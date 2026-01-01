2027 Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup Matches: Golf’s grandest stage

Over the past two decades, the Ryder Cup Matches – the biennial competition between the European and American teams – has grown to become the most popular event in golf. Twelve top Americans compete against 12 top European players for bragging rights every two years, an emotional battle of will and skill that captivates golf fans everywhere. Not even Samuel Ryder, who founded the Ryder Cup in 1927, could have foreseen just how important this “exhibition” would become. The team format forces players to check their egos at the first tee and become one with their comrades. The matches require heroic moments and draw out raw emotions from the players where every foursomes, four-ball and singles match can make, or break, an individual’s legacy. A single shot or putt can leave a mark on history that’s replayed and remembered for generations to come.