Bahia Principe La Romana Resort
About Bahia Principe La Romana ResortBahia Principe La Romana features two hotels: the Luxury Bouganville designed for an adults-only, couples' getaway, and the Grand La Romana designed for a family-friendly vacation. Both hotels offer an all-inclusive package which includes unlimited dinners at their selection of restaurants (both fine and casual), 24-hour room service, diving lessons, and an hour per day of free kayaks and snorkeling. More than 400 rooms and suites at each hotel offer pool-front or beachfront views with private balconies and butler service. Other amenities on property include a full-service spa, culinary and mixology classes, yoga and pilates, dance lessons and a disco. PGA Ocean's 4 Golf Club takes golfers on a scenic journey along the Caribbean shore on its 18-hole course, but there's a 9-hole short course, too.
Golf courses at Bahia Principe La Romana Resort
La Romana, San Pedro de MacorísResort4.515088235340
La Romana, San Pedro de MacorísResort0.00
Solid course
Solid course highlighted by the seaside holes. Like many other DR seaside course - the wind can be quite challenging. Course had received a ton of rain the days prior and despite the standing water it was otherwise in great shape. The staff was super friendly and the food was fantastic. I chose not to use a caddy and was happy with my decision. If you're a decent player you won't need one as the course is right in front of you (no blind tee shots, etc). Definitely worth the money and I will play this course again in the future
Good course
Good course and value at Golfpass rates.
Very competent caddy which made our first time experience a better one.
Great Experience
Great staff and excellent upkeep. The very best! . Fairways somehow a little dry. Overall Great Experience. Thank you PGA Ocean´s 4!
Good deal through golf now.
Not sure I would pay the posted rate which is $150 US almost everywhere and 95% of golfnow tee times.
Loved it
A little far from Punta Cana but it was worth the visit. Colonial-style clubhouse with friendly staff and a well-stocked, albeit expensive store. Good golf carts with GPS. The course was well maintained with a speed on the greens that surprised me. No hole left me indifferent but to highlight hole 2 and those on the coast.
Enjoyable
Very nice golf course with several holes along the ocean. The staff is extremely friendly and very helpful, my caddie David was excellent with great knowledge of the course. I will play again next time I visit the island.
Una perla desconocida
Viajamos todos los años a a jugar a Casa de campo con amistades y buscando ofertas en campos cercanos vimos un hotdeal muy economico a 30 minutos de nuestro hotel gestionado por la PGA de America por lo que merecia la pena probar . El diseño del campo muy chevere y con muy buen manicure, las posiciones de los agujeros en los greens muy retadoras. Nos encantó el servicio de la mesera del carrito bar Gisel y en general muy buen servicio y atenciones por parte del staff. Tiene varios agujeros que dan al mar que nada tienen que envidar al campo de diente de perro. Muy positiva la visita. Repetiremos
Substandard for PGA affiliate course
Proshop- staff friendly but had difficulty with finding reservation. Having no prices on merchandise caused us not to buy anything-not because it was expensive but because had to ask every single item and only 1 staff on.
Pace of play was abysmal- the group in front of us took 30 minutes to play one hole- why are these golfers not directed to the shorter executive course to learn. Had 3 groups waiting to teeoff and we started 40 minutes past our teetime.
Really should be course yardage books and paper scorecards. One cart had a nonworking gps so coukd drive anywhere and other over restricted movement. Technology doesn’t always work so have a backup!!
On course service was virtually non-existant. The cart lady was very friendly but only had rum and chips. Where are the sandwiches and/or fruit? We ordered food on the cartgps module but it wasn’t ready at the turn and they didn’t seem to know about it. No time with 3-4 groups waiting behind us waiting too. The course wasn’t that busy just everyone was on same holes.
Finally we didn’t eat at the clubhouse restaurant after our round as planned -the group had enough of being annoyed and wouldn’t give any more money.
The course layout was fantastic but it was dry and greens weren’t very receptive. Given some irrigation and maturing of turf it may well be worth the money and be one of the nicest courses we’ve played in the DR. We really would like to replay under better conditions
Best deal near Casa de Campo
Best value per money in the area. Overall course conditions and services were excellent.
Wonderful Course
The course was great but personnel in pro shop and restaurant were rude and obnoxious. Need a course in hospitality.
Oceans YES
Simply Beautiful course. One of my favorites in DR
Not what I was expecting
For the price and being a PGA course, not up to par. We have better courses in Canada
BEST. CHRISTMAS GIFT. EVER!
My wife and I traveled to the DR on Christmas day. We drove to PGA Ocean's 4 from Punta Cana the next day and experienced the most spectacular round of golf ever. The course was in perfect condition and the cool, gentle Christmas winds of the Caribbean caressed us at every turn. Do not pass up the opportunity to play this course. It is a bucket list, once-in-a-lifetime destination course. It would be worth any price just to be able to play the four spectacular ocean holes (7, 8, 16, and 17) but the entire course is immaculate. I have seen golf in the DR on television before and could not believe how beautiful the courses were. Seeing is believing. I have played 5-star courses all over Florida, plus Costa Rica, Palm Springs, CA, Lake Tahoe, CA, Bandon Dunes, OR, Georgia, New York, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina. PGA Ocean's 4 was the best experience of all. I will dream of playing there again and hope my dreams come true.
This is what golf heaven must feel like...
From beginning to end, this was truly the most incredible golf experience I have ever had in my life. I've had the good fortune to golf at many wonderful clubs and courses in this hemisphere but PGA Ocean's 4 was by far the most remarkable experience of all. I have not stopped thinking about our day on this beautiful golf course. Absolutely impeccable conditions, friendly staff and a stunning, challenging layout. I imagine that the other famous + up and coming DR courses have a lot to offer but I will never forget our visit to PGA Ocean's 4. GOLFHEAVEN