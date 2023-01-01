Catalonia Bavaro Beach, Golf & Casino Resort
Carretera Cabeza de Toro, Playa Bavaro, 23000, Dominican Republic
(809) 947-3365
About Catalonia Bavaro Beach, Golf & Casino ResortCatalonia Bavaro is an all-inclusive getaway on the white sands of Bavaro Beach. Offering more than 600 rooms arranged in villas surrounding lakes and tropical gardens, guests may enjoy a wide variety of amenities for both day and night. Play on the sports courts for tennis, paddle tennis, volleyball and basketball; participate in archery; golf at the 18-hole Catalonia Caribe Golf Club, or 9-hole Catalonia Cabeza de Toro Golf Course, or venture into water sports such as diving, kayaking, or snorkeling. Evening entertainment includes live shows and music, a full casino and a disco. Unwind at the resort's spa or in the pools equipped with a swim-up bar and jacuzzi. Separate pools for children-only are at the resort as well, in addition to kids' clubs with activities and babysitting services.
Facts
Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened2006
Number of Units500+
Amenities
RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesSuite, Villas/Casitas
PoolOutdoor
Short CourseYes
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes
Services
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Golf courses at Catalonia Bavaro Beach, Golf & Casino Resort
