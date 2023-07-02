Home / Caribbean Golf Resorts / Dominican Republic Golf Resorts

Bahia Principe La Romana Resort

A view from Ocean's 4 Golf.
Carretera San Pedro- La Romana, Km 12, La Romana, Dominican Republic
(829) 423-2446
About Bahia Principe La Romana Resort

Bahia Principe La Romana features two hotels: the Luxury Bouganville designed for an adults-only, couples' getaway, and the Grand La Romana designed for a family-friendly vacation. Both hotels offer an all-inclusive package which includes unlimited dinners at their selection of restaurants (both fine and casual), 24-hour room service, diving lessons, and an hour per day of free kayaks and snorkeling. More than 400 rooms and suites at each hotel offer pool-front or beachfront views with private balconies and butler service. Other amenities on property include a full-service spa, culinary and mixology classes, yoga and pilates, dance lessons and a disco. PGA Ocean's 4 Golf Club takes golfers on a scenic journey along the Caribbean shore on its 18-hole course, but there's a 9-hole short course, too.
Teeth of the Dog - no. 17
Articles
Thinking about a Dominican Republic golf trip? 10 things you should know
No doubt, best golf in the Caribbean is in the Dominican Republic. Here are 10 things you should know if you're thinking of making a trip there.
7 Min Read
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened2017
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolOutdoor
Short CourseYes
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids Program
Yes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Bahia Principe La Romana Resort

Reviews

4.5
40 Reviews (40)

Reviewer Photos

Ocean's 4 Golf
Default User Avatar
callowayman
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Solid course

Solid course highlighted by the seaside holes. Like many other DR seaside course - the wind can be quite challenging. Course had received a ton of rain the days prior and despite the standing water it was otherwise in great shape. The staff was super friendly and the food was fantastic. I chose not to use a caddy and was happy with my decision. If you're a decent player you won't need one as the course is right in front of you (no blind tee shots, etc). Definitely worth the money and I will play this course again in the future

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Ocean's 4 Golf
Default User Avatar
u000008115506
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Good course

Good course and value at Golfpass rates.
Very competent caddy which made our first time experience a better one.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Ocean's 4 Golf
Default User Avatar
u314163652973
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Ocean's 4 Golf
Default User Avatar
u314163711271
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Great Experience

Great staff and excellent upkeep. The very best! . Fairways somehow a little dry. Overall Great Experience. Thank you PGA Ocean´s 4!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Ocean's 4 Golf
Default User Avatar
u314163670510
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Ocean's 4 Golf
Default User Avatar
u314163656919
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Good deal through golf now.

Not sure I would pay the posted rate which is $150 US almost everywhere and 95% of golfnow tee times.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Ocean's 4 Golf
Default User Avatar
u314163677069
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Loved it

A little far from Punta Cana but it was worth the visit. Colonial-style clubhouse with friendly staff and a well-stocked, albeit expensive store. Good golf carts with GPS. The course was well maintained with a speed on the greens that surprised me. No hole left me indifferent but to highlight hole 2 and those on the coast.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Ocean's 4 Golf
Default User Avatar
u535074674
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Enjoyable

Very nice golf course with several holes along the ocean. The staff is extremely friendly and very helpful, my caddie David was excellent with great knowledge of the course. I will play again next time I visit the island.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Ocean's 4 Golf
Default User Avatar
u314163674916
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Windy weather
Used cart

Una perla desconocida

Viajamos todos los años a a jugar a Casa de campo con amistades y buscando ofertas en campos cercanos vimos un hotdeal muy economico a 30 minutos de nuestro hotel gestionado por la PGA de America por lo que merecia la pena probar . El diseño del campo muy chevere y con muy buen manicure, las posiciones de los agujeros en los greens muy retadoras. Nos encantó el servicio de la mesera del carrito bar Gisel y en general muy buen servicio y atenciones por parte del staff. Tiene varios agujeros que dan al mar que nada tienen que envidar al campo de diente de perro. Muy positiva la visita. Repetiremos

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Ocean's 4 Golf
Default User Avatar
u789861703
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Substandard for PGA affiliate course

Proshop- staff friendly but had difficulty with finding reservation. Having no prices on merchandise caused us not to buy anything-not because it was expensive but because had to ask every single item and only 1 staff on.
Pace of play was abysmal- the group in front of us took 30 minutes to play one hole- why are these golfers not directed to the shorter executive course to learn. Had 3 groups waiting to teeoff and we started 40 minutes past our teetime.
Really should be course yardage books and paper scorecards. One cart had a nonworking gps so coukd drive anywhere and other over restricted movement. Technology doesn’t always work so have a backup!!
On course service was virtually non-existant. The cart lady was very friendly but only had rum and chips. Where are the sandwiches and/or fruit? We ordered food on the cartgps module but it wasn’t ready at the turn and they didn’t seem to know about it. No time with 3-4 groups waiting behind us waiting too. The course wasn’t that busy just everyone was on same holes.
Finally we didn’t eat at the clubhouse restaurant after our round as planned -the group had enough of being annoyed and wouldn’t give any more money.

The course layout was fantastic but it was dry and greens weren’t very receptive. Given some irrigation and maturing of turf it may well be worth the money and be one of the nicest courses we’ve played in the DR. We really would like to replay under better conditions

Conditions Good
Value Poor
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Ocean's 4 Golf
Default User Avatar
u314163670510
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Best deal near Casa de Campo

Best value per money in the area. Overall course conditions and services were excellent.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Ocean's 4 Golf
Default User Avatar
Herzergerda
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Ocean's 4 Golf
Default User Avatar
diane2golf
Played On
Reviews 18
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Wonderful Course

The course was great but personnel in pro shop and restaurant were rude and obnoxious. Need a course in hospitality.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Poor
Pace Excellent
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Ocean's 4 Golf
Default User Avatar
u523665185
Played On
Reviews 12
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Oceans YES

Simply Beautiful course. One of my favorites in DR

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Ocean's 4 Golf
Default User Avatar
u314159773929
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Not what I was expecting

For the price and being a PGA course, not up to par. We have better courses in Canada

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Ocean's 4 Golf
Default User Avatar
Tim8363614
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Ocean's 4 Golf
Default User Avatar
u486940529
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Ocean's 4 Golf
Default User Avatar
AlexanderGR8T
Played On
Reviews 46
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

BEST. CHRISTMAS GIFT. EVER!

My wife and I traveled to the DR on Christmas day. We drove to PGA Ocean's 4 from Punta Cana the next day and experienced the most spectacular round of golf ever. The course was in perfect condition and the cool, gentle Christmas winds of the Caribbean caressed us at every turn. Do not pass up the opportunity to play this course. It is a bucket list, once-in-a-lifetime destination course. It would be worth any price just to be able to play the four spectacular ocean holes (7, 8, 16, and 17) but the entire course is immaculate. I have seen golf in the DR on television before and could not believe how beautiful the courses were. Seeing is believing. I have played 5-star courses all over Florida, plus Costa Rica, Palm Springs, CA, Lake Tahoe, CA, Bandon Dunes, OR, Georgia, New York, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina. PGA Ocean's 4 was the best experience of all. I will dream of playing there again and hope my dreams come true.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Ocean's 4 Golf
Default User Avatar
AlexanderGR8T
Played On
Reviews 46
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

This is what golf heaven must feel like...

From beginning to end, this was truly the most incredible golf experience I have ever had in my life. I've had the good fortune to golf at many wonderful clubs and courses in this hemisphere but PGA Ocean's 4 was by far the most remarkable experience of all. I have not stopped thinking about our day on this beautiful golf course. Absolutely impeccable conditions, friendly staff and a stunning, challenging layout. I imagine that the other famous + up and coming DR courses have a lot to offer but I will never forget our visit to PGA Ocean's 4. GOLFHEAVEN

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Ocean's 4 Golf
Default User Avatar
Lalilu131
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Good
