Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort
Tobago Plantations Estate, Lowlands, Trinidad and Tobago
1.866.353.6222
About Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf ResortMagdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort is a community of suites surrounding the Plantations Tobago golf courses. It sits along two miles of coastline with a name that pays homage to the original name of Tobago. Stay at one of the 200 rooms and suites offering private hot tubs, ocean views and private balconies. Enjoy an excellent variety of dining options and bars with meal plans available. Tennis, spa treatments, a fitness center, outdoor and adult-only pools and water sports on the beach are also offered at the resort. Tobago Plantations Golf Club is woven into an old coconut plantation offering panoramic views, an expansive driving range and abundant wildlife.
Facts
Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres750
Year Opened2011
Number of Units100-300
Amenities
RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolOutdoor, Adults Only
Short CourseYes
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes
Services
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Golf courses at Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort
-
Lowlands, TobagoResort/Private0.00
-
Lowlands, TobagoResort/Private0.00