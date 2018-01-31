Melia Caribe Beach Resort
About Melia Caribe Beach ResortIn a prime location next to Bavaro Beach, Melia Caribe Beach Resort is surrounded by exotic gardens and the Caribbean Sea. The resort features rooms and suites that come fully equipped, as well as a unique experience, The Level, offering the most exclusive rooms, plus a private pool, lounge, restaurants and an array of other exclusive benefits. Unwind at the resort's spa, or play a round of golf at Cocotal Golf & Country Club's 9 or 18-hole courses. Indulge in local and international dishes at a variety of restaurants on site, both fine or casual, some even offering buffet. There's also a casino, water park, kids club and gym for guests.
Golf courses at Melia Caribe Beach Resort
Bavaro Beach, La AltagraciaPrivate3.65
Bavaro Beach, La AltagraciaPrivate0.00
Images from Melia Caribe Beach Resort
Reviews
Not worth it!
This is the Paradisus Resort unlimited golf package course. Yet it's still demanding a $60USD cart fee per person. Course was in bad shape with mud trench, not well maintained at all. In fact, some of our group played only 1 round here even with unlimited golf package. They rather paid extra to go to another course in the area, like Hardrock, Iberostar.
Average at most
We played four rounds the second week in Feb. and for two of the rounds the course was saturated. We had a "cart path only" note on our cart steering wheel clip one day because it was so wet but when we got out on the course, the grounds crew were out in their tractors cutting the fairways creating a "mud pit" themselves. They just destroyed the course! Bunkers look like they have never been raked and some of the greens had some insect problems and were cut very inconsistent from one to the next.Ladies in the pro shop were not very friendly at all.
I would never pay this price for a round of golf at this caliber of course back home!
Love it!
Very nice Golf Course, Staff amazing, 27 holes and fun!
Cocotal
This is nice golf corse 27 holes,good condition and prices not bad comparing to other like la Cana ,Corales,Punta Espada....
i recommend it
Power carts were older then me....
Stayed a week at Melia Tropical and had free golf at this place all week. Only thing I had to pay was for the cart. I played 5 out of 7 days. I had to pay $65 a cart. These carts were old and tired. The course was in good shape. Course consists of three 9 hole courses. You pick which 18 you want to play. Challenging for every type of golfer. There was the Hybicus which I found the easiest, Benjamina and Bougansville. Last 2 were a bit more challenging. Some holes are surrounded by condo's and homes. Could be better if it was in the right hands but its a resort course. Would I go back? Only if they lowered the price of their carts.