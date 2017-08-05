Home / Caribbean Golf Resorts / St. Kitts & Nevis Golf Resorts

Four Seasons Resort Nevis, West Indies

The Pinney's Beach villas are located along the fourth fairway of the Robert Trent Jones Jr. golf course at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis.
Pinney's Beach, Charlestown, St. Kitts & Nevis
+1 869-469-1111
About Four Seasons Resort Nevis, West Indies

Four Seasons Resort Nevis is a beachfront oasis offering rooms, suites, and three-bedroom villas equipped with ocean and garden views, as well as private balconies, patios and pools. The 18-hole Robert Trent Jones II signature golf course on property is a par-71 layout with scenic fairways and lots of local Green Vervet Monkeys. The resort sits along nearly three miles of beachfront with cabanas available throughout as well as complimentary water sports. For a family experience, participate in a Nevisian tradition by kite making and competing in kite flying. Guests may also take an island tour to learn the rich history of Charlestown, explore the volcanic Mount Nevis and see the childhood home of Alexander Hamilton. For fine food and drinks, indulge in upscale culinary experiences at one of the resort's seven restaurants and bars or take a slight detour down the beach to find Sunshine's Beach Bar & Grill to sample the legendary 'Killer Bee' rum drink.
Four Seasons Resort Nevis
Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres350
Year Opened1991
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas
PoolOutdoor
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Four Seasons Resort Nevis, West Indies

4 Reviews
Four Seasons Resort
TraeMonroe
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Fun holes, great views, monkeys!

No holes on the water, but some with great views of Caribbean and neighboring island of St Kitts. Plays way up the mountain then back down. Putts and chips going toward the mountain are VERY slow, but away from mountain are not that fast. Conditions are pretty good. TONS of monkeys in trees around 9 green, 10 tee, 4 green, 2 tee. Holes are fun and pretty well done for having so much slope.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Four Seasons Resort
JasonDeeganGA
Played On
Reviews 596
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Golf Advisor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

A four-star course for a five-star resort on Nevis

The views of Mount Nevis and the Caribbean Sea never stop on this RTJ Jr. roller-coaster ride dating to the early 1990s.
The climb up the mountain builds in 450 feet of elevation change. As painful as the par-5 10th hole feels going up, the par-5 15th hole gives it right back with gorgeous views and a dizzying drop off of the tee. The 18th green finishes near Mangos, the on-the-water hangout at the resort.
My foursome playing in the Admiral's Cup seemed to like playing the Royal St. Kitts Golf Club a touch better, but with the contrast between the two, you can't go wrong. Right now, this 1-2 punch between these two sister islands ranks right up there among the Caribbean's best golf destinations.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Four Seasons Resort
Anonymous
Played On
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
1.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Poorly Maintained with Sad Greens

This course is in sad shape. The cut-ins haven't been kept up on the traps and the traps themselves are overdue for replacement. On the 4 rounds I played over a week, many of the traps we're not raked once. It looks like they've had mower problems with different height stripes of grass cut into fairways and some tee boxes. The greens are the most disappointing, several for the staff said they've been trying to get an invasive species of grass out of the greens, problem is there were massive dead spots everywhere! Some of the greens had not been rolled the entire week we were there. Overall, it plays like a park district course with some nice vistas. Having played the course when it was up to snuff, I left feeling really sad. Based on my home club, FS Nevis needs a couple million worth of renovations.

Conditions Poor
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Moderate
Four Seasons Resort
adamstanley0912
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Good weather
Used cart

When you think 'Four Season' you think this!

What a stunner. This Robert Trent Jones II layout features 450 feet of elevation changes, with views of the Caribbean Sea (and Mt. Nevis) on practically every hole. The drama and the character make this golf course a little more exciting than the Royal St. Kitts GC on the neighbouring island. But both clubs are extremely fun to play. The Nevis course features a fine collection of par fives (including the extremely dramatic 600+ yard 16th), and the overall conditioning of the course is top-notch. The staff are friendly, and the Four Seasons Resort itself is unbelievable. Not only that, but you might get a gallery of monkeys watching you as you play your round. A little different, and a lot of fun.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
