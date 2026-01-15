Double Eagle Indoor Golf & Lounge

Beat the Heat, Humidity and crowds...Indoor simulator and MORE importantly they take my Monthly GOLFNOW Discount credits of $13 w/fees. Only problem may be that the Venue DN get any of the funds. Mostly use for hitting and seeing the flight of the ball, distance as well as the other stats TRACKMAN provides. May play a par 3 course to work on short game irons but overall great. AND like CHEERS they know my name when I show up