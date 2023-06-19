Home / Caribbean Golf Resorts / Dominican Republic Golf Resorts

Cap Cana

A view of a hole surrounded by water at Cap Cana - Punta Espada.
About
Courses
Images
Videos
Reviews
Boulevard Zona Hotelera, Punta Cana, 23302, Dominican Republic
(833) 297-5292
Visit Website

About Cap Cana

Cap Cana is a beautiful city in the Dominican Republic home to seven different resort accommodations. Stay at Secrets Cap Cana, Eden Roc at Cap Cana, TRS by Paladium, Sanctuary Cap Cana, Sports Illustrated Resorts & Villas Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva, or Hyatt Zilara. There's an option for every guest, whether you're looking to bring your family, have an adults-only getaway, stay in a castle, or relax in the marina. No matter where you choose to stay, there's a wide variety of adventures at your disposal, from championship golf at the stunning Punta Espada to boating, tennis, spas, infinity pools, exotic dining options, white sand beaches and nightly entertainment.
Golf Advisor: Trip Dispatch to Dominican Republic's Corales, Punta Espada
Articles
The List: 5 best golf courses in the Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic, host of a PGA Tour event at Corales, is the Caribbean's premier place to play.
1 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Corales golf course at Puntacan Resort & Club - No. 3
Articles
Seaside golf thrives in the Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic doesn't have as many golf courses as Puerto Rico, but it still might be the best golf destination in the Caribbean. Why? Because more of its holes sit directly on the ocean. But where should you tee it up? Jason Scott Deegan offers up the 10 best public places to play golf in the Dominican Republic.
4 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres30000
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesSuite, Villas/Casitas
PoolOutdoor
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
MarinaYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids Program
Yes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Cap Cana

Videos about Cap Cana

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Golf Advisor: Trip Dispatch to Dominican Republic's Corales, Punta Espada
Golf Advisor: Trip Dispatch to Dominican Republic's Corales, Punta Espada
5:10

Companion Content

Punta Espada Golf Club - hole 12
Galleries
Photo gallery: The ocean's the star at picturesque Punta Espada G.C. in the Dominican Republic
12 Images
golfpass.com
Great tee shots at Punta Espada
Great tee shots at Punta Espada
5:39

Reviews

4.4
45 Reviews (45)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Cap Cana - Punta Espada
Default User Avatar
Canter84
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Hands Down the best golf views.

It’s a lot of money but it’s worth it it. Play from further tee boxes to experience the best views. Very firm greens that won’t hold a ball and listen to the caddie about the greens and the way they break.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Cap Cana - Punta Espada
Default User Avatar
u000005110945
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Previously Played

This can’t be a Nicklaus signature course.

Played this course last year and everything was good. Played it today (and again tomorrow) and all I can say is WHAT A DISAPPOINTMENT. The course arranged transfer from our hotel was 35 minutes late. No phone call or apology. When we arrived the staff greeting was indifferent to flat out rude. They’re charging $500+ US and it’s a embarrassment. They rushed us to the tee after hitting 3 range balls. Pace of play was 5.5 hours. Never saw anyone out there trying to manage the pace of play.

Greens are nice but lots of burnout likely from sea water sprqy. You could see some half hearted attempts to repair the areas but really poorly done. Green side bunkers are extremely inconsistent. Too much sand in some and almost no sand in others.

Lots of rocks in bunkers, not just the waste bunker areas. Waste bunkers are best described as gravel roads.

After our round I talked to the pro shop staff and they really didn’t give a hoot. We have your money so we don’t care seemed to be the approach.

The course arranged transportation tried to charge us a second time for the return trip (we paid for both ways up front because that’s what they told us to do).

They call themselves the “Pebble Beach” of the Caribbean. Sorry I’ve played Pebble Beach and Punta Espada is not even close on any measurable basis. Yes they charge Pebble Breach prices but you are not getting the Pebble Beach experience.

I really can’t believe this a Nicklaus Signature course. It just doesn’t measure up.

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Fair
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Cap Cana - Punta Espada
Default User Avatar
Pops2023
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Cap Cana - Punta Espada
Default User Avatar
brianmcneely
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Punta Espada golf course review by Tappy Tappy

Our overall experience playing here was amazing! We made a video review for our YouTube channel @tappytappy. Check it out and don't miss out playing here if you travel to Punta Cana. Definitely MUCH better to play here than at Corales.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNbt8tC7PzU&t=94s

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Cap Cana - Punta Espada
Default User Avatar
jesse273
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Previously Played

Punta Espada

Real nice course but close to a 5 hour round caddie wasn’t very good

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Fair
Cap Cana - Punta Espada
Default User Avatar
u370813028
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Awesome course. Awesome VIEWS!

I almost didn't play golf this past week because I didn't want to play without using my clubs, but my wife and I figured we won't get to Punta Cana much. So, I checked my clubs and played this gem. And let me tell you...

...what an UNBELIEVABLE experience.

The course was in AWESOME shape. 8 holes with a view of the Azure waters were breathtaking and somewhat challenging with the sea breeze. The greens were medium speed and in super shape (rained a few days before). The fairways are forgiving for all levels. Bunkers on every hole but not too difficult either.

Juan our Caddie was so friendly and helpful (I wasn't used to him handling all he did as a caddie, so it took a minute to get in that mode). He was very helpful with yardages and cleaning my clubs. Made me feel like a pro.

And my wife found DR. PEPPER at the beverage cart!!! Talk about a surprise!

If you EVER get to the D.R. and Punta Cana, PLAY THIS COURSE. You won't regret it one single bit!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Cap Cana - Punta Espada
Default User Avatar
Ryanjamesmcg
Played On
Reviews 4
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Cap Cana - Punta Espada
Default User Avatar
Benpath
Played On
Reviews 57
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Golf course

The Punta Esapda was an absolutely amazing golf course, especially when you’re GolfNow member it’s more fun because of membership rates.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Cap Cana - Punta Espada
Default User Avatar
Byung1226
Played On
Reviews 43
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Cap Cana - Punta Espada
Default User Avatar
u065406088
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Cap Cana - Punta Espada
Default User Avatar
u197947269
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Spectacular layout and views

Had a amazing time. Our Caddy Gabriel was fantastic.
Overall experience was awesome.
Highly recommend it. Can’t wait to come back!!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Cap Cana - Punta Espada
Default User Avatar
Schiebi
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Cap Cana - Punta Espada
Default User Avatar
Schiebi
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Cap Cana - Punta Espada
Default User Avatar
soundguys
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Cap Cana - Punta Espada
Default User Avatar
Schiebi
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Cap Cana - Punta Espada
Default User Avatar
Schiebi
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Cap Cana - Punta Espada
Default User Avatar
shannonpayne2112
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Cap Cana - Punta Espada
Default User Avatar
u314161163727
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Cap Cana - Punta Espada
Default User Avatar
1BRIANKEUNING
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Cap Cana - Punta Espada
Default User Avatar
scrichardson
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

GREAT OCEAN COURSE

One of the best ocean courses we have ever played.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
1 2 3
Now Reading
Search Near Me