Point Sebago A Cove Resort

261 Point Sebago Road, Rte. 302, Casco, Maine 4015, US
(800) 655-1232
About Point Sebago A Cove Resort

Point Sebago, A Cove Resort, is a haven of summer fun. Cove properties strive to be the finest RV and manufactured home communities in North America and the United Kingdom. Guests who want to take advantage of the resort’s amenities can stay in resort cabins, RV sites, cottages, homes, camping and glamping tents or the seven-bedroom Lake Lodge. The 775-acre resort features one mile of sandy beach on Sebago Lake, a marina to rent and store boats, an outdoor sports center, restaurant, lounges, a Broadway-style theater that attracts young talent and daily entertainment. All the summer recreational activities you enjoyed as a kid are here – mini-golf, fishing, campfires, shuffleboard, billiards, tennis, beach volleyball, bocce ball, horseshoes and more. The 7,000-yard course was built in 1995.

Facts

Price Range$, $$
Property Class★★★
Acres775
Year Opened1970
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsBar, Casual
TennisYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Beach AccessYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Point Sebago A Cove Resort

Reviews

4.6
34 Reviews (34)
Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
Default User Avatar
Jbrass1947
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
Default User Avatar
murietabob
Played On
Reviews 29
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great layout

Took 4.5 hours to complete in 95 heat. Stuck behind some women’s group. Course needs water. Greens are now firm Fairways are good but traps are terrible

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
Default User Avatar
Charles2580126
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
Default User Avatar
u9381799
Played On
Reviews 67
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 500 Contributor
First Time Playing

First Time

What a beautiful golf course!! Congratulations to the grounds staff for the condition maintenance of all 18 holes. Tee boxes, fairways and greens, all excellent. Rough was very difficult to get out of. Unfortunately, I spent too much time in there. A little spongy in some areas, some mud and wetness but you have to expect that early in the season in Maine. Fairways were great to hit from.

I’ll definitely be playing this course many times in the future!! One of the nicest courses I’ve ever played anywhere!!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
Default User Avatar
Winsloww88
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
Default User Avatar
u1318150
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
Default User Avatar
u6146147
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
Default User Avatar
u1318150
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Average
Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
Default User Avatar
u314161613360
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
Default User Avatar
Jngwelch
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
Default User Avatar
uQLJQ6602QL
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Lot of carry holes

1st time playing. Course was empty so pace of play was great. Lot of carry holes, iron play and sand bunkers.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
Default User Avatar
Loucassie
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
Default User Avatar
Loucassie
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Golfher

The course was in excellent condition. Canadian geese with babies, deer and a moose. Oh and owls hooting. On the course. Beautiful! With a little challenging. Our group of four was very much at ahhh

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
Default User Avatar
RG1EE485DED9E4AE14F8
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
Default User Avatar
kakalina
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
Default User Avatar
Jakerson
Played On
Reviews 35
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Go play this track.

Greens, tees, and fairways were great.
Can’t wait to play there again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
Default User Avatar
WXeiOhjkTCKURCcAYk2z
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Wet weather
Used cart

m Day

the day was wet and cold not many players, Jane at the pro shop was very nice and te pace of play was very good mostly because of the weather no one was playing
All in all a good day on the course

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
Default User Avatar
mainelyvinyl
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great course

Very fun challenging course. Great shape. You can even see a snow covered Mt Washington from the 19th hole.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
Default User Avatar
SnapHook21
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Cold weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
Default User Avatar
gfifield
Played On
Reviews 1
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
