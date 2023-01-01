Dominican Republic Golf Resorts

No Caribbean island boasts more golf resorts than the Dominican Republic. It's one of the many reasons that the Dominican Republic ranked highly (12th) among our World Top 100 Golf Destinations. The Dominican Republic's 11 golf resorts are headlined by the famed Casa de Campo, home to three resort courses (plus one private club) and a full complement of sporting club amenities. The Teeth of the Dog is the most famous of the Dominican Republic's strong collection of seaside courses. Closer to the Punta Cana airport, the Punta Cana Resort & Club, home to 45 holes, and Cap Cana, a sprawling golf resort community anchored by Punta Espada Golf Club by Jack Nicklaus, are also incredible properties featuring multiple hotels and things to do. Punta Cana's Corales regularly hosts a PGA Tour event. On the northern coast of the island, the Amanera at Playa Grande captivates guests with luxurious accommodations and a scenic course on top of a dramatic ocean cliff. Teeing it up in the Dominican Republic should be on every golfer's bucket list.