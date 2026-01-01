Veracruz, Mexico

Tucked into the lush landscape west of Veracruz, Hotel Misión Cocuyos Alta Montaña offers a peaceful retreat surrounded by vibrant vegetation and scenic mountain views. With 55 guest rooms and 10 private villas, the property combines rustic charm with comfort in one of Mexico’s most tranquil regions. Guests can unwind at the on-site spa, lounge by…