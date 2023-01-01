About Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort is a community of suites surrounding the Plantations Tobago golf courses. It sits along two miles of coastline with a name that pays homage to the original name of Tobago. Stay at one of the 200 rooms and suites offering private hot tubs, ocean views and private balconies. Enjoy an excellent variety of dining options and bars with meal plans available. Tennis, spa treatments, a fitness center, outdoor and adult-only pools and water sports on the beach are also offered at the resort. Tobago Plantations Golf Club is woven into an old coconut plantation offering panoramic views, an expansive driving range and abundant wildlife.

Facts Price Range $$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 750 Year Opened 2011 Number of Units 100-300 Amenities Restaurants Fine, Bar, Casual, Buffet Room Types Room, Suite Pool Outdoor, Adults Only Short Course Yes Beach Access Yes Fitness Center Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Practice Facility Yes Spa Yes Tennis Yes Banquet Space Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Kids Program Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No