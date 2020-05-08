The Battle House Renaissance Hotel & Spa

I would grade the Falls course a notch below its’ sister course, The Crossings.

I think there is a reason the LPGA chose the Crossings to play its tournament in Mobile for several years. The Falls is punctuated by numerous blind tee shots. Without GPS or a course guide, you have to rely on the scorecard diagram to ascertain whether there is any trouble awaiting up ahead. So make sure you take a peek.

The greens were a little slower than you would expect for Gulf Coast Bermuda this time of year. In fairness, however, I believe they were recovering from recent aeration, though no holes were visible.

I preferred the back nine routing to the front. The holes on the inward nine were more interesting and certainly more memorable.