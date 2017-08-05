Four Seasons Resort Nevis, West Indies

This course is in sad shape. The cut-ins haven't been kept up on the traps and the traps themselves are overdue for replacement. On the 4 rounds I played over a week, many of the traps we're not raked once. It looks like they've had mower problems with different height stripes of grass cut into fairways and some tee boxes. The greens are the most disappointing, several for the staff said they've been trying to get an invasive species of grass out of the greens, problem is there were massive dead spots everywhere! Some of the greens had not been rolled the entire week we were there. Overall, it plays like a park district course with some nice vistas. Having played the course when it was up to snuff, I left feeling really sad. Based on my home club, FS Nevis needs a couple million worth of renovations.