Alabama Golf Resorts

Alabama became a central part of a golfer's universe with the construction of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in the 1990s. RTJ Sr. and his partner Roger Rulewich built courses throughout the state, often with extra perks like a short course and sometimes even a Marriott hotel onsite. All but one RTJ trail stop (Ross Bridge) sports at least 36 holes, meaning golfers can make a long weekend out of wherever they play. Within driving distance of snowbird markets like Chicago, Minneapolis and Indianapolis, it became the bargain buddies trip of choice for Midwesterners. There are a handful of non-trail sites golf travelers should put on their to-do list: Namely, Farmlinks at Pursell Farms, Kiva Dunes on the Gulf Coast and the Stewart Lodges at Steelwood, which offer access to a nice private course. 

    Capitol Hill GC - Judge: #4
    Montgomery Marriott Prattville Hotel & Conference Center at Capitol Hill
    Prattville, Alabama
    The Montgomery Marriott Prattville Hotel & Conference Center at Capitol Hill overlooks the renowned 54-hole Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail stop at Capitol Hill. The Oak Tavern serves traditional Southern fare and a buffet breakfast. There's also an outdoor pool and tennis court. The 23 event rooms or Presidential Cottage can set the scene for a…
    Links at Grand National GC: #18
    Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National
    Opelika, Alabama
    The Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National provides 221 updated rooms facing Lake Saugahatchee. It is the perfect place to stay to play the 54-hole Grand National facility on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. Resort-style pools with bar service, eight tennis courses, 13 meeting rooms, the Southern Oak restaurant and a spa are…
    Oaks GC at Oak Mountain State Park: #10
    Oak Mountain State Park
    Pelham, Alabama
    Oak Mountain State Park has grown to 9,940 acres, making it Alabama's largest state park. All this nature provides a playground of outdoor activities, including mountain biking, hiking, nature programs, boat rentals, a beach and swimming area, fishing lakes, boat rentals at a marina, horseback riding and of course, golf on a 6,842-yard course by…
    Shoals GC - Schoolmaster: #18 & clubhouse
    Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa
    Florence, Alabama
    The Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa boasts an interesting location in Muscle Shoals, an area of vibrant music history that's also a 36-hole stop on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. Come explore where Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding and Bob Dylan recorded hits. The hotel is also moments away from the University of North Alabama and Wilson Lake. The 360…
    The General GC at Joe Wheeler State Park
    Joe Wheeler State Park
    Rogersville, Alabama
    The Joe Wheeler State Park features a 70-room lodge, as well as lakeside cottages and cabins and 116 campsites. Visitors can enjoy a sandy beach, basketball and tennis courts, disc golf, marina, restaurant at the waterfront lodge and an 18-hole golf course. The park is divided by the Tennessee River, which forms the 69,700-acre Wheeler Lake, where…
    Capitol Hill GC - Judge: #4
    Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center
    Montgomery, Alabama
    The Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center is a downtown hotel that's part of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. It's got all the resort amenities you'd expect: A rooftop pool, spa, fitness center, multiple dining experiences at The House and The Exchange and banquet/event space. It is just 10 miles from the 54-hole Capitol…
    Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood GC
    The Battle House Renaissance Hotel & Spa
    Mobile, Alabama
    The historic Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa is a downtown hotel that offers stay-and-play packages on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. It is near historic landmarks such as the USS Alabama, Mobile Civic Center and John A. Campbell U.S. Courthouse. The accommodations boast a Southern style and Southern hospitality is on display at…
    Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood GC
    Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa
    Point Clear, Alabama
    The 405-room Grand Hotel Marriott Resort, Golf Club & Spa dates to 1847 in Point Clear. The resort's Southern charms come from its massive live oaks dripping in Spanish moss and the fresh mint from its gardens that are the main ingredient for the resort's signature mint juleps. The Grand Hotel, a member of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail and…
    Kiva Dunes GC
    Kiva Dunes
    Gulf Shores, Alabama
    Kiva Dunes Resort is set within a conservation area on the Fort Morgan peninsula minutes from the sugar-white beaches of Gulf Shores. Its vacation rentals range from full homes to fully furnished condos, each allowing guests access to the resort's four pools, two restaurants and private beach. The Kiva Beach Club is home to a salt-water pool and…
    StillWaters GC - The Highlands
    Courtside Inn at Stillwaters
    Dadeville, Alabama
    The Traditions Golf Course at Stillwaters features a 6,906-yard Kurt Sandness design and the Courtside Inn at Stillwaters. The inn is steps from the driving range that overlooks Beaver Lake. Each private unit is appointed with two double beds, one bath, a dorm-sized refrigerator, coffee pot and cable television. Copper's Grill is located inside…
    Alpine Bay Resort
    Pines at Alpine Bay
    Alpine, Alabama
    Expertly located an hour from Birmingham and Atlanta, the Pines at Alpine Bay provides a convenient getaway. Every condo unit features two bedrooms, a full kitchen, fireplace and three full bathrooms, including a whirlpool tub. An outdoor swimming pool, playground and the Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed golf course are part of the property.…
    Dothan National GC: Practice area
    Dothan National Golf Club and Hotel
    Dothan, Alabama
    The discovery of a natural hot spring in the 1960s inspired the birth of The Dotham National Golf Club & Hotel. Its hotel and golf courses were built shortly afterward. The healing waters of the spring are heated and pumped into an indoor spa pool available only for guests. All the rooms and suites have been updated. Packages can include a…
    Goose Pond Colony Resort
    Goose Pond Colony Resort
    Scottsboro, Alabama
    The Goose Pond Colony Resort cozies up to the Tennessee River's Lake Guntersville in the heart of the scenic Cumberland Mountains. This 314-acre municipally owned resort features two golf courses, 11 lakesides cottages, a six-room lodge, waterfront campground with one-bedroom tiny cabins, a two-mile walking trail, marina, meeting rooms, The Docks…
    Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Ross Bridge: #8
    Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa
    Birmingham, Alabama
    The Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa is perhaps the signature property along the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. Not only is the course the newest, longest (8,191 yards) and arguably the best of the 26 courses along the trail, you could say the same for the resort. Located in Hoover, Ross Bridge features a spa, stylish rooms and…
    Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood GC
    Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel
    Mobile, Alabama
    The Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel is a downtown hotel that offers stay-and-play packages on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. It is connected to the Mobile Convention Center via a skybridge and near historic landmarks such as the USS Alabama and John A. Campbell U.S. Courthouse. The rooms and suites feature views of downtown as well as…
    FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
    Pursell Farms
    Sylacauga, Alabama
    Pursell Farms is known to golfers by the name of its unique course, FarmLinks. Both are nestled into the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. Guests get comfortable in luxury cabins, cottages, rooms at the Inn (40), Parker Lodge, the Orvis Farmhouse or Historic Hamilton Place, dating to 1852. Beyond golf, the sporting clays course at the ORVIS…
    Steelwood CC
    Stewart Lodges at Steelwood
    Loxley, Alabama
    The Stewart Lodges at Steelwood are located in Loxley about 20 minutes outside of Mobile. Each of the fully furnished lodges feature private guest rooms and baths, screened-in porches, TVs and a fireplace room with billiards and card tables. A large screen movie theatre/conference room is stocked with a collection of movies. The kitchen has a…
    Eagle's Nest GC at Lake Guntersville State Park
    Lake Guntersville State Park
    Guntersville, Alabama
    The 6,000-acre Lake Guntersville Resort State Park sits along the Tennessee River in northeast Alabama. Its natural beauty has attracted a nesting bald eagle population that's increasing. There's a beach complex, outdoor nature center, fishing in the state's largest lake (Guntersville Lake), 36 miles of hiking and biking trails and the Screaming…
