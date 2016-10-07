Home / Caribbean Golf Resorts / Dominican Republic Golf Resorts

Iberostar Bavaro

A view from Iberostar Cancun Golf Club.
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
Carr. El Macao - Arena Gorda, Punta Cana, 23000, Dominican Republic
(809) 221-6500
Visit Website

About Iberostar Bavaro

The all-inclusive Iberostar Bavaro resort sits a short walking distance away from nine miles of white sand beach and turquoise waters. The way Iberostar resorts are structured, guests can stay in the highest tier of rooms at the Grand Iberostar, which offers access to every other tier, or choose less expensive options from the Iberostar Selection Bavaro Suites to the Coral Level at the Iberostar Selection Bavaro Suites. The entire property consists of a three-story fitness center, more than a dozen different dining options, a luxurious spa, an 18-hole course designed by Pete Dye, a kids' camp and a coral nursery for wildlife conservation education. There's always something to do at the Iberostar Bavaro for a fun getaway.
Corales golf course at Puntacan Resort & Club - No. 3
Articles
Seaside golf thrives in the Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic doesn't have as many golf courses as Puerto Rico, but it still might be the best golf destination in the Caribbean. Why? Because more of its holes sit directly on the ocean. But where should you tee it up? Jason Scott Deegan offers up the 10 best public places to play golf in the Dominican Republic.
4 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened1996
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Casual
Room TypesSuite
PoolOutdoor, Adults Only, Waterpark
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Iberostar Bavaro

Reviews

4.0
6 Reviews (6)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Iberostate Bavaro Golf Club
Default User Avatar
dangold256
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart

Very Nice Resort Course

Not a tough course without wind. But the wind does blow in the Caribbean. We were 2 couples and very much enjoyed ourself. Without the wind the better players would want a little more of a challenge. Green fees were included in our package.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Iberostate Bavaro Golf Club
Default User Avatar
orakey88
Played On
Reviews 23
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Enjoyed 2 rounds here

We had a mini tournament here. Course was in good shape and well maintained. Typical resort course with wide fairways. Recommend to play here at least once.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Iberostate Bavaro Golf Club
Default User Avatar
robmoral
Played On
Reviews 22
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Great resort course

Outstanding Resort course. Every aspect of the course was in great condition from the range to the tee boxes and fairways to the greens. As it is the middle of summer the greens where on the slow side but in immaculate condition.As this course is part of an all inclusive resort the green fees include range balls, and anything you like from the bar cart including beer and sandwiches making the 125.00 us guest fee a good deal.Resort guest fee is 65-80 us depending on the season.
Pace of play was excellent, I played here on the day of my arrival and our threesome got to the course at 4pm hoping to play 9 holes (sunset was 7:00 pm) . We where able to play all 18. The design is very practical starting with some easy holes in the front nine getting tougher as the round progresses. The finishing three holes are outstanding making it a very memorable round.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Iberostate Bavaro Golf Club
Default User Avatar
johnnygrabz
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Greens were terrific

This is a great resort course. The starters were awesome because I was a single paired up with another guy and he had us jump to hole #4 to avoid the backlog of duffers on the first few holes. We played all 18 in less than 3 1/2 hours. If you like playing fast I suggest getting off as the first or second tee time. The greens were pretty fast and true. Fairways were pretty wide but sometimes challenging. I liked the elevated greens on certain holes. Would certainly play again. If you stay at Iberostar Grand you get two free rounds which is a deal.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Iberostate Bavaro Golf Club
Default User Avatar
AmesFan
Played On
Reviews 16
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

Great Resort course

Plated the course 3 times over a 5 day period.I played both white and blue tees. Staying at the Iberostar they have a special rate of $70.00 USD for golf, cart, range and food. Also they will store your clubs if you play more than once. My only complaint was the condition of the bunkers (TERRIBLE) everything else is top notch. The first three holes are relatively easy but that is just to warm you up. The 10th is SPECTACULAR looking and very mind blowing. Aim way left for better angle into the green

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Iberostate Bavaro Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Clings
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Good weather
Used cart

Great Course for the price

I was staying at a nearby resort and wanted to play somewhere. I thought the price for this course was very reasonable and at the price of $135 for 18 holes/cart/driving range/food and drinks I couldn't pass it up.

I thought the course was in great shape. There were some challenging holes and sand everywhere. It was fair and very enjoyable.

The 19th hole, which is the bar and grill adjacent to the clubhouse was the perfect spot to grab some grub after the round.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Now Reading
Search Near Me