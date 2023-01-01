Mount Irvine Bay Resort
78-86 Grafton Road, Mount Irvine, Trinidad & Tobago
+1 868-298-1671
About Mount Irvine Bay ResortMount Irvine Bay Resort sits on 154 acres offering rooms, suites and garden cottages with private balconies and scenic views of the Caribbean, pool and golf course. Mount Irvine sells romance packages when traveling with your significant other, whether it's for a vacation, honeymoon, wedding, vow renewal or proposal. Families are also welcome with a variety of amenities such as freshwater pools, Mount Irvine Beach, water sports, yoga, a spa and snorkeling. The Mount Irvine Golf Course is an 18-hole track carved from an old sugar and coconut estate.
Facts
Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres154
Year Opened1972
Number of UnitsLess than 100
Amenities
RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Cabins/Home Rental
PoolOutdoor
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
Banquet SpaceYes
Services
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No