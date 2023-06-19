Cap Cana
About Cap CanaCap Cana is a beautiful city in the Dominican Republic home to seven different resort accommodations. Stay at Secrets Cap Cana, Eden Roc at Cap Cana, TRS by Paladium, Sanctuary Cap Cana, Sports Illustrated Resorts & Villas Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva, or Hyatt Zilara. There's an option for every guest, whether you're looking to bring your family, have an adults-only getaway, stay in a castle, or relax in the marina. No matter where you choose to stay, there's a wide variety of adventures at your disposal, from championship golf at the stunning Punta Espada to boating, tennis, spas, infinity pools, exotic dining options, white sand beaches and nightly entertainment.
Golf courses at Cap Cana
Punta Cana , La AltagraciaResort4.380970588245
Reviewer Photos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNbt8tC7PzU&t=94s Photo submitted by brianmcneely on 06/19/2023
on #17 at Punta Espada Photo submitted by u370813028 on 04/28/2022
on #10 at Punta Espads Photo submitted by u370813028 on 04/28/2022
Photo submitted by u197947269 on 01/18/2022
Signature Par 5 on the front nine Photo submitted by rayalfonso on 07/06/2019
Clubhouse courtyard view of the 18th Photo submitted by rayalfonso on 07/06/2019
#17 over the Caribbean Photo submitted by rayalfonso on 07/06/2019
Photo submitted by Ryan8952454 on 04/12/2019
Photo submitted by SPT23 on 04/12/2019
Photo submitted by SPT23 on 04/12/2019
Photo submitted by SPT23 on 04/12/2019
Photo submitted by SPT23 on 04/12/2019
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 12/11/2017
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 12/11/2017
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 12/11/2017
The driving range at Punta Espada. Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 12/07/2017
Views for days on both nines Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 12/07/2017
Scenic par 3s. Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 12/07/2017
The crew Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 12/07/2017
Hole 2 - Tee Photo submitted by EthanZimman on 10/21/2017
Hole 2 - Approach Photo submitted by EthanZimman on 10/21/2017
Hole 10 Photo submitted by EthanZimman on 10/21/2017
Photo submitted by EthanZimman on 10/21/2017
Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 10/18/2017
Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 10/18/2017
Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 10/18/2017
Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 10/18/2017
Unforgettable Photo submitted by guycharles2012 on 05/18/2017
Photo submitted by LICC on 03/02/2017
Photo submitted by LICC on 03/02/2017
Photo submitted by LICC on 03/02/2017
View from Club House at 7:00am. Photo submitted by Dolf4170962 on 08/18/2016
Photo submitted by Ryan8043198 on 08/27/2015
Photo submitted by Ryan8043198 on 08/27/2015
Photo submitted by Ryan8043198 on 08/27/2015
Photo submitted by Ryan8043198 on 08/27/2015
Photo submitted by Ryan8043198 on 08/27/2015
Photo submitted by Ryan8043198 on 08/27/2015
Photo submitted by legacy3930 on 07/26/2015
Photo submitted by legacy3930 on 07/26/2015
Photo submitted by legacy3930 on 07/26/2015
Photo submitted by legacy3930 on 07/26/2015
Photo submitted by legacy3930 on 07/26/2015
Par 5 2nd hole, lagoon that cuts in by the green Photo submitted by sacup10 on 04/24/2015
Hands Down the best golf views.
It’s a lot of money but it’s worth it it. Play from further tee boxes to experience the best views. Very firm greens that won’t hold a ball and listen to the caddie about the greens and the way they break.
This can’t be a Nicklaus signature course.
Played this course last year and everything was good. Played it today (and again tomorrow) and all I can say is WHAT A DISAPPOINTMENT. The course arranged transfer from our hotel was 35 minutes late. No phone call or apology. When we arrived the staff greeting was indifferent to flat out rude. They’re charging $500+ US and it’s a embarrassment. They rushed us to the tee after hitting 3 range balls. Pace of play was 5.5 hours. Never saw anyone out there trying to manage the pace of play.
Greens are nice but lots of burnout likely from sea water sprqy. You could see some half hearted attempts to repair the areas but really poorly done. Green side bunkers are extremely inconsistent. Too much sand in some and almost no sand in others.
Lots of rocks in bunkers, not just the waste bunker areas. Waste bunkers are best described as gravel roads.
After our round I talked to the pro shop staff and they really didn’t give a hoot. We have your money so we don’t care seemed to be the approach.
The course arranged transportation tried to charge us a second time for the return trip (we paid for both ways up front because that’s what they told us to do).
They call themselves the “Pebble Beach” of the Caribbean. Sorry I’ve played Pebble Beach and Punta Espada is not even close on any measurable basis. Yes they charge Pebble Breach prices but you are not getting the Pebble Beach experience.
I really can’t believe this a Nicklaus Signature course. It just doesn’t measure up.
Punta Espada golf course review by Tappy Tappy
Our overall experience playing here was amazing! We made a video review for our YouTube channel @tappytappy. Check it out and don't miss out playing here if you travel to Punta Cana. Definitely MUCH better to play here than at Corales.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNbt8tC7PzU&t=94s
Punta Espada
Real nice course but close to a 5 hour round caddie wasn’t very good
Awesome course. Awesome VIEWS!
I almost didn't play golf this past week because I didn't want to play without using my clubs, but my wife and I figured we won't get to Punta Cana much. So, I checked my clubs and played this gem. And let me tell you...
...what an UNBELIEVABLE experience.
The course was in AWESOME shape. 8 holes with a view of the Azure waters were breathtaking and somewhat challenging with the sea breeze. The greens were medium speed and in super shape (rained a few days before). The fairways are forgiving for all levels. Bunkers on every hole but not too difficult either.
Juan our Caddie was so friendly and helpful (I wasn't used to him handling all he did as a caddie, so it took a minute to get in that mode). He was very helpful with yardages and cleaning my clubs. Made me feel like a pro.
And my wife found DR. PEPPER at the beverage cart!!! Talk about a surprise!
If you EVER get to the D.R. and Punta Cana, PLAY THIS COURSE. You won't regret it one single bit!
Golf course
The Punta Esapda was an absolutely amazing golf course, especially when you’re GolfNow member it’s more fun because of membership rates.
Spectacular layout and views
Had a amazing time. Our Caddy Gabriel was fantastic.
Overall experience was awesome.
Highly recommend it. Can’t wait to come back!!!
GREAT OCEAN COURSE
One of the best ocean courses we have ever played.