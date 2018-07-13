Mohegan Sun Hotel, Golf & Spa

Played this course last weekend after finishing up a conference at The Mohegan Sun. Unfortunately, this was the hottest day of the summer (over 100 degrees). We were very fortunate to be able to tee off early and they had coolers along the course filled with ice and bottles of water. Very nice of them! The course can be a little tricky off the tee as not every hole is a driver off the tee, which puts a premium on position golf off the tee. There are numerous fairway bunkers that have fescue around them, which can make it difficult/unfortunate if the ball doesn’t make it to the sand. The fairways were firm and in good condition. The greens were nice and soft and rolled pretty well. They were a little slow for my taste the day we played but they rolled well so that made up for it. Overall, it’s a pretty good course and would recommend playing if in the area.