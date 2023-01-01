Home / Caribbean Golf Resorts / Trinidad and Tobago Golf Resorts

Mount Irvine Bay Resort

A view of a fairway at Mount Irvine Bay Hotel & Golf Club.
78-86 Grafton Road, Mount Irvine, Trinidad & Tobago
+1 868-298-1671
Location Map

About Mount Irvine Bay Resort

Mount Irvine Bay Resort sits on 154 acres offering rooms, suites and garden cottages with private balconies and scenic views of the Caribbean, pool and golf course. Mount Irvine sells romance packages when traveling with your significant other, whether it's for a vacation, honeymoon, wedding, vow renewal or proposal. Families are also welcome with a variety of amenities such as freshwater pools, Mount Irvine Beach, water sports, yoga, a spa and snorkeling. The Mount Irvine Golf Course is an 18-hole track carved from an old sugar and coconut estate.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres154
Year Opened1972
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Cabins/Home Rental
PoolOutdoor
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Mount Irvine Bay Resort

Reviews

No reviews

