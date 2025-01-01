Talking Stick Stay & Play Package
Enjoy lodging accommodations at Talking Stick Resort, Hampton Inn & Suites Scottsdale at Talking Stick, or Staybridge Suites Scottsdale - Talking Stick and golf at Talking Stick Golf Club - Piipash & O'odham courses.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
Lodging accommodations at your choice of the following properties:
- Talking Stick Resort
- Hampton Inn & Suites Scottsdale at Talking Stick
- Staybridge Suites Scottsdale - Talking Stick
Golf for each player at your choice of the following courses:
- Talking Stick - Piipash Course
- Talking Stick - O'odham Course
Your choice of any size rental car from most major brands**
* Price varies by travel date. Includes all applicable taxes. Additional property fees not included in package price may apply.
** Rental vehicle reserved in separate transaction and not included in package price.