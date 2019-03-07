Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa
About Grand Hotel Golf Resort & SpaThe 405-room Grand Hotel Marriott Resort, Golf Club & Spa dates to 1847 in Point Clear. The resort's Southern charms come from its massive live oaks dripping in Spanish moss and the fresh mint from its gardens that are the main ingredient for the resort's signature mint juleps. The Grand Hotel, a member of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail and Historic Hotels of America, boasts world-class amenities for guests to enjoy. Dine at one of the seven restaurants and lounges ranging from casual dining to upscale as well as Sunday brunch. History lovers will enjoy the daily cannon firing at 4 p.m., followed by afternoon tea in the lobby. Its two renovated golf courses - Dogwood (7,620 yards) and Azalea (6,785 yards) at the Lakewood Club - are part of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. The Grand Hotel also features two fitness centers, 10 tennis courts and five pools. Complimentary bikes and kayaks encourage guests to stay active. The 20,000-square-foot European-inspired spa is consistently ranked among Marriott’s best spas in the world for guest satisfaction.
par-4 9th hole - Dogwood Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 07/03/2019
Par-3 17th - Dogwood Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 07/03/2019
Par-4 10th green - Dogwood Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 07/03/2019
Par-5 16th green - Dogwood Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 07/03/2019
My wife's ball next to one of the hazards on #9. Photo submitted by FlyingChief on 10/07/2015
Photo submitted by Allen43915 on 03/21/2015
Solid resort course
The Lakewood Club is a private club that offers access through the fabulous Grand Hotel at Point Clear, as well as to RTJ Trail cardholders.
The club offers two 18-hole layouts, though the Azalea course is under renovation and slated to be re-opened in November 2019.
The Dogwood course’s front nine reminded me of Harbour Town with it’s yawning doglegs and relatively small greens. The back nine reminded me of New Orleans’ Bayou Oaks with it’s mature hardwoods cramping many fairways off the tee and putting a premium on driving accuracy.
I was very impressed with the Bermuda greens, which were also part of the Dogwood’s recent renovation. They were receptive and putted beautifully.
Standout holes: the ninth, where driver off the tee will be too much club off the tee for many players, especially down the left side, before playing across a hazard; the 10th, with it’s narrow landing area off tee to a skinny green with an overhanging tree on the right and a massive bunker left; and the par-3 17th, which plays long and is bordered by a hazard all the way down the right side.
Three of the par 5s are reachable in two for many players and offer an opportunity to score.
The practice area is fantastic, with a large range, and unlimited balls. There is also an excellent short game area. The practice facility is open to all Grand Hotel guests. Another fantastic thing about Lakewood is that it is right across the street from the hotel. It is within walking distance, or hotel staff will gladly shuttle you there. The clubhouse is very alluring with a nice lounge and well-stocked pro shop.
My only criticism is that as a first-timer without knowledge of the course, I had to play it blind because I was a single and there is no course yardage guide available in the pro shop or GPS on the carts. Not even hole diagrams on the scorecard.
Something different on the RTJ Trail
We played this course as part of a trip to Southern AL. There was a great atmosphere and a genuine friendliness from everyone there. The course has a nice layout with some excellent par 3's. Condition was good for the time of year also. It looks like there is a significant redevelopment underway on the Azalea course and when that is complete it would be a great place for a weekend trip.
5-Star-Course besides rain
Although the weather was really bad and wet the newly renovated Dogwood golf course provided our twosome lots of fun. Tee boxes, fairways and greens have been in best shape, and the pro shop and outside service staff was extremely friendly. And without saying the setting and landscape is great, too. Even if one hits a branch of the old oak trees.
Would always come back and recommend!
Our Favorite Round for the Trip
We were visiting for a family wedding. Played Magnolia Grove, Rock Creek, and this course. It was our favorite of the 3. Front nine (lots of water, wetlands, hazards) very different from back nine (lots of trees, park-like setting). Staff very friendly. Good pace of play - especially for a resort course. We would play here again if we could - can't wait to try the Azalea course when we return.
Enjoyed The Course
This is a mature course that is quite beautiful even in the winter when the grass is dormant. Plenty of challenge. Plenty of water. Greens were soft and holding shots. Both the fairway and green-side bunkers were playable. Greens ran true and were quick. Staff was excellent. Will play again.