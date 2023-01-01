About Catalonia Bavaro Beach, Golf & Casino Resort Catalonia Bavaro is an all-inclusive getaway on the white sands of Bavaro Beach. Offering more than 600 rooms arranged in villas surrounding lakes and tropical gardens, guests may enjoy a wide variety of amenities for both day and night. Play on the sports courts for tennis, paddle tennis, volleyball and basketball; participate in archery; golf at the 18-hole Catalonia Caribe Golf Club, or 9-hole Catalonia Cabeza de Toro Golf Course, or venture into water sports such as diving, kayaking, or snorkeling. Evening entertainment includes live shows and music, a full casino and a disco. Unwind at the resort's spa or in the pools equipped with a swim-up bar and jacuzzi. Separate pools for children-only are at the resort as well, in addition to kids' clubs with activities and babysitting services.

Facts Price Range $$$ Property Class ★★★★ Year Opened 2006 Number of Units 500+ Amenities Restaurants Fine, Bar, Casual, Buffet Room Types Suite, Villas/Casitas Pool Outdoor Short Course Yes Beach Access Yes Fitness Center Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Practice Facility Yes Spa Yes Tennis Yes Casino Yes Banquet Space Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Kids Program Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? No Is resort stay required for a tee time? No