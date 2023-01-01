Jamaica Golf Resorts
Jamaica ranks among our World Top 100 Golf Destinations - one of just five Caribbean islands to be included - because of the quality of its golf resorts. Rose Hall just outside of Montego Bay offers multiple hotels and two scenic golf courses, the White Witch and Cinnamon Hill. Nearby is the island's most luxurious golf resort, Half Moon Bay Jamaica. The Tryall Club, a former PGA Tour host, has invested heavily in modernizing its amenities, accommodations and course. Sandals also boasts two resorts in Ocho Rios where golfers can play unlimited rounds as part of their all-inclusive resorts. Ya mon!
The Jamaica Invitational Pro-Am "Annie's Revenge", one of the Caribbean's best pro-ams, introduces the fun and the sun of Rose Hall near Montego Bay.4 Min Read
Would you dare play a "haunted" golf course?3 Min Read
The Jamaica Invitational Pro-Am "Annie's Revenge," presented by Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum, was a smorgasbord of five-star Caribbean golf, food, rum and sun. Jason Scott Deegan has more from Montego Bay.4 Min Read
The Caribbean's third-largest island isn't the best golf destination in the region (that would be the Dominican Republic) or the island with the most courses (that would be Puerto Rico). But Jamaica, home to nine courses and two nine-holers, offers plenty of reasons to drag your clubs south for a winter golf getaway.8 Images
From the fifth and sixth holes along the sea, to the 17th tee 350 feet above the shore, no golf course in the Caribbean offers more variety of holes than Cinnamon Hill in Jamaica.12 Images
The White Witch Golf Course, located 20 minutes east of Montego Bay, is a hauntingly gorgeous Robert von Hagge design set on 200 acres.13 Images
There are only a few golf courses in the Caribbean that have a tournament pedigree on par with The Tryall Club, host of the Johnnie Walker World Championship from 1991-95.10 Images