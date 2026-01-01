Colima Golf Guide
Colima Golf Courses
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Altozano, CuauhtémocSemi-Private5.02
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Manzanillo, ColimaSemi-Private
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El Naranjo, ColimaPrivate/Resort2.01
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Barra de Navidad, ColimaResort
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Barra de Navidad, ColimaResort
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Barra de Navidad, ColimaResort
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Manazanillo, ColimaResort2.02
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Manazanillo, ColimaSemi-Private
Golf Courses Near Colima
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Puerto Vallarta, JaliscoResort
Colima Golf Resorts
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manzanillo, ColimaLas Hadas by Brisas overlooks the picturesque Santago Bay and promises beauty and luxury in paradise. Guests can relax in private suites that are bright, clean, and include private terraces with views of the ocean. The resort’s private beach is perfect for adventure or relaxation, with complimentary paddleboards, kayaks, paddleboats, snorkeling…
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Manzanillo, ColimaNestled on the pristine Costalegre coast of Mexico, the Grand Isla Navidad Resort offers unique amenities that set it apart from other luxury accommodations in the region. The rooms are spacious and feature spectacular balcony views of the gardens, the bay, the lagoon, or the mountains. Some rooms even include a private jacuzzi. The resort offers…