PGA Ocean's 4 Stay & Play Package

Lodging accommodations at your choice of the following properties (3-night minimum stay required):

Bahia Principe Grand La Romana Bahia Principe Luxury Bouganville

Golf for each player at PGA Ocean's 4 Golf Club

Your choice of any size rental car from most major brands**

* Price varies by travel date. Includes all applicable taxes. Additional property fees not included in package price may apply.

** Rental vehicle reserved in separate transaction and not included in package price.