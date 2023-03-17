Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National

Grand National is acclaimed as one of the better destinations on the RTJ Golf Trail. Two 18-hole course plus a really nice 18-hole short course made; all par 3s.

The Links Course is a traditional Southern course--pine trees left and right, and all around. The only similarly to a links is the 9th hole doesn't bring you back to the clubhouse. Other than that, not a links layout. Regardless, it is a fine layout.

The fairways are reasonably wide and fairly easy to hit. Several holes have bunkering just in the right spot to trap an errant shot but otherwise, fair.

Your approaches are a different story. Almost every green is elevated and most are well-guarded with bunkers. Often the bunkering is in front of avaliable pin placements so that a solid carry is required.... or you aim for center of the green and then test your putting.

Two greens were particularly challenging. On the par 4, 7th, there is a 3-tier green. Hit the wrong tier and you will have a very difficult putt, especially if you land on the high side of a lower tier pin. Mine hit the middle tier and putting downhill it was impossible to not putt through the green (believe me, after a 3-putt, I tried 6 times and every time it passed the hole and onto the fringe. The par 4 closing hole, 18th green is 3 tiers too but this one is 3 tiers wide with a normal depth--left to right the green is easily 70 yards wide. But by in large, the greens hold, are fair, and roll well.

There were only two holes I didn't like...the 4th and 13th, both par 4s. They are the types of holes you need to squeeze into a layout because you are running out of land. Both a 90° dogleg left. I hate these because I am not long enough to cut the corner but was too long (at least on one) to not run out of fairway at the end of the bend. Unless you have good yardage from tee to runout, these holes seem to always trip me up.

The Links is a nice course, plays longer than the card because of the elevated tees, and was fun to play. Tomorrow brings the Lake Course and another view of Grand National.