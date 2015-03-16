Shore Lodge
501 W Lake Street, McCall, Idaho 83638, US
(800) 657-6464
About Shore LodgeThe lakeside Shore Lodge in McCall, Idaho, offers golfers access to the private Whitetail Club, an Andy North design considered among the state’s top courses. The four-season lodge is home to 77 luxurious rooms, meeting and banquet space, three dining concepts and The Cove, a full-service spa. The surrounding Salmon River Mountains are full of outdoor adventures. On site, there’s a 45-seat movie theater, kid’s camp, lakeside fire pits with complimentary s’mores, an outdoor pool and hot tub and marina with boat and kayak rentals. Local attractions include the Brundage Mountain Resort, Tamarack Resort, Warren Ghost Town, the Gold Fork Hot Springs and local lakes, rivers and waterfalls.
Facts
Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres160
Year Opened1948
Number of UnitsLess than 100
Amenities
RestaurantsFine, Casual, Bar
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes
Services
Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?Yes
Golf courses at Shore Lodge
Images from Shore Lodge
Reviews
5.0
Reviewer Photos
Played On 09/03/2014
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Challenging design with awesome views
Beautiful setting in the west Idaho mountains. Excellent conditions, fast greens, manicured fairways, wooded and open meadows with lots of different hole variety.
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging