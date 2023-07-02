Bahia Principe La Romana Resort

Proshop- staff friendly but had difficulty with finding reservation. Having no prices on merchandise caused us not to buy anything-not because it was expensive but because had to ask every single item and only 1 staff on.

Pace of play was abysmal- the group in front of us took 30 minutes to play one hole- why are these golfers not directed to the shorter executive course to learn. Had 3 groups waiting to teeoff and we started 40 minutes past our teetime.

Really should be course yardage books and paper scorecards. One cart had a nonworking gps so coukd drive anywhere and other over restricted movement. Technology doesn’t always work so have a backup!!

On course service was virtually non-existant. The cart lady was very friendly but only had rum and chips. Where are the sandwiches and/or fruit? We ordered food on the cartgps module but it wasn’t ready at the turn and they didn’t seem to know about it. No time with 3-4 groups waiting behind us waiting too. The course wasn’t that busy just everyone was on same holes.

Finally we didn’t eat at the clubhouse restaurant after our round as planned -the group had enough of being annoyed and wouldn’t give any more money.

The course layout was fantastic but it was dry and greens weren’t very receptive. Given some irrigation and maturing of turf it may well be worth the money and be one of the nicest courses we’ve played in the DR. We really would like to replay under better conditions