The Battle House Renaissance Hotel & Spa
About The Battle House Renaissance Hotel & SpaThe historic Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa is a downtown hotel that offers stay-and-play packages on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. It is near historic landmarks such as the USS Alabama, Mobile Civic Center and John A. Campbell U.S. Courthouse. The accommodations boast a Southern style and Southern hospitality is on display at the spa and three restaurants. The roof is an active space with a pool and tennis court. Golfers exploring the RTJ Trail can commute 16 miles west to the 36-hole Magnolia Grove, which has hosted the LPGA Tour, or go 23 miles southeast to the 36-hole Lakewood Club, home to the historic Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa in Point Clear.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at The Battle House Renaissance Hotel & Spa
-
Point Clear, AlabamaResort4.28571428575
-
Point Clear, AlabamaResort4.28571428575
-
Mobile, AlabamaPublic
-
Mobile, AlabamaPublic
-
Mobile, AlabamaPublic
Images from The Battle House Renaissance Hotel & Spa
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 08/05/2020
-
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 08/05/2020
-
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 08/05/2020
-
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 08/05/2020
-
Photo submitted by u314159605979 on 09/12/2019
-
Photo submitted by u314159605979 on 09/12/2019
-
par-4 9th hole - Dogwood Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 07/03/2019
-
Par-3 17th - Dogwood Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 07/03/2019
-
Par-4 10th green - Dogwood Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 07/03/2019
-
Par-5 16th green - Dogwood Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 07/03/2019
-
Photo submitted by Blacmacc on 09/23/2017
-
Photo submitted by Blacmacc on 09/23/2017
-
Photo submitted by Blacmacc on 09/23/2017
-
Photo submitted by Blacmacc on 09/23/2017
-
Photo submitted by Blacmacc on 09/23/2017
-
Photo submitted by Blacmacc on 09/23/2017
-
Photo submitted by Blacmacc on 09/23/2017
-
Photo submitted by Blacmacc on 09/23/2017
-
Photo submitted by Blacmacc on 09/23/2017
-
Photo submitted by Blacmacc on 09/23/2017
-
Par-3 14th hole, Crossings Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 02/17/2017
-
Par-3 17th hole, Crossings Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 02/17/2017
-
Par-4 15th hole, Crossings Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 02/17/2017
-
Par-3 8th hole, Crossings Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 02/17/2017
-
Par-4 5th hole, Crossings Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 02/17/2017
-
Par-4 5th hole, Crossings Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 02/17/2017
-
Photo submitted by Westsox on 05/24/2016
-
My wife's ball next to one of the hazards on #9. Photo submitted by FlyingChief on 10/07/2015
-
Photo submitted by Allen43915 on 03/21/2015
-
#8 on the Crossings course Photo submitted by jameskpoole on 08/10/2013
-
Photo submitted by uPKKY6157PK on 12/01/2012
-
Photo submitted by uPKKY6157PK on 12/01/2012
-
Photo submitted by uPKKY6157PK on 12/01/2012
-
Photo submitted by uPKKY6157PK on 12/01/2012
-
Photo submitted by uPKKY6157PK on 12/01/2012
I would grade the Falls course a notch below its’ sister course, The Crossings.
I think there is a reason the LPGA chose the Crossings to play its tournament in Mobile for several years. The Falls is punctuated by numerous blind tee shots. Without GPS or a course guide, you have to rely on the scorecard diagram to ascertain whether there is any trouble awaiting up ahead. So make sure you take a peek.
The greens were a little slower than you would expect for Gulf Coast Bermuda this time of year. In fairness, however, I believe they were recovering from recent aeration, though no holes were visible.
I preferred the back nine routing to the front. The holes on the inward nine were more interesting and certainly more memorable.
Incredible Layout and Scenery
Had to highlight how incredible the courses and facility are, simply amazing, as well as it being tremendous value for the money. Pictures don't do the elevation changes enough justice, yet at the same time you rarely ever have to hit a blind shot. Play it if you can, can't wait to be back
Short Course
The Short Course was our second round of the day. We practically had the course to ourselves, not seeing anyone else until #17. The greens are in very good shape and seemed to have far fewer pitch marks than the last time I played about 6 weeks earlier. The tee boxes are the worst I've seen on any course so far this year; bare, hardly any grass, and any cover looks to be the dead remnants of weeds after a herbicide application. However, the condition of the greens made up for the lacking tee boxes. I always enjoy playing this Short Course.
Crossings Course
The Crossings front nine was in very good shape. The back nine fairways and greens seemed to be suffering a bit. Overall, the greens had good speed, rolled well, and the few bare spots weren't interfering with the hole placements. This is the first course I've played with the cups turned upside down rather than the pool noodles set in the cups. We found it much better putting having the cups upside down compared to the pool noodles approach; the flags also seemed to stand more upright. We came upon a slow threesome starting at #12 that we had to follow the remainder of the round; other than the frustration with the slow play, the round was well worth the 1.5 hour drive.
Great Coure Layout with Excellent Conditions
This was my first time playing The Falls course at Magnolia Grove. I really loved the course.
The staff (bag attendants, restaurant, starter, pro shop) were all friendly and very helpful and accommodating.
The course has an excellent practice area and has everything you would want or need in order to practice and improve your game.
The course is great starting out from the 1st tee to the final green. The course is laid out straight forward and in front of you so very easy to navigate as a first timer. The course is in excellent condition. The greens have lots of slopes and subtle undulations with good speed and pace. The clubhouse is very nice along with a nice restaurant. The biggest drawback is that the carts do not have coolers, not does the clubhouse have a cooler. If you want a cold drink, take your own cooler. I only saw the beverage cart one time all day long.
All in all, i highly recommend the Falls course. I will definitely play again when I am in the Mobile area.
Great Short Course
The Short Course was our second 18 of the day. This is a great layout and extremely fun. The elevation changes and the variation in yardages keep these short holes interesting throughout the round. The greens were slower than the Falls' greens we played earlier in the day, but they were in equally good condition. The tee boxes, however, were rather poor and uncharacteristic for a RTJ site.
Challenging and fun
We played the Falls course for the first time ahead of an approaching frontal system. The course was considerably damp from the excessive rain so far this year but it held up well and the course conditions were overall good. I had heard the Falls was challenging and the excessive winds ahead of the approaching front made for a true test. The greens were slower than expected, again due to the early season rainfall. However, they were in very good shape and rolled smooth. I will definitely be returning to enjoy this course again.
Passing thru
Staff was good , partbway into the round I went to use the divot sand box on the golf cart to find it full of beer cans on
top of the sand , somebody is not doing their job. Greens are fast how I like them, they could use a ranger to help move the twosome along while the threesome waited , us
This is a great test for all golfers, course has fast greens ,will come back next time thru
Stunning course
Played the Falls course as part of a golfing vacation from England. The course is simply stunning from the 1st tee to the final green. The course is pretty much laid straight out in front of you so easy to navigate as a first timer. Course in excellent condition with the only shame being course works on 9 and 10 which were shortened. The greens have severe slope and subtle borrows but good pace and approach shots held. The clubhouse is lovely and all staff were friendly and attentive. Gone in to my top 5 played so highly recommend playing it if you get the chance
Solid resort course
The Lakewood Club is a private club that offers access through the fabulous Grand Hotel at Point Clear, as well as to RTJ Trail cardholders.
The club offers two 18-hole layouts, though the Azalea course is under renovation and slated to be re-opened in November 2019.
The Dogwood course’s front nine reminded me of Harbour Town with it’s yawning doglegs and relatively small greens. The back nine reminded me of New Orleans’ Bayou Oaks with it’s mature hardwoods cramping many fairways off the tee and putting a premium on driving accuracy.
I was very impressed with the Bermuda greens, which were also part of the Dogwood’s recent renovation. They were receptive and putted beautifully.
Standout holes: the ninth, where driver off the tee will be too much club off the tee for many players, especially down the left side, before playing across a hazard; the 10th, with it’s narrow landing area off tee to a skinny green with an overhanging tree on the right and a massive bunker left; and the par-3 17th, which plays long and is bordered by a hazard all the way down the right side.
Three of the par 5s are reachable in two for many players and offer an opportunity to score.
The practice area is fantastic, with a large range, and unlimited balls. There is also an excellent short game area. The practice facility is open to all Grand Hotel guests. Another fantastic thing about Lakewood is that it is right across the street from the hotel. It is within walking distance, or hotel staff will gladly shuttle you there. The clubhouse is very alluring with a nice lounge and well-stocked pro shop.
My only criticism is that as a first-timer without knowledge of the course, I had to play it blind because I was a single and there is no course yardage guide available in the pro shop or GPS on the carts. Not even hole diagrams on the scorecard.
Fun Short Course
We played the short course following our Crossings course outing. Playing from the orange tees, the short course ranged from 90-190 yards. Most of the tee shots were to downhill pins placed on the front of the greens. This was a fun wind down to end the day. The greens are in very good condition, although slightly less in comparison to the Crossings condition. There is some noticable need of attention on several of the tee boxes, mainly invasive grass. It's a great deal at a $22 replay rate. We didn't see another group throughout the entire round. I will definitely play again and highly recommend for tweaking the short game.
Magnolia Grove Review
I played on the the Crossings course. Thumb up to the course. It's high-quality. Slow play, though, but pace was good on the back nine. Greens were very fast and in good condition. Bunkers were thick with much sand. The course looked good and was very green. Many trees. Beautiful scenery. Nice people on the course including my playing partners who I met at the course.
Golf Buddies trip
8 golfers played this course for the first time. We found it rather challenging for that reason, but the course was in excellent condition - tees, fairways, and greens. We found the staff to be friendly. We definitely want to play this course again next year.
Wet!
I would avoid this course until it has a chance to dry out. Quite simply some of the holes should not have been in play. Balls on the fairway plugged and there was casual water on most holes. It was disappointing as the layout was good with some interesting holes. We played the short course in the afternoon and that didn't have the same problems with drainage.
Something different on the RTJ Trail
We played this course as part of a trip to Southern AL. There was a great atmosphere and a genuine friendliness from everyone there. The course has a nice layout with some excellent par 3's. Condition was good for the time of year also. It looks like there is a significant redevelopment underway on the Azalea course and when that is complete it would be a great place for a weekend trip.
Know your weather...
So apparently mobile is one of the places that gets the most amount of rain, begs the question “why build a golf facility that drains poorly”?!
Range looked beautiful but closed
Was going to play falls but everyone of the staff told me to play the other course since falls was to wet...
Water was standing on the crossing course too
No reduction in price either
It really is a shame with all the money thy was put into this facility but based on my experience it will be the only one I play in this area