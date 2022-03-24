La Estancia Golf Resort

The next time you are in the La Ramana area, and have your own clubs with you, I Highly recommend that you give this place a try. Don't try to call and book a tee time though, because no one will answer. That's alright though, for you don't need a tee time here. When you show up the parking lot will have Plenty of spots available. You will begin play almost immediately. Rarely anyone in front of you, or behind you. I know that this sounds to good to be true, but when I took the plunge, and took a taxi over there, that's Exactly what I found. Seems the resort is a Bank repo site, hence the reason for no phone service. Yet they are spending the money to keep up maintenance on the course, and bar, to keep it open to the public. The course design is from the Dye Family wheelhouse,and I must say, the fairways are lush, and the greens are pristine, and challenging to say the least. Not to mention, that four people can play here for what one Could pay at Casa De Campo. Caddie is still extra. and required. If you do go I would recommend asking for Freddie. He's intelligent, and funny. He'll help you if you want, or back away if you want to call your own shots. And he's always there with your putter, and a good read, when your ready for it. If you go, and you do see him, tell him Sammy Sosa sent you. LOL. Bueno Bola!