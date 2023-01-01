About Mount Irvine Bay Resort Mount Irvine Bay Resort sits on 154 acres offering rooms, suites and garden cottages with private balconies and scenic views of the Caribbean, pool and golf course. Mount Irvine sells romance packages when traveling with your significant other, whether it's for a vacation, honeymoon, wedding, vow renewal or proposal. Families are also welcome with a variety of amenities such as freshwater pools, Mount Irvine Beach, water sports, yoga, a spa and snorkeling. The Mount Irvine Golf Course is an 18-hole track carved from an old sugar and coconut estate.

Facts Price Range $$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 154 Year Opened 1972 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities Restaurants Fine, Bar, Casual Room Types Room, Suite, Cabins/Home Rental Pool Outdoor Beach Access Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Spa Yes Banquet Space Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? No Is resort stay required for a tee time? No