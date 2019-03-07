Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa

The Lakewood Club is a private club that offers access through the fabulous Grand Hotel at Point Clear, as well as to RTJ Trail cardholders.

The club offers two 18-hole layouts, though the Azalea course is under renovation and slated to be re-opened in November 2019.

The Dogwood course’s front nine reminded me of Harbour Town with it’s yawning doglegs and relatively small greens. The back nine reminded me of New Orleans’ Bayou Oaks with it’s mature hardwoods cramping many fairways off the tee and putting a premium on driving accuracy.

I was very impressed with the Bermuda greens, which were also part of the Dogwood’s recent renovation. They were receptive and putted beautifully.

Standout holes: the ninth, where driver off the tee will be too much club off the tee for many players, especially down the left side, before playing across a hazard; the 10th, with it’s narrow landing area off tee to a skinny green with an overhanging tree on the right and a massive bunker left; and the par-3 17th, which plays long and is bordered by a hazard all the way down the right side.

Three of the par 5s are reachable in two for many players and offer an opportunity to score.

The practice area is fantastic, with a large range, and unlimited balls. There is also an excellent short game area. The practice facility is open to all Grand Hotel guests. Another fantastic thing about Lakewood is that it is right across the street from the hotel. It is within walking distance, or hotel staff will gladly shuttle you there. The clubhouse is very alluring with a nice lounge and well-stocked pro shop.

My only criticism is that as a first-timer without knowledge of the course, I had to play it blind because I was a single and there is no course yardage guide available in the pro shop or GPS on the carts. Not even hole diagrams on the scorecard.