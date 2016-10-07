Iberostar Bavaro

Outstanding Resort course. Every aspect of the course was in great condition from the range to the tee boxes and fairways to the greens. As it is the middle of summer the greens where on the slow side but in immaculate condition.As this course is part of an all inclusive resort the green fees include range balls, and anything you like from the bar cart including beer and sandwiches making the 125.00 us guest fee a good deal.Resort guest fee is 65-80 us depending on the season.

Pace of play was excellent, I played here on the day of my arrival and our threesome got to the course at 4pm hoping to play 9 holes (sunset was 7:00 pm) . We where able to play all 18. The design is very practical starting with some easy holes in the front nine getting tougher as the round progresses. The finishing three holes are outstanding making it a very memorable round.