Royal Portrush Golf Package
FROM FROM $487 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Royal Portrush Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at the Bushmills Inn and 5 rounds
The outstanding Northern Irish golf scene is certainly not one to miss out on. Play two phenomenally designed Harry Colt courses at Royal Portrush that will really test your golfing skill, take in the magnificent views playing The Strand Course and play the superb layout of Castlerock. Experiencing a Northern Ireland golf break is certainly one for the bucket list!
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 7 nights’ accommodation
- 5 rounds of golf on the following courses:
- The Strand course at Portstewart Golf Club
- Dunluce Course at Royal Portrush Golf Club
- Valley Course at Royal Portrush Golf Club
- Castlerock Golf Club
- The Riverside Course at Portstewart Golf Club
- Daily breakfast included
- Price includes all tax and resort fees
- Private tour transportation available on request
Day-by-day itinerary
- Day 1: Arrive at Dublin airport and travel to the Bushmills Inn Hotel. Check-in for a 7-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 2: Play The Strand Course at Portstewart Golf Club. Optional sightseeing of the outstanding Irish Countryside.
- Day 3: Play the Dunluce Course at Royal Portrush Golf Club.
- Day 4: Play the Valley Course at Royal Portrush Golf Club.
- Day 5: Rest Day – Spend the day exploring the local area and tour the iconic Titanic Museum in Belfast.
- Day 6: Play Castlerock Golf Club. Optional sightseeing of the Giant’s Causeway.
- Day 7: Play The Riverside Course at Portstewart Golf Club. Head into town to experience some of the great bars Northern Ireland has to offer.
- Day 8: Check-out and depart for Dublin airport.