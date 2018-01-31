Home / Caribbean Golf Resorts / Dominican Republic Golf Resorts

About Melia Caribe Beach Resort

In a prime location next to Bavaro Beach, Melia Caribe Beach Resort is surrounded by exotic gardens and the Caribbean Sea. The resort features rooms and suites that come fully equipped, as well as a unique experience, The Level, offering the most exclusive rooms, plus a private pool, lounge, restaurants and an array of other exclusive benefits. Unwind at the resort's spa, or play a round of golf at Cocotal Golf & Country Club's 9 or 18-hole courses. Indulge in local and international dishes at a variety of restaurants on site, both fine or casual, some even offering buffet. There's also a casino, water park, kids club and gym for guests.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened2000
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor, Outdoor, Waterpark
Short CourseYes
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Melia Caribe Beach Resort

Images from Melia Caribe Beach Resort

Cocotal Golf & Country Club
Cocotal Golf & Country Club

Reviews

3.6
5 Reviews (5)
Cocotal Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
orakey88
Played On
Reviews 23
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Not worth it!

This is the Paradisus Resort unlimited golf package course. Yet it's still demanding a $60USD cart fee per person. Course was in bad shape with mud trench, not well maintained at all. In fact, some of our group played only 1 round here even with unlimited golf package. They rather paid extra to go to another course in the area, like Hardrock, Iberostar.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Cocotal Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
Steve5001931
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
First Time Playing
Wet weather
Used cart

Average at most

We played four rounds the second week in Feb. and for two of the rounds the course was saturated. We had a "cart path only" note on our cart steering wheel clip one day because it was so wet but when we got out on the course, the grounds crew were out in their tractors cutting the fairways creating a "mud pit" themselves. They just destroyed the course! Bunkers look like they have never been raked and some of the greens had some insect problems and were cut very inconsistent from one to the next.Ladies in the pro shop were not very friendly at all.
I would never pay this price for a round of golf at this caliber of course back home!

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Fair
Friendliness Fair
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Cocotal Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
Eileenhidalgo
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

Love it!

Very nice Golf Course, Staff amazing, 27 holes and fun!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Cocotal Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
akosgolf
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

Cocotal

This is nice golf corse 27 holes,good condition and prices not bad comparing to other like la Cana ,Corales,Punta Espada....

i recommend it

Conditions Good
Value Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Moderate
Cocotal Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
Cervaza11
Played On
Reviews 29
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

Power carts were older then me....

Stayed a week at Melia Tropical and had free golf at this place all week. Only thing I had to pay was for the cart. I played 5 out of 7 days. I had to pay $65 a cart. These carts were old and tired. The course was in good shape. Course consists of three 9 hole courses. You pick which 18 you want to play. Challenging for every type of golfer. There was the Hybicus which I found the easiest, Benjamina and Bougansville. Last 2 were a bit more challenging. Some holes are surrounded by condo's and homes. Could be better if it was in the right hands but its a resort course. Would I go back? Only if they lowered the price of their carts.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
