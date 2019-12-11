Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arizona Golf Resorts

Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort

2400 E Missouri Ave, Phoenix, Arizona 85016, US
(855) 689-2878
Location Map

About Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort

Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, is one of the most historic golf resort properties in the state, opening in 1929. It features a Frank Lloyd Wright architectural style and has hosted U.S. presidents over the years. The resort features 720 guest rooms, suites and villas, as well as eight swimming pools. Dining ranges from fine dining at Wright's at the Biltmore to poolside cafes and a swim-up bar. For golf, there are two 18-hole golf courses at Arizona Biltmore Golf Club, as well as an 18-hole grass putting course. Additional activities include guided hikes and mountain bike excursions as well, as lawn games like croquet. Spa Biltmore features 22,000 square feet and 17 treatment rooms, and there is over 200,000 square feet of event space for corporate groups and weddings.

Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Acres39
Year Opened1929
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas
PoolAdults Only
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort

Reviews

3.7
1378 Reviews (1378)

Reviewer Photos

Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Adobe Course
Default User Avatar
u8752290
Played On
Reviews 4
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Walked
Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Poor
Friendliness Fair
Pace Fair
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Adobe Course
Default User Avatar
u314159504932
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Adobe Course
Default User Avatar
Al2462202
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Past with a future

You can see the little details of a course it was built in 1929. Or at least a Resort. Beautiful homes and rolling greens line the course. Greens are tough and in perfect condition. Although many distractions by players who are real close to you. I’m sure the course was designed when there wasn’t so much traffic of players. Nice facility great staff.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Adobe Course
Default User Avatar
u314159739004
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Adobe Course
Default User Avatar
u314161549787
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Adobe Course
Default User Avatar
u314161546404
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

A confidence builder.

Pretty wide open and generally a fun course. Nothing magnificent but doable.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Adobe Course
Default User Avatar
u314161546404
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Arizona biltmore Golf.

Arizona biltmore Golf club is a great course to get warmed up, especially for not so good golfers. A real confidence builder. There’s not much trouble to get into, the fairways are wide open. The course is in good shape. Probably not a real challenging course for the scratch golfer. Little interaction with the staff except at the restaurant which were exceptionally nice. There was no starter, no Marshall, and nobody in front of us most of the time. Two old-timers appeared magically for a couple holes but then disappeared. I think people are bouncing all over the course of the day like I was playing. Overall it played fast. 18 holes done in 3 1/2 hours.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Links Course
Default User Avatar
jpm9690
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Good Time

Good time at Biltmore Links, fast play and course is in great condition...

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Adobe Course
Default User Avatar
u000002378011
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Links Course
Default User Avatar
u839142887
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

maybe was great once

maybe at one point this was a great track....it has not been kept up. Tee boxes are terrible! I know it is called a "links" course....so leave the woods at home, because anything you hit can bounce into a pond/water....surface is so hard. Houses are so close to the course...too close!!! on a Par 3 we had to take the ball over a yard to get to the pin....just crazy. You can tell by all the yards that had to put up nets... bummer when you are buying a $2M+ home to be in Scottsdale. The course is overpriced for the conditions....but then again - just about everything in Scottsdale is!

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Adobe Course
Default User Avatar
Ronald2043089
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Fair
Friendliness Poor
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Adobe Course
Default User Avatar
u000001726469
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

All the staff were very friendly and attentive.
The course and it’s condition just did not meet my anticipations.
The sand traps were very inconsistent, often with mud or hard pan under a very thin layer of sand.
I have no desire to play this course again.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Adobe Course
Default User Avatar
rawilsonxx
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Not an imaginative layout

It was OK but not much of a challenge. Play was slow. A lot of straight putts.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Fair
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Adobe Course
Default User Avatar
u661553655
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Adobe Course
Default User Avatar
craigevans
Played On
Reviews 17
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Just like my ex-wife

Short, flat, old, over priced and need of updating.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Poor
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Links Course
Default User Avatar
u204012225
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
1.0
Previously Played

Terrible

Anyone that comes to the reviews, do not play here unless you have a solid 5.5-6 hours to spare. Course conditions are not terrible but not great. Rate of play is terrible and the ranger does nothing to help speed things up.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Fair
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Adobe Course
Default User Avatar
u000006327728
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Good Experience

Biltmore Adobe is a good course, not too hard. low slope. Had a good time with friends Cart gals were awesome. Service could be better at such a high end resort. Maybe the Links course is better???? This is the original course. No trouble but sand with lots of rocks.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Adobe Course
Default User Avatar
siadicicco0606
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Terrible food and beverage service

Over 18 holes and after 4 calls into the shop for bev cart we literally never saw one single server. On a 90+ degree day it’s quite miserable without replacing refreshments

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Poor
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Adobe Course
Default User Avatar
u000008176810
Played On
Reviews 28
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Good course for the money

Got a good deal through Golfnow therefore was worth the cost!

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Adobe Course
Default User Avatar
u314161380563
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Fair
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
