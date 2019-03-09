Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa
About Marriott Shoals Hotel & SpaThe Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa boasts an interesting location in Muscle Shoals, an area of vibrant music history that's also a 36-hole stop on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. Come explore where Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding and Bob Dylan recorded hits. The hotel is also moments away from the University of North Alabama and Wilson Lake. The 360 Grille is a revolving restaurant, while the Swampers Bar and Grille is more casual. Indoor and outdoor pools and spa are important amenities.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Articles on Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa
Golf courses at Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa
-
Muscle Shoals, AlabamaPublic3.768164705937
-
Muscle Shoals, AlabamaPublic3.768164705937
Images from Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Photo submitted by pdubu5 on 04/30/2020
-
Photo submitted by perrin2016 on 09/03/2019
-
Photo submitted by perrin2016 on 09/03/2019
-
From behind par-5 12th green Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 03/19/2018
-
Par-3 13th hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 03/19/2018
-
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 11/17/2017
-
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 11/17/2017
-
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 11/17/2017
-
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 11/17/2017
-
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 11/17/2017
-
18th hole, Fighting Joe course Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 03/24/2017
-
17th hole, Fighting Joe course Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 03/24/2017
-
8th hole, Fighting Joe course Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 03/24/2017
-
10th hole, Fighting Joe course Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 03/24/2017
-
Par-3, 9th hole, Fighting Joe course Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 03/24/2017
-
Par-3, 5th hole, Fighting Joe course Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 03/24/2017
-
18th hole from behind the green. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/15/2017
-
Greenside 2nd hole. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/15/2017
-
From behind the par-5 12th green. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/15/2017
-
Par-4 14th. One of the finest holes on the entire Trail. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/15/2017
-
The approach at the short par-4 5th hole. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/15/2017
-
From behind the par-4 8th green. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/15/2017
schoolmaster
I played the schoolmaster about one week ago on a Wednesday. The course is fantastic, very picturesque and demanding too. However, the greens were too slow. I bet they stimped around an 8. I played at Hampton Cover the day before, and the greens were much better. For me, a golf course experience all comes down to the pace and speed of the greens. These were disappointing.
Hope you like stress and swinging at your ball while driving the cart
Course is in good shape, tried to play with our normal foursome of all single digit handicap players. Got flagged down by the Marshall claiming our pace of play was behind schedule on the 4th hole, nevermind the fact we had to wait on a group playing the hole next to us to play out our our fairway. At this point we were followed by the Marshall never not seeing one within 10 minutes time. Another Marshall offered to flex his “power” 4 holes later and remind us of the time. At the 13th hole another worker approaches us and says “pace of play is better but the group ahead of you is 2 holes ahead….which was a threesome by the way. Never have I been harassed so much by a staff at a golf course. Despite all the stress from unnecessary distractions we managed to all shoot our normal scores. Based on the swings I saw behind us I cannot reasonably imagine the people were inconvenienced by our play. I’ll stick to literally any other facility from now on
Great Course in Fantastic Condition - Highly Recommended
I played The Schoolmaster Course at The Shoals. This was my first time playing the course. This course offers a variety of different holes with lots of elevation changes. I seemed as every approach shot to the greens were up hill as all the greens are elevated. Like all Robert Trent Jones courses, there are lots of bunkers and penalty areas. The course plays long due to all the elevated greens. Make sure to take one more club than you normally would hit to all of the elevated greens. The course was in fantastic condition. The fairways were lush, the greens were firm and fast with lots of slopes and undulations. The course has a great practice area with chipping area, practice bunkers, etc.
The restaurant / bar is very good, but eat outside if you can, you have a FANTASTIC view of the lake and the surrounding area. The views from the porch and terrace at the restaurant are fantastic. The entire staff was very friendly and helpful. We saw the ranger/marshal at least 4 times throughout the round which really helped keep up the pace of play. I highly recommend the The Schoolmaster Course at The Shoals. I will definitely be back to play again when I am in the area.
Water Makes This A Good Challenge
Walked (would probably take a cart if I played it again). Water comes into play and some course knowledge would have been beneficial on a few of the holes. Would play again if ever in the area.
RTJ Golf Trail Day #5
I played the Schoolmaster Course at The Shoals with a friend on 11/06/20. This course offers a variety of different holes from downhill par 3’s to uphill par 4’s to downhill dogleg par 5’s. There are some elevation changes, and the fairways are generous in width, but still require an accurate shot on some holes. The course offers 5 sets of tees and plays long. You should take one more club than you normally would hit. On some holes big hitters will need to play for position, rather than “going for it”. The greens were firm and fast. One of my favorite holes on the course is #14 that has a huge hill on the left and water running down the righthand side and in front of the green. If you are lucky and hit the hill on the left, it might help the ball roll down to the fairway. There is a nice restaurant / bar area and they do serve breakfast. The entire staff was very friendly and helpful. A special thanks to the gentleman in the pro shop for getting us out early, so we could get an early jump on the drive home. Thanks again! I purchased a yardage book, which was helpful, since this was our first time playing the course. I would highly recommend playing this course.
Terrific course, great layout
The Schoolmaster course provided an excellent round of golf. The layout is what's most impressive. Undulation through the course, interesting greens, strategic bunkers. It's pretty as well, though only one hole (18) gives a great view of the nearby river.
The course was reasonably challenging, but fair. Conditions were very good.
Will be happy to play again.
Beating the rain
With rain on the horizon that morning, we still decided to go and get in as much as possible. We arrived early in hopes of getting off early and we could just go...
So, with a 40 minute head start on our round, and being the only ones out there, we zipped around in less than 3 hours and after a little shopping, we left to mist and then the rain came... talk about luck.
Anyway, the course was fun... lots of elevation changes, the greens were good. With the exception of the 2nd hole on the tee box arrangements and signage, it was all good. For the women, their tee boxes were far from the cart trail and the Mrs was a little perturbed at that.
Also, you never go near the clubhouse on this course, so gratefully the cart girl was working and able to get water to drink
Great clubhouse
The views from the clubhouse are awesome. Staff were very welcoming and friendly. Schoolmaster course was in great shape. Nicest greens on our trip although they were huge. A few blind shots but course layout was still good.
Quality course with a nice layout.
Fairways in good shape. Course would be easier 2nd time around. Hit a few shots I thought were good but ended up in trouble. Greens were fast and in o.k. condition.
Fighting Joe at the Shoals
This place was great!! Staff was great and very accommodating. The course very well maintained.
Pace of play was excellent. Would like to see the beverage cart more often
Beautiful Course
Had a blast. Service was a little slow but understandable due to circumstsnces
Got Schooled by the Schoolmaster
It was a good day on the course. My first time on an RTJ course. Because of COVID-19, I did not get to enjoy the amenities but the clubhouse and views from the clubhouse of the Tennessee River were spectacular. The fast greens ruined my score but I will definitely be back and will continue to make my way through the RTJ Trail.
Gods gift to golf
For 6 years now every fall 8 of us travel south to this RTJ golf facility for 4 days of golf. The course layout is amazing. This 36 hole “little bit of heaven “ challenges us in every way. We’ve traveled around the country playing different courses, but this is our favorite. This RTJ facility also has a Marriott within 5 miles that offers a free shuttle service and a free round of golf for each night u stay there.
Great layout
As a high handicapper, Fighting Joe is very difficult. However, it forces me to play smart golf with lots of layups. Low handicappers will really enjoy the risk reward this course offers. Unfortunately, it was 95 degrees today and the course offers no shade; no trees at all except for a few limited areas. Plenty of water coolers and restrooms around the course. We played through 10, then headed for the clubhouse to cool off.
The only negative to this course is all the people not repairing ball marks. Unfortunately the greens are riddled with spots because of careless guests. They do a great job maintaining the course, the greens roll true and the fairways are cushions.
Staff was very friendly.
Very good bang for your buck
The pga could play here!!!
Crazy lush green grass everywhere.
Simply AMAZING.
A long and challenging course
Playing back at 7600 made this one of the best 2 under rounds ive ever played
Nice Gentle Track
We played the school master course.This was a nice but wide open golf course with very wide fairways and not too many challenges. It was a fun place to spend a golf afternoon. The pace of play was fantastic as we were the only ones there. Our last of three stops on the Robert Trent Jones trail - I think I would opt for the fighter Joe course on the next go-round.