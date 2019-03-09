Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa

I played The Schoolmaster Course at The Shoals. This was my first time playing the course. This course offers a variety of different holes with lots of elevation changes. I seemed as every approach shot to the greens were up hill as all the greens are elevated. Like all Robert Trent Jones courses, there are lots of bunkers and penalty areas. The course plays long due to all the elevated greens. Make sure to take one more club than you normally would hit to all of the elevated greens. The course was in fantastic condition. The fairways were lush, the greens were firm and fast with lots of slopes and undulations. The course has a great practice area with chipping area, practice bunkers, etc.

The restaurant / bar is very good, but eat outside if you can, you have a FANTASTIC view of the lake and the surrounding area. The views from the porch and terrace at the restaurant are fantastic. The entire staff was very friendly and helpful. We saw the ranger/marshal at least 4 times throughout the round which really helped keep up the pace of play. I highly recommend the The Schoolmaster Course at The Shoals. I will definitely be back to play again when I am in the area.