Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa

One Grand Boulevard, Point Clear, Alabama 36564, US
(251) 928-9201
Location Map

About Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa

The 405-room Grand Hotel Marriott Resort, Golf Club & Spa dates to 1847 in Point Clear. The resort's Southern charms come from its massive live oaks dripping in Spanish moss and the fresh mint from its gardens that are the main ingredient for the resort's signature mint juleps. The Grand Hotel, a member of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail and Historic Hotels of America, boasts world-class amenities for guests to enjoy. Dine at one of the seven restaurants and lounges ranging from casual dining to upscale as well as Sunday brunch. History lovers will enjoy the daily cannon firing at 4 p.m., followed by afternoon tea in the lobby. Its two renovated golf courses - Dogwood (7,620 yards) and Azalea (6,785 yards) at the Lakewood Club - are part of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. The Grand Hotel also features two fitness centers, 10 tennis courts and five pools. Complimentary bikes and kayaks encourage guests to stay active. The 20,000-square-foot European-inspired spa is consistently ranked among Marriott’s best spas in the world for guest satisfaction.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres550
Year Opened1847
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa

Reviews

4.3
5 Reviews (5)

Reviewer Photos

Dogwood at Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood Golf Club
e0acaad0-ec1b-5e2d-bba4-cc80729af06c
BrandonWebb
Played On
Reviews 256
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Birmingham Advisor
Top 10 Contributor
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Solid resort course

The Lakewood Club is a private club that offers access through the fabulous Grand Hotel at Point Clear, as well as to RTJ Trail cardholders.

The club offers two 18-hole layouts, though the Azalea course is under renovation and slated to be re-opened in November 2019.

The Dogwood course’s front nine reminded me of Harbour Town with it’s yawning doglegs and relatively small greens. The back nine reminded me of New Orleans’ Bayou Oaks with it’s mature hardwoods cramping many fairways off the tee and putting a premium on driving accuracy.

I was very impressed with the Bermuda greens, which were also part of the Dogwood’s recent renovation. They were receptive and putted beautifully.

Standout holes: the ninth, where driver off the tee will be too much club off the tee for many players, especially down the left side, before playing across a hazard; the 10th, with it’s narrow landing area off tee to a skinny green with an overhanging tree on the right and a massive bunker left; and the par-3 17th, which plays long and is bordered by a hazard all the way down the right side.

Three of the par 5s are reachable in two for many players and offer an opportunity to score.

The practice area is fantastic, with a large range, and unlimited balls. There is also an excellent short game area. The practice facility is open to all Grand Hotel guests. Another fantastic thing about Lakewood is that it is right across the street from the hotel. It is within walking distance, or hotel staff will gladly shuttle you there. The clubhouse is very alluring with a nice lounge and well-stocked pro shop.

My only criticism is that as a first-timer without knowledge of the course, I had to play it blind because I was a single and there is no course yardage guide available in the pro shop or GPS on the carts. Not even hole diagrams on the scorecard.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Dogwood at Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood Golf Club
Default User Avatar
sdunners
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Something different on the RTJ Trail

We played this course as part of a trip to Southern AL. There was a great atmosphere and a genuine friendliness from everyone there. The course has a nice layout with some excellent par 3's. Condition was good for the time of year also. It looks like there is a significant redevelopment underway on the Azalea course and when that is complete it would be a great place for a weekend trip.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Dogwood at Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood Golf Club
Default User Avatar
GolfUMK
Played On
Reviews 41
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played

5-Star-Course besides rain

Although the weather was really bad and wet the newly renovated Dogwood golf course provided our twosome lots of fun. Tee boxes, fairways and greens have been in best shape, and the pro shop and outside service staff was extremely friendly. And without saying the setting and landscape is great, too. Even if one hits a branch of the old oak trees.

Would always come back and recommend!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Dogwood at Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood Golf Club
Default User Avatar
FlyingChief
Played On
Reviews 47
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 1000 Contributor
First Time Playing
Good weather
Used cart

Our Favorite Round for the Trip

We were visiting for a family wedding. Played Magnolia Grove, Rock Creek, and this course. It was our favorite of the 3. Front nine (lots of water, wetlands, hazards) very different from back nine (lots of trees, park-like setting). Staff very friendly. Good pace of play - especially for a resort course. We would play here again if we could - can't wait to try the Azalea course when we return.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Dogwood at Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood Golf Club
3ddcb69f-b93e-52ee-9bdd-ad804fb301cf
Allen43915
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Average weather
Used cart

Enjoyed The Course

This is a mature course that is quite beautiful even in the winter when the grass is dormant. Plenty of challenge. Plenty of water. Greens were soft and holding shots. Both the fairway and green-side bunkers were playable. Greens ran true and were quick. Staff was excellent. Will play again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
