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Double Eagle Indoor Golf & Lounge

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Double Eagle Indoor Golf & Lounge
A view from Double Eagle Indoor Golf & Lounge.
Double Eagle Indoor Golf & Lounge
A view from Double Eagle Indoor Golf & Lounge.
Double Eagle Indoor Golf & Lounge
A view from Double Eagle Indoor Golf & Lounge.
Double Eagle Indoor Golf & Lounge
View of the bar from Double Eagle Indoor Golf & Lounge.
Double Eagle Indoor Golf & Lounge
A view from Double Eagle Indoor Golf & Lounge.
Hot Deals at Double Eagle Indoor Golf & Lounge
Tue 9/29
$3750
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Wed 9/30
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Thu 10/1
$3750
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$3750
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Fri 10/2
$3750
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$3750
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Sat 10/3
$3750
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$3750
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Sun 10/4
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Mon 10/5
$3750
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Rating Index
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4.8
4.8 out of 5 stars, based on 4 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
4
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.5
  • Value
    4.8
  • Layout
    4.8
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    4.8
  • Amenities
    4.5

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
uUEGC8044UE
Reviews 32
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

CRYSTAL

CRYSTAL IS THE SUPER STAR...ALWAYS WELCOMING...EVERYTHING ELSE IS SECONDLY. ITS A SIMULATOR, SO COURSE CONDITIONS ARE GREAT, MULTIPLE COURSES AND LAYOUTS. PACE OF PLAY AS YOU WISH, VALUE, AMENTIES SOLID

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Joseph6831382
Review 1
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
uUEGC8044UE
Reviews 32
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Perfect

Beat the Heat, Humidity and crowds...Indoor simulator and MORE importantly they take my Monthly GOLFNOW Discount credits of $13 w/fees. Only problem may be that the Venue DN get any of the funds. Mostly use for hitting and seeing the flight of the ball, distance as well as the other stats TRACKMAN provides. May play a par 3 course to work on short game irons but overall great. AND like CHEERS they know my name when I show up

Previously Played
Perfect weather
Walked
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 3.0
Difficulty 4.0
Default User Avatar
uUEGC8044UE
Reviews 32
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Always nice

Great play to work on your game, play those classic courses or practice out of the humidity of NC. Staff is always welcoming. DNK what happened to Mondays early Hours. But Not available until 2pm on Monday. Lets me use my Golf Now passes to play $10+ off is always good. There was confusion when I first went here about usage of the GN system and/or direct confirmation of tee times

Previously Played
Perfect weather
Walked
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 4.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Difficulty 3.0

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