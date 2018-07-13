Mohegan Sun Hotel, Golf & Spa
About Mohegan Sun Hotel, Golf & SpaMohegan Sun is one of two huge, successful tribal-owned casino resort complexes in the southeastern corner of Connecticut. More than 300,000 square feet of gaming space and more than 1,500 rooms and suites are spread across two luxury hotel towers. Two Mandara spas, a strong roster of dining venues (including concepts from celebrity chefs like Bobby Flay and Todd English) and an entertainment and nightlife program anchored by the 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena are just some of the amenities on offer, as well as more than 275,000 square feet of meeting space and dozens of retail outlets. The private course, playable only by members and resort guests, is 25 minutes from the casino.
Nice course
The pace of play was really slow. Tee boxes are in great shape. Best greens I’ve played this year. Fairway isn’t in the best shape on a few holes and needs some attention. Overall a fun course to play.
Worth the trip!
Nice 25 minute ride from the Mohegan Sun casino. Tee boxes - good. Fairways some trouble spots due to rough summer. If you roll 'em in the short grass no concerns. Greens - perfect. Rough - thick and lush. Bunkers - consistent. Play it back to use all your sticks.All greens slope back to front. #3 postage stamp size green with tons of undulation. 6 putts in 2 rounds! Super could speed up the greens but average Joe would have a dozen 3 jacks. Overall enjoyable track.
Beautiful
Immaculate course. Everyone should play it at least once. Can be difficult with rolling greens and fairways and elevation changes. But, that's what makes golf.
Joyful Round
I always love the scores people are very nice and it’s just a beautiful way to spend the day
Great course
The whole experience was excellent.
Loved the course.
Greens are firm but fair
Wind blew hard today. For most of holes, I had to grab one club longer. Fairways were good today. It has been dry. So grass in rough got thicken. Hitting from rough was unpredictable. But overall, the course was good and greens were fair.
Beautiful day beautiful course
Beautiful day beautiful course, Today I brought to good friends to the Scorzz who have never played it. At the end of the round they both said it’s one of the more beautiful courses in Connecticut and would happily play it again
Interesting Course
If the pace of play was vastly improved, this course would be terrific. Greens are relatively slow, but TOUGH. Many holes have blind shots where if you had knowledge before the hole, it would be relatively easy to play. Holes are short but many difficult shots into the greens.
Progressive Jackpot Course
This scenic course offers natural beauty. It offers a variety of risks and reward shots. Challenging contoured greens and a terrific natural layout with a wonderful flow for the game.
Delightful staff and make you feel like a winner.
Guys Trip Course
Played this course last weekend after finishing up a conference at The Mohegan Sun. Unfortunately, this was the hottest day of the summer (over 100 degrees). We were very fortunate to be able to tee off early and they had coolers along the course filled with ice and bottles of water. Very nice of them! The course can be a little tricky off the tee as not every hole is a driver off the tee, which puts a premium on position golf off the tee. There are numerous fairway bunkers that have fescue around them, which can make it difficult/unfortunate if the ball doesn’t make it to the sand. The fairways were firm and in good condition. The greens were nice and soft and rolled pretty well. They were a little slow for my taste the day we played but they rolled well so that made up for it. Overall, it’s a pretty good course and would recommend playing if in the area.
Good course
Even with all the past rain, course was in great shape. Stay in short grass as rough can be hard to get through.
Tough day on the course!
Course was in great shape!
A tough layout if you left your A or B game home ..... like I did today. Ouch!!
4 some in front of us were either beginners or just having a very very bad day. Thankfully they let us pass through at the snack shack.
Staff was very accommodating
The young guys working the bag drop area were outstanding.
Food in restaurant was excellent and reasonably priced !
Golfnow price of $40 was amazing!!
Great Course even with a little bit of rain
This course was amazing to play, even with the course being wet and having been aerated recently. The course was well maintained. The drainage system worked well because even during wet conditions our balls didnt even plug. The ball rolled true and was pretty fast even during wet play. The only thing I can say is this course was amazing and I will definitely Play it again.
Slow play
1st time playing the course and heard great reviews. The staff was nice and helpful. Played in the afternoon and the greens were beaten up with spike marks along with tons of unrepaired ball marks - pet peeve of mine. If we played in the morning the greens would have likely been better shape. For a Thursday, the round took almost 5 hours with no oversight from staff. With that being said, the course had some unique holes that required some thinking. I would recommend this course only if you are being comped from the casino or found a great deal from golf now, but beware of the slow play...