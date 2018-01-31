Melia Caribe Beach Resort

We played four rounds the second week in Feb. and for two of the rounds the course was saturated. We had a "cart path only" note on our cart steering wheel clip one day because it was so wet but when we got out on the course, the grounds crew were out in their tractors cutting the fairways creating a "mud pit" themselves. They just destroyed the course! Bunkers look like they have never been raked and some of the greens had some insect problems and were cut very inconsistent from one to the next.Ladies in the pro shop were not very friendly at all.

I would never pay this price for a round of golf at this caliber of course back home!