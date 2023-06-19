Played this course last year and everything was good. Played it today (and again tomorrow) and all I can say is WHAT A DISAPPOINTMENT. The course arranged transfer from our hotel was 35 minutes late. No phone call or apology. When we arrived the staff greeting was indifferent to flat out rude. They’re charging $500+ US and it’s a embarrassment. They rushed us to the tee after hitting 3 range balls. Pace of play was 5.5 hours. Never saw anyone out there trying to manage the pace of play.

Greens are nice but lots of burnout likely from sea water sprqy. You could see some half hearted attempts to repair the areas but really poorly done. Green side bunkers are extremely inconsistent. Too much sand in some and almost no sand in others.

Lots of rocks in bunkers, not just the waste bunker areas. Waste bunkers are best described as gravel roads.

After our round I talked to the pro shop staff and they really didn’t give a hoot. We have your money so we don’t care seemed to be the approach.

The course arranged transportation tried to charge us a second time for the return trip (we paid for both ways up front because that’s what they told us to do).

They call themselves the “Pebble Beach” of the Caribbean. Sorry I’ve played Pebble Beach and Punta Espada is not even close on any measurable basis. Yes they charge Pebble Breach prices but you are not getting the Pebble Beach experience.

I really can’t believe this a Nicklaus Signature course. It just doesn’t measure up.