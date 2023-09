St. Croix, one of the U.S. Virgin Islands in the Lesser Antilles, has flown the flags of Spain, The Netherlands, England, France, Malta and Denmark. The tiny island is home to one golf resort, The Buccaneer. Its course is relatively short, a par 70 of 5,668 yards with ocean views from 13 holes. It's just one of many amenities at the resort, which has been locally owned by one family for more than 75 years.