Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort

Arizona biltmore Golf club is a great course to get warmed up, especially for not so good golfers. A real confidence builder. There’s not much trouble to get into, the fairways are wide open. The course is in good shape. Probably not a real challenging course for the scratch golfer. Little interaction with the staff except at the restaurant which were exceptionally nice. There was no starter, no Marshall, and nobody in front of us most of the time. Two old-timers appeared magically for a couple holes but then disappeared. I think people are bouncing all over the course of the day like I was playing. Overall it played fast. 18 holes done in 3 1/2 hours.