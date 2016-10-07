Iberostar Bavaro
About Iberostar BavaroThe all-inclusive Iberostar Bavaro resort sits a short walking distance away from nine miles of white sand beach and turquoise waters. The way Iberostar resorts are structured, guests can stay in the highest tier of rooms at the Grand Iberostar, which offers access to every other tier, or choose less expensive options from the Iberostar Selection Bavaro Suites to the Coral Level at the Iberostar Selection Bavaro Suites. The entire property consists of a three-story fitness center, more than a dozen different dining options, a luxurious spa, an 18-hole course designed by Pete Dye, a kids' camp and a coral nursery for wildlife conservation education. There's always something to do at the Iberostar Bavaro for a fun getaway.
Very Nice Resort Course
Not a tough course without wind. But the wind does blow in the Caribbean. We were 2 couples and very much enjoyed ourself. Without the wind the better players would want a little more of a challenge. Green fees were included in our package.
Enjoyed 2 rounds here
We had a mini tournament here. Course was in good shape and well maintained. Typical resort course with wide fairways. Recommend to play here at least once.
Great resort course
Outstanding Resort course. Every aspect of the course was in great condition from the range to the tee boxes and fairways to the greens. As it is the middle of summer the greens where on the slow side but in immaculate condition.As this course is part of an all inclusive resort the green fees include range balls, and anything you like from the bar cart including beer and sandwiches making the 125.00 us guest fee a good deal.Resort guest fee is 65-80 us depending on the season.
Pace of play was excellent, I played here on the day of my arrival and our threesome got to the course at 4pm hoping to play 9 holes (sunset was 7:00 pm) . We where able to play all 18. The design is very practical starting with some easy holes in the front nine getting tougher as the round progresses. The finishing three holes are outstanding making it a very memorable round.
Greens were terrific
This is a great resort course. The starters were awesome because I was a single paired up with another guy and he had us jump to hole #4 to avoid the backlog of duffers on the first few holes. We played all 18 in less than 3 1/2 hours. If you like playing fast I suggest getting off as the first or second tee time. The greens were pretty fast and true. Fairways were pretty wide but sometimes challenging. I liked the elevated greens on certain holes. Would certainly play again. If you stay at Iberostar Grand you get two free rounds which is a deal.
Great Resort course
Plated the course 3 times over a 5 day period.I played both white and blue tees. Staying at the Iberostar they have a special rate of $70.00 USD for golf, cart, range and food. Also they will store your clubs if you play more than once. My only complaint was the condition of the bunkers (TERRIBLE) everything else is top notch. The first three holes are relatively easy but that is just to warm you up. The 10th is SPECTACULAR looking and very mind blowing. Aim way left for better angle into the green
Great Course for the price
I was staying at a nearby resort and wanted to play somewhere. I thought the price for this course was very reasonable and at the price of $135 for 18 holes/cart/driving range/food and drinks I couldn't pass it up.
I thought the course was in great shape. There were some challenging holes and sand everywhere. It was fair and very enjoyable.
The 19th hole, which is the bar and grill adjacent to the clubhouse was the perfect spot to grab some grub after the round.