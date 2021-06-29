Point Sebago A Cove Resort
About Point Sebago A Cove ResortPoint Sebago, A Cove Resort, is a haven of summer fun. Cove properties strive to be the finest RV and manufactured home communities in North America and the United Kingdom. Guests who want to take advantage of the resort’s amenities can stay in resort cabins, RV sites, cottages, homes, camping and glamping tents or the seven-bedroom Lake Lodge. The 775-acre resort features one mile of sandy beach on Sebago Lake, a marina to rent and store boats, an outdoor sports center, restaurant, lounges, a Broadway-style theater that attracts young talent and daily entertainment. All the summer recreational activities you enjoyed as a kid are here – mini-golf, fishing, campfires, shuffleboard, billiards, tennis, beach volleyball, bocce ball, horseshoes and more. The 7,000-yard course was built in 1995.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Point Sebago A Cove Resort
Images from Point Sebago A Cove Resort
Reviews
Great layout
Took 4.5 hours to complete in 95 heat. Stuck behind some women’s group. Course needs water. Greens are now firm Fairways are good but traps are terrible
First Time
What a beautiful golf course!! Congratulations to the grounds staff for the condition maintenance of all 18 holes. Tee boxes, fairways and greens, all excellent. Rough was very difficult to get out of. Unfortunately, I spent too much time in there. A little spongy in some areas, some mud and wetness but you have to expect that early in the season in Maine. Fairways were great to hit from.
I’ll definitely be playing this course many times in the future!! One of the nicest courses I’ve ever played anywhere!!
Lot of carry holes
1st time playing. Course was empty so pace of play was great. Lot of carry holes, iron play and sand bunkers.
Golfher
The course was in excellent condition. Canadian geese with babies, deer and a moose. Oh and owls hooting. On the course. Beautiful! With a little challenging. Our group of four was very much at ahhh
Go play this track.
Greens, tees, and fairways were great.
Can’t wait to play there again.
m Day
the day was wet and cold not many players, Jane at the pro shop was very nice and te pace of play was very good mostly because of the weather no one was playing
All in all a good day on the course
Great course
Very fun challenging course. Great shape. You can even see a snow covered Mt Washington from the 19th hole.