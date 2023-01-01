Trinidad and Tobago Golf Resorts

Trinidad and Tobago sits off the coast of Venezuela in the southeastern West Indies. Its Creole traditions and cuisines spread among two main islands and a handful of smaller ones give it a distinct cultural flavor. Golfers have two options, the Magdelana Grand Beach & Golf Resort and Mount Irvin Bay Resort, both on Tobago, the smaller of the two main islands. The two resorts are less than 15 miles apart on opposite coasts. Both courses were built on old coconut plantations.