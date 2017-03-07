The Buccaneer
5007 Estate, Christiansted, 00824, Saint Croix
(800) 255-3881
About The BuccaneerOverlooking the Caribbean, The Buccaneer sits on 340 acres of oceanfront property that includes its own 18-hole golf course, eight tennis courts, two pools, a salon and spa, a water sports center and three restaurants. Romantic rooms and suites are available in addition to a beach house just a short walk away from the resort for family vacations or group getaways. The Grapevine is a concierge service offering weekly activities for all ages, including snorkeling, paddle boarding, kayaking, water toys, beach games, tennis and more.
Facts
Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres340
Year Opened1947
Number of Units100-300
Amenities
RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Cabins/Home Rental
PoolOutdoor
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes
Services
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Reviews
2.0
Played On 07/03/2017
Reviews 12
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Just go to the Pool or Beach
Course is not worth the money you are paying for a couple views that you can have for free by walking the fitness trail which is mostly the golf cart path. Course is cart path only, which makes for a long round with too much time spent carrying 2-3 clubs to your ball. Cart path only might work for the locals who walk but not resort guests for this course. Many uphill shots to the greens, short course, and bunkers not raked. No reason to take golf clubs to St. Croix, just enjoy the pool and beach.
Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Fair
Friendliness Fair
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Moderate