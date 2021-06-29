Point Sebago A Cove Resort

What a beautiful golf course!! Congratulations to the grounds staff for the condition maintenance of all 18 holes. Tee boxes, fairways and greens, all excellent. Rough was very difficult to get out of. Unfortunately, I spent too much time in there. A little spongy in some areas, some mud and wetness but you have to expect that early in the season in Maine. Fairways were great to hit from.

I’ll definitely be playing this course many times in the future!! One of the nicest courses I’ve ever played anywhere!!