Double Eagle Indoor Golf & Lounge
Golfer Reviews
CRYSTAL
CRYSTAL IS THE SUPER STAR...ALWAYS WELCOMING...EVERYTHING ELSE IS SECONDLY. ITS A SIMULATOR, SO COURSE CONDITIONS ARE GREAT, MULTIPLE COURSES AND LAYOUTS. PACE OF PLAY AS YOU WISH, VALUE, AMENTIES SOLID
Perfect
Beat the Heat, Humidity and crowds...Indoor simulator and MORE importantly they take my Monthly GOLFNOW Discount credits of $13 w/fees. Only problem may be that the Venue DN get any of the funds. Mostly use for hitting and seeing the flight of the ball, distance as well as the other stats TRACKMAN provides. May play a par 3 course to work on short game irons but overall great. AND like CHEERS they know my name when I show up
Always nice
Great play to work on your game, play those classic courses or practice out of the humidity of NC. Staff is always welcoming. DNK what happened to Mondays early Hours. But Not available until 2pm on Monday. Lets me use my Golf Now passes to play $10+ off is always good. There was confusion when I first went here about usage of the GN system and/or direct confirmation of tee times