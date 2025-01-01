Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Jekyll Island Golf Club - Pine Lakes

Jekyll Island Golf Club - Indian Mound

Jekyll Island Golf Club - Great Dunes

Hampton Inn & Suites Jekyll Island

Home2 Suites by Hilton Jekyll Island

Jekyll Island Stay & Play Package

Enjoy lodging accommodations at the Hampton Inn & Suites Jekyll Island or the Home2 Suites by Hilton Jekyll Island and golf at Jekyll Island Golf Club - Pine Lakes, Indian Mound, or Great Dunes courses.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • Lodging accommodations at your choice of the following properties:
    • Hampton Inn & Suites Jekyll Island
    • Home2 Suites by Hilton Jekyll Island
  • Golf for each player at your choice of the following courses:
    • Jekyll Island Golf Club - Pine Lakes
    • Jekyll Island Golf Club - Indian Mound
    • Jekyll Island Golf Club - Great Dunes

  • Your choice of any size rental car from most major brands**

    *Price varies by travel date. Includes all applicable taxes. Additional property fees not included in package price may apply.
    **Rental vehicle reserved in separate transaction and not included in package price.

