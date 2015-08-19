Jewel Paradise Cove Resort
About Jewel Paradise Cove ResortJewel Paradise Cove is an adults-only all-inclusive resort in Runaway Bay offering rooms and suites complete with private balconies overlooking the resort and the Caribbean. Dining options are plentiful, whether you're looking to swim up to a bar to get drinks, enjoy the flavors of Jamaica at a casual cafe or indulge in an upscale waterfront dinner. There's plenty to do on property, including a full service spa, scuba diving, hiking trails, tennis, a variety of water sports, three outdoor pools and beach access. Runaway Bay Golf Club is just 20 minutes from the resort, and guests receive complimentary greens fees with the all-inclusive package. Complimentary transportation to the course is also provided.
I played with my Dad as our family was vacationing at the resort across the street. We were there in the middle of August so the course was all burnt out, but I think that if I played again in the winter when it is nice down there, it would have been much more enjoyable. The course had a very interesting design with the challengeing dog-legs both left and right and the positioning of the sand traps. I rented clubs but didn't get to choose which ones I wanted, when returning the clubs I noticed that they had two types of clubs, Titleist and Cobra. I would have preferred to bring my own, because I like using clubs I am use to, so I think I will bring my own next time I go golfing at a resort. The caddy was incredibly kind and seemed to know the course really well, he knew the distance from the whole off the top of his head and told us the exact spot to aim our putt on the green. One other little thing I wanted to mention was that the carts were not electronic, but gas powered. This bothered me just a little bit, because I am use to electric carts, so the noise bothered me a little bit. Overall I recommend this course for anyone out there thinking of coming to Jamaica and wanting to play golf, but I suggest playing in the winter over the summer.