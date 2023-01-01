St. Kitts & Nevis Golf Resorts
Although they are separate islands, St. Kitts and Nevis operate under one government. Golfers can easily transport between the two with a 45-minute passenger ferry to visit both. The St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino offers the Royal St. Kitts Golf Club, a Thomas McBroom redesign stocked with ocean holes on its dramatic finish. The Four Seasons Resort Nevis boasts its own Robert Trent Jones Jr. golf course, a hilly challenge with equally beautiful panoramic views.
St. Kitts and Nevis are idyllic escapes that are equal parts out-of-the-ordinary and a flashback to a simpler Caribbean time. And the golf scene here may very well become the best in the Caribbean.4 Min Read
The potential for St. Kitts to become the Caribbean's next great golf destination is real. But after many years trying to get off the ground, will it ever happen?7 Min Read
With just one course -- Royal St. Kitts G.C. -- St. Kitts isn't a true golf destination yet. There are two more courses currently in construction, but they aren't likely to be ready for several years, leaving golfers no choice but to find other ways of entertainment. From resorts to casinos, spas to great restaurants, St. Kitts has a lot to offer.11 Images
Don't judge the Royal St. Kitts Golf Club by its front nine. Everybody who plays it only remembers the back. Tour the course with this photo gallery.8 Images
As hard as it might be for guests to pull themselves from the pool or the beach, playing the Four Seasons Resort Nevis golf course is totally worth it.10 Images
The island life on Nevis doesn't have to be only yours for a short vacation. Here is where you can buy property on Nevis.2 Min Read