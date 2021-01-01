Alabama Golf Resorts

Alabama became a central part of a golfer's universe with the construction of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in the 1990s. RTJ Sr. and his partner Roger Rulewich built courses throughout the state, often with extra perks like a short course and sometimes even a Marriott hotel onsite. All but one RTJ trail stop (Ross Bridge) sports at least 36 holes, meaning golfers can make a long weekend out of wherever they play. Within driving distance of snowbird markets like Chicago, Minneapolis and Indianapolis, it became the bargain buddies trip of choice for Midwesterners. There are a handful of non-trail sites golf travelers should put on their to-do list: Namely, Farmlinks at Pursell Farms, Kiva Dunes on the Gulf Coast and the Stewart Lodges at Steelwood, which offer access to a nice private course.