Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort

I've played a lot of courses around Iowa and the Midwest, so I was really excited to play Grand Falls for the first time. Unfortunately, I left underwhelmed.

The Good: I played in about three hours, as I was one of the first groups off for the day. It was a windy morning, so it was nice to keep the round moving.

The average: As some others have mentioned on here, the course conditions are decent but pale in comparison to some other really great golf courses in Iowa.

The not so good: I found the course layout, except for a few holes, quite boring and forgettable. Hole No. 9 hugging the pond is a great hole, and I enjoyed it much more than Hole No. 18, which felt like they were trying to squeeze in one last hole on the property. What I really disliked was 2/3 of the holes on the course were either straight north or straight south.

In the end, I'll probably go back and give it another try. But, I might wait for a few years before giving it another chace.