About Shore Lodge The lakeside Shore Lodge in McCall, Idaho, offers golfers access to the private Whitetail Club, an Andy North design considered among the state’s top courses. The four-season lodge is home to 77 luxurious rooms, meeting and banquet space, three dining concepts and The Cove, a full-service spa. The surrounding Salmon River Mountains are full of outdoor adventures. On site, there’s a 45-seat movie theater, kid’s camp, lakeside fire pits with complimentary s’mores, an outdoor pool and hot tub and marina with boat and kayak rentals. Local attractions include the Brundage Mountain Resort, Tamarack Resort, Warren Ghost Town, the Gold Fork Hot Springs and local lakes, rivers and waterfalls.

Facts Price Range $$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 160 Year Opened 1948 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities Restaurants Fine, Casual, Bar Room Types Room, Suite Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Marina Yes Beach Access Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Kids Program Yes Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? Yes