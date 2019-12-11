Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort
About Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria ResortArizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, is one of the most historic golf resort properties in the state, opening in 1929. It features a Frank Lloyd Wright architectural style and has hosted U.S. presidents over the years. The resort features 720 guest rooms, suites and villas, as well as eight swimming pools. Dining ranges from fine dining at Wright's at the Biltmore to poolside cafes and a swim-up bar. For golf, there are two 18-hole golf courses at Arizona Biltmore Golf Club, as well as an 18-hole grass putting course. Additional activities include guided hikes and mountain bike excursions as well, as lawn games like croquet. Spa Biltmore features 22,000 square feet and 17 treatment rooms, and there is over 200,000 square feet of event space for corporate groups and weddings.
Golf courses at Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort
Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix, Arizona
Past with a future
You can see the little details of a course it was built in 1929. Or at least a Resort. Beautiful homes and rolling greens line the course. Greens are tough and in perfect condition. Although many distractions by players who are real close to you. I’m sure the course was designed when there wasn’t so much traffic of players. Nice facility great staff.
A confidence builder.
Pretty wide open and generally a fun course. Nothing magnificent but doable.
Arizona biltmore Golf.
Arizona biltmore Golf club is a great course to get warmed up, especially for not so good golfers. A real confidence builder. There’s not much trouble to get into, the fairways are wide open. The course is in good shape. Probably not a real challenging course for the scratch golfer. Little interaction with the staff except at the restaurant which were exceptionally nice. There was no starter, no Marshall, and nobody in front of us most of the time. Two old-timers appeared magically for a couple holes but then disappeared. I think people are bouncing all over the course of the day like I was playing. Overall it played fast. 18 holes done in 3 1/2 hours.
Good Time
Good time at Biltmore Links, fast play and course is in great condition...
maybe was great once
maybe at one point this was a great track....it has not been kept up. Tee boxes are terrible! I know it is called a "links" course....so leave the woods at home, because anything you hit can bounce into a pond/water....surface is so hard. Houses are so close to the course...too close!!! on a Par 3 we had to take the ball over a yard to get to the pin....just crazy. You can tell by all the yards that had to put up nets... bummer when you are buying a $2M+ home to be in Scottsdale. The course is overpriced for the conditions....but then again - just about everything in Scottsdale is!
All the staff were very friendly and attentive.
The course and it’s condition just did not meet my anticipations.
The sand traps were very inconsistent, often with mud or hard pan under a very thin layer of sand.
I have no desire to play this course again.
Not an imaginative layout
It was OK but not much of a challenge. Play was slow. A lot of straight putts.
Just like my ex-wife
Short, flat, old, over priced and need of updating.
Terrible
Anyone that comes to the reviews, do not play here unless you have a solid 5.5-6 hours to spare. Course conditions are not terrible but not great. Rate of play is terrible and the ranger does nothing to help speed things up.
Good Experience
Biltmore Adobe is a good course, not too hard. low slope. Had a good time with friends Cart gals were awesome. Service could be better at such a high end resort. Maybe the Links course is better???? This is the original course. No trouble but sand with lots of rocks.
Terrible food and beverage service
Over 18 holes and after 4 calls into the shop for bev cart we literally never saw one single server. On a 90+ degree day it’s quite miserable without replacing refreshments
Good course for the money
Got a good deal through Golfnow therefore was worth the cost!