Jamaica Golf Resorts

Jamaica ranks among our World Top 100 Golf Destinations - one of just five Caribbean islands to be included - because of the quality of its golf resorts. Rose Hall just outside of Montego Bay offers multiple hotels and two scenic golf courses, the White Witch and Cinnamon Hill. Nearby is the island's most luxurious golf resort, Half Moon Bay Jamaica. The Tryall Club, a former PGA Tour host, has invested heavily in modernizing its amenities, accommodations and course. Sandals also boasts two resorts in Ocho Rios where golfers can play unlimited rounds as part of their all-inclusive resorts. Ya mon!