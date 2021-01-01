Northern Cape Golf Guide
Northern Cape Golf Courses
Alexander Bay, Northern CapePublic
Beeshoek, Siyanda
Aggeneys, NamakwaPublic
Black Rock, John Taolo Gaetsewe
Calvinia, Namakwa
Carnarvon, Pixley ka Seme
Colesberg, Pixley ka Seme
De Aar, Pixley ka Seme
Douglas, Pixley ka Seme
Groblershoop, ZF MgcawuPublic
Hanover, Pixley ka Seme
Hartswater, Frances Baard
Hopetown, Pixley ka Seme
Hotazel, John Taolo Gaetsewe
Jan Kempdorp, Frances Baard
Kakamas, Siyanda
Keimoes, ZF MgcawuPublic
Kenhardt, Siyanda
Kimberley, Frances Baard
Kleinzee, NamakwaPublic
Kuruman, John Taolo Gaetsewe2.01
Lime Acres, Siyanda
Loeriesfontein, Namakwa
Modderivier, Frances BaardSemi-Private
Noupoort, Pixley ka Seme
Prieska, Pixley ka Seme
Richmond, Pixley ka Seme
Kathu, John Taolo Gaetsewe
Springbok, NamakwaPublic
Sutherland, Namakwa
Ulco, Frances BaardPublic
Upington, Siyanda
Victoria West, Pixley ka Seme
Williston, Namakwa