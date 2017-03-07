The Buccaneer

Course is not worth the money you are paying for a couple views that you can have for free by walking the fitness trail which is mostly the golf cart path. Course is cart path only, which makes for a long round with too much time spent carrying 2-3 clubs to your ball. Cart path only might work for the locals who walk but not resort guests for this course. Many uphill shots to the greens, short course, and bunkers not raked. No reason to take golf clubs to St. Croix, just enjoy the pool and beach.