beach, the new Playa Grande is certainly worth the trouble of flying to the Dominican Republic and driving an hour and a half to the new Amanera Resort. While the routing on the front nine remained largely the same, Rees Jones completely rerouted the back nine, reversing some of the holes to provide more dramatic views of the Atlantic ocean and surf pounding against the rocks. On several holes,, you have to cross a piece of the ocean, at least from the back tees. And the ocean is visible from every hole. Every hole is memorable, the fairways are generous and there are plenty or risk-reward opportunities. In short., Playa Grande is a blast to play, and if you're like most, you'll want to play it several times.