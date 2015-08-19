Jewel Paradise Cove Resort

I played with my Dad as our family was vacationing at the resort across the street. We were there in the middle of August so the course was all burnt out, but I think that if I played again in the winter when it is nice down there, it would have been much more enjoyable. The course had a very interesting design with the challengeing dog-legs both left and right and the positioning of the sand traps. I rented clubs but didn't get to choose which ones I wanted, when returning the clubs I noticed that they had two types of clubs, Titleist and Cobra. I would have preferred to bring my own, because I like using clubs I am use to, so I think I will bring my own next time I go golfing at a resort. The caddy was incredibly kind and seemed to know the course really well, he knew the distance from the whole off the top of his head and told us the exact spot to aim our putt on the green. One other little thing I wanted to mention was that the carts were not electronic, but gas powered. This bothered me just a little bit, because I am use to electric carts, so the noise bothered me a little bit. Overall I recommend this course for anyone out there thinking of coming to Jamaica and wanting to play golf, but I suggest playing in the winter over the summer.