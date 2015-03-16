Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Idaho Golf Resorts

Shore Lodge

501 W Lake Street, McCall, Idaho 83638, US
(800) 657-6464
Location Map

About Shore Lodge

The lakeside Shore Lodge in McCall, Idaho, offers golfers access to the private Whitetail Club, an Andy North design considered among the state’s top courses. The four-season lodge is home to 77 luxurious rooms, meeting and banquet space, three dining concepts and The Cove, a full-service spa. The surrounding Salmon River Mountains are full of outdoor adventures. On site, there’s a 45-seat movie theater, kid’s camp, lakeside fire pits with complimentary s’mores, an outdoor pool and hot tub and marina with boat and kayak rentals. Local attractions include the Brundage Mountain Resort, Tamarack Resort, Warren Ghost Town, the Gold Fork Hot Springs and local lakes, rivers and waterfalls.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres160
Year Opened1948
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Casual, Bar
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?Yes

Golf courses at Shore Lodge

Reviews

5.0
1 Reviews (1)

Reviewer Photos

Whitetail Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Ronald7445252
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Good weather

Challenging design with awesome views

Beautiful setting in the west Idaho mountains. Excellent conditions, fast greens, manicured fairways, wooded and open meadows with lots of different hole variety.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
