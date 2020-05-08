Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Alabama Golf Resorts

The Battle House Renaissance Hotel & Spa

Magnolia Grove Golf Club is a member of the RTJ Golf Trail.
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
26 North Royal Street, Mobile, Alabama 36602, US
(251) 338-2000
Visit Website
Location Map

About The Battle House Renaissance Hotel & Spa

The historic Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa is a downtown hotel that offers stay-and-play packages on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. It is near historic landmarks such as the USS Alabama, Mobile Civic Center and John A. Campbell U.S. Courthouse. The accommodations boast a Southern style and Southern hospitality is on display at the spa and three restaurants. The roof is an active space with a pool and tennis court. Golfers exploring the RTJ Trail can commute 16 miles west to the 36-hole Magnolia Grove, which has hosted the LPGA Tour, or go 23 miles southeast to the 36-hole Lakewood Club, home to the historic Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa in Point Clear.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened1852
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Short CourseYes
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at The Battle House Renaissance Hotel & Spa

Images from The Battle House Renaissance Hotel & Spa

Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood GC
A view from Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood Golf Club. Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood GC
Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood GC
A view of a tee at Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood Golf Club Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood GC
Dogwood at Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood GC
A view of a hole from Dogwood at Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood Golf Club (Michael Clemmer) Michael Clemmer
Dogwood at Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood GC
A view of a green from Dogwood at Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood Golf Club (Michael Clemmer) Michael Clemmer
Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood GC
A view over the water from Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood Golf Club. Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood GC
Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood GC
A sunny day view from Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood Golf Club. Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood GC
Azalea at Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood GC
A view of a green protected by bunkers from Azalea at Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood Golf Club (Michael Clemmer) Michael Clemmer
Azalea at Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood GC
A view from Azalea at Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood Golf Club (Michael Clemmer) Michael Clemmer
Magnolia Grove Golf Club - Crossings: #8
View of the 8th hole from the Crossings Course at Magnolia Grove Golf Club Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail
Magnolia Grove GC - Crossings: #14
A view of the 14th green at Crossings Course from Magnolia Grove Golf Club Magnolia Grove GC
Magnolia Grove GC - Crossings: #18
A view from tee #18 at Crossings Course from Magnolia Grove Golf Club Magnolia Grove GC
Magnolia Grove GC - Crossings: #5
A view of fairway #5 at Crossings Course from Magnolia Grove Golf Club Magnolia Grove GC
Magnolia Grove GC - Falls: #5
A view of the 5th green at Falls Course from Magnolia Grove Golf Club. Magnolia Grove GC
Magnolia Grove GC - Falls: #11
Located just outside of Mobile, Magnolia Grove Golf Club offers 54 holes on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Magnolia Grove GC
Magnolia Grove GC - Falls: #10
A view of green #10 surrounded by fog at Falls Course from Magnolia Grove Golf Club Magnolia Grove GC
Magnolia Grove GC - Falls: #9
A view of the 9th fairway at Falls Course from Magnolia Grove Golf Club Magnolia Grove GC
Magnolia Grove GC - Short
A view of a green at Short Course from Magnolia Grove Golf Club Magnolia Grove GC

Reviews

4.3
65 Reviews (65)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Magnolia Grove Golf Club - Falls Course
e0acaad0-ec1b-5e2d-bba4-cc80729af06c
BrandonWebb
Played On
Reviews 256
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Birmingham Advisor
Top 10 Contributor
First Time Playing

I would grade the Falls course a notch below its’ sister course, The Crossings.

I think there is a reason the LPGA chose the Crossings to play its tournament in Mobile for several years. The Falls is punctuated by numerous blind tee shots. Without GPS or a course guide, you have to rely on the scorecard diagram to ascertain whether there is any trouble awaiting up ahead. So make sure you take a peek.

The greens were a little slower than you would expect for Gulf Coast Bermuda this time of year. In fairness, however, I believe they were recovering from recent aeration, though no holes were visible.

I preferred the back nine routing to the front. The holes on the inward nine were more interesting and certainly more memorable.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Magnolia Grove Golf Club - Falls Course
Default User Avatar
Taylor9041671
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Incredible Layout and Scenery

Had to highlight how incredible the courses and facility are, simply amazing, as well as it being tremendous value for the money. Pictures don't do the elevation changes enough justice, yet at the same time you rarely ever have to hit a blind shot. Play it if you can, can't wait to be back

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Magnolia Grove Golf Club - Falls Course
Default User Avatar
refrowland
Played On
Reviews 68
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Alabama Advisor
Top 500 Contributor
Previously Played

Short Course

The Short Course was our second round of the day. We practically had the course to ourselves, not seeing anyone else until #17. The greens are in very good shape and seemed to have far fewer pitch marks than the last time I played about 6 weeks earlier. The tee boxes are the worst I've seen on any course so far this year; bare, hardly any grass, and any cover looks to be the dead remnants of weeds after a herbicide application. However, the condition of the greens made up for the lacking tee boxes. I always enjoy playing this Short Course.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Magnolia Grove Golf Club - Falls Course
Default User Avatar
refrowland
Played On
Reviews 68
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Alabama Advisor
Top 500 Contributor

Crossings Course

The Crossings front nine was in very good shape. The back nine fairways and greens seemed to be suffering a bit. Overall, the greens had good speed, rolled well, and the few bare spots weren't interfering with the hole placements. This is the first course I've played with the cups turned upside down rather than the pool noodles set in the cups. We found it much better putting having the cups upside down compared to the pool noodles approach; the flags also seemed to stand more upright. We came upon a slow threesome starting at #12 that we had to follow the remainder of the round; other than the frustration with the slow play, the round was well worth the 1.5 hour drive.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Magnolia Grove Golf Club - Falls Course
84a9da4f-6b7a-5448-a503-1bcd8ba4f2cd
RettJ
Played On
Reviews 246
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Georgia Advisor
Top 10 Contributor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Great Coure Layout with Excellent Conditions

This was my first time playing The Falls course at Magnolia Grove. I really loved the course.

The staff (bag attendants, restaurant, starter, pro shop) were all friendly and very helpful and accommodating.

The course has an excellent practice area and has everything you would want or need in order to practice and improve your game.

The course is great starting out from the 1st tee to the final green. The course is laid out straight forward and in front of you so very easy to navigate as a first timer. The course is in excellent condition. The greens have lots of slopes and subtle undulations with good speed and pace. The clubhouse is very nice along with a nice restaurant. The biggest drawback is that the carts do not have coolers, not does the clubhouse have a cooler. If you want a cold drink, take your own cooler. I only saw the beverage cart one time all day long.

All in all, i highly recommend the Falls course. I will definitely play again when I am in the Mobile area.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Magnolia Grove Golf Club - Falls Course
Default User Avatar
refrowland
Played On
Reviews 68
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Alabama Advisor
Top 500 Contributor
Previously Played

Great Short Course

The Short Course was our second 18 of the day. This is a great layout and extremely fun. The elevation changes and the variation in yardages keep these short holes interesting throughout the round. The greens were slower than the Falls' greens we played earlier in the day, but they were in equally good condition. The tee boxes, however, were rather poor and uncharacteristic for a RTJ site.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Magnolia Grove Golf Club - Falls Course
Default User Avatar
refrowland
Played On
Reviews 68
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Alabama Advisor
Top 500 Contributor
First Time Playing

Challenging and fun

We played the Falls course for the first time ahead of an approaching frontal system. The course was considerably damp from the excessive rain so far this year but it held up well and the course conditions were overall good. I had heard the Falls was challenging and the excessive winds ahead of the approaching front made for a true test. The greens were slower than expected, again due to the early season rainfall. However, they were in very good shape and rolled smooth. I will definitely be returning to enjoy this course again.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Magnolia Grove Golf Club - Falls Course
Default User Avatar
karen7820020
Played On
Reviews 71
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 1000 Contributor
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Magnolia Grove Golf Club - Falls Course
Default User Avatar
ddoteel
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Passing thru

Staff was good , partbway into the round I went to use the divot sand box on the golf cart to find it full of beer cans on
top of the sand , somebody is not doing their job. Greens are fast how I like them, they could use a ranger to help move the twosome along while the threesome waited , us

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Magnolia Grove Golf Club - Falls Course
Default User Avatar
ddoteel
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

This is a great test for all golfers, course has fast greens ,will come back next time thru

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Magnolia Grove Golf Club - Falls Course
Default User Avatar
u314159605979
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Stunning course

Played the Falls course as part of a golfing vacation from England. The course is simply stunning from the 1st tee to the final green. The course is pretty much laid straight out in front of you so easy to navigate as a first timer. Course in excellent condition with the only shame being course works on 9 and 10 which were shortened. The greens have severe slope and subtle borrows but good pace and approach shots held. The clubhouse is lovely and all staff were friendly and attentive. Gone in to my top 5 played so highly recommend playing it if you get the chance

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Dogwood at Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood Golf Club
e0acaad0-ec1b-5e2d-bba4-cc80729af06c
BrandonWebb
Played On
Reviews 256
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Birmingham Advisor
Top 10 Contributor
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Solid resort course

The Lakewood Club is a private club that offers access through the fabulous Grand Hotel at Point Clear, as well as to RTJ Trail cardholders.

The club offers two 18-hole layouts, though the Azalea course is under renovation and slated to be re-opened in November 2019.

The Dogwood course’s front nine reminded me of Harbour Town with it’s yawning doglegs and relatively small greens. The back nine reminded me of New Orleans’ Bayou Oaks with it’s mature hardwoods cramping many fairways off the tee and putting a premium on driving accuracy.

I was very impressed with the Bermuda greens, which were also part of the Dogwood’s recent renovation. They were receptive and putted beautifully.

Standout holes: the ninth, where driver off the tee will be too much club off the tee for many players, especially down the left side, before playing across a hazard; the 10th, with it’s narrow landing area off tee to a skinny green with an overhanging tree on the right and a massive bunker left; and the par-3 17th, which plays long and is bordered by a hazard all the way down the right side.

Three of the par 5s are reachable in two for many players and offer an opportunity to score.

The practice area is fantastic, with a large range, and unlimited balls. There is also an excellent short game area. The practice facility is open to all Grand Hotel guests. Another fantastic thing about Lakewood is that it is right across the street from the hotel. It is within walking distance, or hotel staff will gladly shuttle you there. The clubhouse is very alluring with a nice lounge and well-stocked pro shop.

My only criticism is that as a first-timer without knowledge of the course, I had to play it blind because I was a single and there is no course yardage guide available in the pro shop or GPS on the carts. Not even hole diagrams on the scorecard.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Magnolia Grove Golf Club - Falls Course
Default User Avatar
refrowland
Played On
Reviews 68
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Alabama Advisor
Top 500 Contributor
First Time Playing

Fun Short Course

We played the short course following our Crossings course outing. Playing from the orange tees, the short course ranged from 90-190 yards. Most of the tee shots were to downhill pins placed on the front of the greens. This was a fun wind down to end the day. The greens are in very good condition, although slightly less in comparison to the Crossings condition. There is some noticable need of attention on several of the tee boxes, mainly invasive grass. It's a great deal at a $22 replay rate. We didn't see another group throughout the entire round. I will definitely play again and highly recommend for tweaking the short game.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Magnolia Grove Golf Club - Falls Course
Default User Avatar
DeeWinch
Played On
Reviews 64
Skill Intermediate
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Used cart

Magnolia Grove Review

I played on the the Crossings course. Thumb up to the course. It's high-quality. Slow play, though, but pace was good on the back nine. Greens were very fast and in good condition. Bunkers were thick with much sand. The course looked good and was very green. Many trees. Beautiful scenery. Nice people on the course including my playing partners who I met at the course.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Magnolia Grove Golf Club - Falls Course
Default User Avatar
u000005687249
Played On
Reviews 12
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Golf Buddies trip

8 golfers played this course for the first time. We found it rather challenging for that reason, but the course was in excellent condition - tees, fairways, and greens. We found the staff to be friendly. We definitely want to play this course again next year.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Magnolia Grove Golf Club - Falls Course
Default User Avatar
sdunners
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Wet!

I would avoid this course until it has a chance to dry out. Quite simply some of the holes should not have been in play. Balls on the fairway plugged and there was casual water on most holes. It was disappointing as the layout was good with some interesting holes. We played the short course in the afternoon and that didn't have the same problems with drainage.

Conditions Poor
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Dogwood at Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood Golf Club
Default User Avatar
sdunners
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Something different on the RTJ Trail

We played this course as part of a trip to Southern AL. There was a great atmosphere and a genuine friendliness from everyone there. The course has a nice layout with some excellent par 3's. Condition was good for the time of year also. It looks like there is a significant redevelopment underway on the Azalea course and when that is complete it would be a great place for a weekend trip.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Magnolia Grove Golf Club - Falls Course
b7a3e7a2-a29d-525b-b223-f881545c2b60
ThomasGram
Played On
Reviews 111
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 250 Contributor
First Time Playing

Know your weather...

So apparently mobile is one of the places that gets the most amount of rain, begs the question “why build a golf facility that drains poorly”?!
Range looked beautiful but closed
Was going to play falls but everyone of the staff told me to play the other course since falls was to wet...
Water was standing on the crossing course too
No reduction in price either
It really is a shame with all the money thy was put into this facility but based on my experience it will be the only one I play in this area

Conditions Poor
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Poor
Magnolia Grove Golf Club - Falls Course
Default User Avatar
tscott07
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Magnolia Grove Golf Club - Falls Course
Default User Avatar
Rogerb01
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
1 2 3 4
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me