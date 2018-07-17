Montgomery Marriott Prattville Hotel & Conference Center at Capitol Hill

The Judge was the second 18 we played on the day. After playing the Legislator (very nice as well) we decided to brave the heat and fatigue to take advantage of our trip through the Montgomery area. We were virtually the only golfers on the course. As a consequence, the staff treated us like we were extra special. Perhaps it was concern over our health, temps close to 100, but Butch and John were never very far away to refresh ice towels that most certainly got us through the round. The staff were first class!

Number 1 is truly spectacular because of the elevation and view. The goal is to keep it in the fairway as trouble greets you on both sides. Although the rest of the holes are normal elevation, meandering in and out of the forest and LOTS of water in front of you and on the sides, you can get caught up admiring the scenery. No two holes looked the same with each having its unique character and challenges. The course is very well maintained from the tee boxes to the green. Plush thick fairway grass that gives you true contact for you golf shots. The first cut rough is also pristine and not much of a handicap for my level of golf. The thick rough is grown thick and high. You might find someone else’s errant shot but likely not your own. Avoid trying to use your driver every hole and try and stay in the middle. The greens are very undulated and moderatively fast. Because many of them are elevated, it was difficult to know where not to hit your approach. Many times we would find ourselves on the wrong side of a ridge and have a delicate shot to get the ball to just barely roll over the top so it wouldn’t roll 20 ft past the hole or not get to the top of the ridge and not get to the hole. The greens were recently sanded but were still putting true and fast. We really enjoyed playing the breaks as we didn’t find too many holes that had straight putts form even inside 5 ft.

Everyone of the staff was very proud of all the courses at Capitol Hill and should be. I will definelty be playing again.