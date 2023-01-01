Dominican Republic Golf Resorts

A view of a hole surrounded by water at Cap Cana - Punta Espada.

No Caribbean island boasts more golf resorts than the Dominican Republic. It's one of the many reasons that the Dominican Republic ranked highly (12th) among our World Top 100 Golf Destinations. The Dominican Republic's 11 golf resorts are headlined by the famed Casa de Campo, home to three resort courses (plus one private club) and a full complement of sporting club amenities. The Teeth of the Dog is the most famous of the Dominican Republic's strong collection of seaside courses. Closer to the Punta Cana airport, the Punta Cana Resort & Club, home to 45 holes, and Cap Cana, a sprawling golf resort community anchored by Punta Espada Golf Club by Jack Nicklaus, are also incredible properties featuring multiple hotels and things to do. Punta Cana's Corales regularly hosts a PGA Tour event. On the northern coast of the island, the Amanera at Playa Grande captivates guests with luxurious accommodations and a scenic course on top of a dramatic ocean cliff. Teeing it up in the Dominican Republic should be on every golfer's bucket list.

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas
How new improvements and a renewed commitment to the guest experience have revitalized the Caribbean’s most complete golf retreat.
17 Min Read
By Golf Odyssey
Playa Grande Golf Course - hole 9
Rees Jones makes Playa Grande in the Dominican Republic even better
The new version of Playa Grande Golf Course has been completely redesigned by Rees Jones, and it's spectacular. "People are going to be stunned," he says.
5 Min Read
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey
The Phoenician
Secrets From the World of Golf Travel: Horseshoe Bay Resort's upgrades; Playa Grande reopens; and The Phoenician debuts its redesigned course
In the Texas Hill Country, Horseshoe Bay Resort, the only hideaway in the U.S. with three 18-hole Robert Trent Jones Sr. designs, often flies under the radar. Located a little over an hour northwest of Austin, this former Marriott property continues to inch closer to the finish line of a purported $60 million enhancement project.
4 Min Read
By Golf Odyssey
Golf Advisor: Trip Dispatch to Dominican Republic's Corales, Punta Espada
The List: 5 best golf courses in the Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic, host of a PGA Tour event at Corales, is the Caribbean's premier place to play.
1 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Teeth of the dog - 5th hole
PGA Tour event at Corales to showcase seaside golf in the Dominican Republic
Golf in the Dominican Republic has been strong since the debut of Casa de Campo's iconic Teeth of the Dog debuted in the 1970s. It's only gotten better over the last decade as Punta Cana has emerged as a great golf destination as well. The island will host its first PGA Tour event in March.
8 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Teeth of the Dog - no. 17
Thinking about a Dominican Republic golf trip? 10 things you should know
No doubt, best golf in the Caribbean is in the Dominican Republic. Here are 10 things you should know if you're thinking of making a trip there.
7 Min Read
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana - pool
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic is a sprawling oasis with golf and more
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic touts a five-star, all-inclusive experience. You can relax on the beach or in the spa, or enjoy plenty of adventure (on and off the golf course). And with the resort's policy of free calls to anywhere in the U.S. and Canada, you can keep tabs on things at home -- and tell everyone how much fun you're having.
4 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Corales golf course at Puntacan Resort & Club - No. 3
Seaside golf thrives in the Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic doesn't have as many golf courses as Puerto Rico, but it still might be the best golf destination in the Caribbean. Why? Because more of its holes sit directly on the ocean. But where should you tee it up? Jason Scott Deegan offers up the 10 best public places to play golf in the Dominican Republic.
4 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Casa de Campo - Dye Fore Marina golf course - hole 5
Jason Deegan's 12 favorite Caribbean golf resorts
Ready for a break from the snow? From Puerto Rico to Dominican Republic, these are my 12 favorite Caribbean golf resorts.
11 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Sandy Lane Golf Course, Barbados -No. 7
Caribbean golf where the pros play
A number of top courses in the Caribbean have hosted pro events. Here's where to find tour-worthy golf and a good dose of sunshine.
8 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
La Romana Golf Club - hole 7
Get to know the Dominican Republic's newest course: La Romana Golf Club
Check out the latest golf course to be added in the Dominican Republic. La Romana Golf Club opened in 2017 at the Bahia Principe Resort near Casa De Campo.
1 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Casa de Campo - Dye Fore G.C. - Marina Course - 5th
27 holes to Dye Fore at Casa de Campo
Clifftop holes. Seaside views. Daunting lagoons. Pete Dye's 27-hole Dye Fore golf course at the Casa de Campo resort in the Dominican Republic has it all.
14 Images
By Jason Scott Deegan
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana
Picture this: A great getaway at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic
It would be hard to get bored at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana. A cool vibe took over this sprawling all-inclusive resort just 35 minutes from the Punta Cana International Airport. The Hard Rock delivers it all for vacationers, as Jason Scott Deegan shows us in this photo gallery.
8 Images
By Jason Scott Deegan
Punta Espada - no. 13
Take a look at Jack Nickluas' spectacular Punta Espada Golf Club in the Dominican Republic
Many argue that Jack Nicklau's Punta Espada is the best golf course in the Caribbean. After seeing it firsthand, we can certainly understand why.
13 Images
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey
Links at Casa de Campo - hole 16
Casa de Campo's The Links: Easiest Dye ever?
Casa de Campo's The Links isn't just the easiest of the resort's three golf courses, it just might be the most forgiving course Pete Dye has ever designed.
9 Images
By Jason Scott Deegan
Teeth of the dog at Casa De Campo - No. 18
Dye's best: Teeth of the Dog at Casa de Campo
The Caribbean Sea swims adjacent to seven holes of Casa de Campo's Teeth of the Dog, the iconic centerpiece of the luxurious golf retreat in the Dominican Republic.
18 Images
By Jason Scott Deegan
La Cana Golf Club - no. 18
Tour La Cana Golf Club at Puntacana Resort & Club in the Dominican Republic
Punta Cana's La Cana Golf Club in the Dominican Republic has its share of great holes and oceanfront views. Check out photos in this course review.
13 Images
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey
Playa Grande Golf Course - hole 14
Playa Grande Golf Course in the Dominican Republic: Simply grand
The new and improved Playa Grande Golf Course in the Dominican Republic is among the most scenic and fun golf courses in the tropics.
16 Images
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey
